By Humberto Sanchez/The Nevada Independent

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) General Manager John Entsminger spotlighted at a Senate hearing conservation programs the agency has implemented to reduce water usage that could help other western states in the face of historic drought.

“I think conservation is key here and it plays a great role in the story of what we have done in Nevada,” Cortez Masto said.

Her comments came at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing Tuesday on solutions to the drought raging in the western U.S.

Entsminger said Nevada has shown that conservation can help preserve the remaining water.

“The solution to this problem — and by solution, I don’t mean refilling the reservoirs but rather avoiding potentially catastrophic conditions — is a degree of demand management previously considered unattainable,” Entsminger said. “Nevada’s efforts are a case in point.”

