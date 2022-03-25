Now Auditioning at Virgin Valley Theater Group Open call, all roles available!!! The Virgin Valley Theatre Group will be holding auditions for ‘An Evening of Culture’

Auditions will be held on March 28th & 29th 6:00 PM

Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite, NV 89027

**PROOF OF COVID-19 VACCINATION WILL NOT BE REQUIRED**

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

We’re in Mineola County, Alabama, where the Community Theatre is producing Romeo and Juliet. Even though the cast members don’t have their lines memorized, the set isn’t finished, and a dog keeps barking offstage, they’re gonna give it a go! There’s just an awe-inspirin’ performance given by Mildred Carson (who doesn’t look 50) as Juliet. And there’s great chemistry between her and Bubba Bedford, who is cast as Romeo. And lest we forget Naomi Farkle Carson who provided the additional dialogue. This is a slapstick comedy with a lot of heart.

Please contact the director, Robert Craig, with any questions at rcraig562@gmail.com