Mark your calendar for these upcoming events at Mesquite Community Theatre
Wedding Bell Blues or How The Virgin Valley Got It’s Groove On
March 11-26
Performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 pm, Sunday at 2:00 pm
Come with us to Lizard, Nevada in the 1960’s. Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s third original melodrama is fun for the whole family.
—–
Auditions for An Evening of Culture
March 28 and 29 at 6:00 pm
See details at this link: https://mesquitelocalnews.com/2022/03/25/vvtg-auditions-for-an-evening-of-culture-play/
—–
Mesquite Toes Dance Spectacular
Friday, April 8 at 7:00 pm
Saturday, April 9 at 1:00pm
Read the article at this link: https://mesquitelocalnews.com/2022/03/20/mesquite-toes-spring-spectacular-event/
—–
A Grand Night for Singing – Marie’s Concert
Tuesday, April 19 at 7:00 pm
—–
An Evening with the Stars
Saturday, April 30 at 2:00 and 7:00 pm
—–
Tickets
Online at Mesquite Community Theatre at this link: https://www.mctnv.com/
Scroll down and click on any “Buy Your Tickets Now” link.
Mesquite Fine Arts Center- Monday-Saturday 10 am–4 pm
BIG NEWS! Mesquite Fine Arts Center now accepts credit and debit cards for Mesquite Community Theatre events. Many thanks to Virgin Valley Artists Association for their outstanding support! (Note: Cash only for Off The Rails tickets purchased at Mesquite Fine Arts Center)
Mesquite Community Theatre Box Office
Thursday 4-6 pm and one hour prior to every performance.
See you soon at Mesquite Community Theatre!