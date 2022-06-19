For Months, Rosen Has Led the Effort to Stop the Threat of Additional Job-Killing Solar Tariffs and Bolster Domestic Solar Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, a group of solar companies applauded the work of U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and her effort to support the solar industry and save jobs in Nevada. Earlier this month, Rosen’s efforts succeeded when — at her urging — the Biden Administration announced a two-year solar tariff suspension window while also invoking the Defense Production Act to boost U.S. solar manufacturing.

“As the state with the most solar jobs per capita, Nevada is home to thousands of solar workers who are building out our state’s clean energy economy,” said Senator Rosen. “I was proud to lead the fight to ensure we save these jobs and have the resources needed to continue developing more solar projects while also investing in our domestic solar manufacturing capabilities. I will continue working to see that we support solar in Nevada and across our country.”

“NextEra Energy is appreciative of Senator Rosen’s leadership and support in advocating for the American solar industry and solar workers as part of the recent tariffs negotiations,” said John Ketchum, President and CEO of NextEra Energy, the world’s largest producer of solar and wind energy. “Senator Rosen recognized the challenges that trade uncertainty presents to the industry as well as the economic well-being of Nevada’s clean energy economy, and we’re excited that her efforts will put hard-working Nevadans back to work in the solar industry.”

“I want to thank Senator Rosen for being an incredible champion and advocate for the solar industry,” said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy, the nation’s largest utility-scale solar installer. “Senator Rosen knows that solar powers Nevada’s economy and provides clean and affordable energy for families and businesses across the state. Thanks to Senator Rosen’s leadership, solar companies like SOLV Energy are back in the business of creating jobs and greenlighting projects in Nevada and across the country. I look forward to working with her to continue this momentum by passing clean energy tax credits so we can strengthen American manufacturing and speed clean energy deployment for the long haul.”

“8minute applauds President Biden’s decision to restore certainty to the solar industry, said Dr. Tom Buttgenbach, Founder & CEO of 8minute Solar Energy, the largest solar and storage developer in the U.S. “Thanks to Senator Jacky Rosen’s leadership, we can proceed with the development of over 1,500 MW of reliable solar energy in Nevada – projects that will beat fossil fuel prices, support hundreds of Nevadan jobs, help the state meet its ambitious clean energy goals, and lower the cost of energy for Nevadans.”

“EDF Renewables is grateful for Senator Rosen’s leadership to address this serious threat to the solar industry,” said Tristan Grimbert, President and CEO of EDF Renewables. “If allowed to proceed immediately, these tariffs would have caused delays or cancellations of projects which would have been felt directly by the hundreds of workers at our projects in Nevada. The outcome of her hard work is a win for the solar industry and Nevada.”

“The Nevada Solar Industry owes Senator Rosen a debt of gratitude for leading the way and protecting Nevada jobs,” said Lousie Helton, Vice President of 1 Sun Solar Electric, a Las Vegas-based solar company. “Her hard work and leadership were key in blocking the threat of solar tariffs. This was the vital support we needed to save countless clean energy jobs that thousands of Nevada families depend on.”

Following the news that the Commerce Department had launched the investigation that could lead to additional job-killing solar tariffs, Senator Rosen pressed Secretary Raimondo about expediting this investigation at an oversight hearing, and later led a bipartisan group of 21 colleagues in a letter to President Biden urging him to expedite and bring the investigation to a swift conclusion. As a follow-up to her letter, Senator Rosen led a group of senators in a call with White House officials to stress the damaging impact of the investigation on solar projects and jobs in their states.

In May, Senator Rosen also led a group of colleagues in speaking on the Senate floor about the negative consequences of the Commerce Department’s misguided investigation.