Blood Drive: June 23rd, 2022

On Thursday, June 23rd from 10:00AM to 2:00PM at the Mesquite Recreation Center they will be collecting blood to donate to GIVE BLOOD to help people in need.

‍

Schedule your appointment to GIVE BLOOD at www.donors.vitalant.org and search for available times and dates with our Zip Code: 89027 or call Vitalant at 877-256-4825 for assistance.

‍

In keeping with the update CDC guidance masks will be required for all donors and staff, at all Vitalant blood drives and facilities regardless of vaccination status.

‍

We are in a state of emergency. ALL blood banks nationwide have gone on a national APPEAL requesting the help and support of the community due to the National Shortage we are facing. The levels are at record breaking lows leaving us in an emergency status and needing the help and support of ALL donors!