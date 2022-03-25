CSN Mesquite Center to offer Nursing Assistant Program & Apprenticeship

College of Southern Nevada Mesquite Center will be offering an 8-week short-term Nursing Assistant program beginning June 6. This program prepares graduates to perform basic nursing and restorative care for patients involving safety, personal hygiene, nutrition, mobility, basic mental health, patient protections and rights, observing the patient and reporting to the nurse. Completion of this program prepares students for the Nevada Certification Exam. Students will be required to enroll in the following: NURS 130 Lecture – Online, NURS 130 Lab Tuesdays 12:30 pm-7:35 pm, and NURS 130 Clinical Wednesdays & Thursdays 12:30 pm – 7:20 pm. An apprenticeship opportunity with employer partner Mesa View Regional Hospital is available and includes job placement and program costs. Enrollment space is very limited. For information on prerequisites, price, and enrollment, please call CSN Mesquite at 702-346-2485.