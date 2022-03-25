Mark your calendar for these upcoming events at Mesquite Community Theatre

Wedding Bell Blues or How The Virgin Valley Got It’s Groove On

Performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 pm, Sunday at 2:00 pm

Come with us to Lizard, Nevada in the 1960’s. Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s third original melodrama is fun for the whole family.

—–

Auditions for An Evening of Culture

March 28 and 29 at 6:00 pm

See details at this link: https://mesquitelocalnews.com/2022/03/25/vvtg-auditions-for-an-evening-of-culture-play/

—–

Mesquite Toes Dance Spectacular

Friday, April 8 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, April 9 at 1:00pm

Read the article at this link: https://mesquitelocalnews.com/2022/03/20/mesquite-toes-spring-spectacular-event/

—–

A Grand Night for Singing – Marie’s Concert

Tuesday, April 19 at 7:00 pm

—–

An Evening with the Stars

Saturday, April 30 at 2:00 and 7:00 pm

—–

Tickets