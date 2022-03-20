By Abbey Snow

Mesquite Toes ‘Spring Spectacular’ Event

The Mesquite Toes Dance Troupe is gearing up to present their ‘Mesquite Toes 2022 Spring Spectacular’ to showcase their new dance routines with other guest performers at the Mesquite Community Theatre.

“The Spring Spectacular is held every year to showcase the dance routines we have learned throughout the year,” Director of the Mesquite Toes Dance Troupe, Marge Westwood said. “I think it makes people happy to see other seniors learning, performing and having fun with dance. We try to include local vocalists and dancers as well. This year we have included the Mesquite Recreation Center LifeLong Dancers and the Sun RIver Jazz Dancers from St.George, as well as the Virgin Valley High VV-Ettes.”

Westwood said the first Spring Spectacular was held in 2006 so the group could showcase the senior dancers in the community. It also helps finance their rent expenses for the summer months and purchase costumes for the next year’s show.

When they held their first show in 2006, they only had one tap team and needed to find other acts to fill up the show. Now they have two tap teams, a jazz team, and a clogging team, Westwood said.

“We have great teachers and two of them are new,” Westwood said.”They come up with great dance numbers so the show is always varied and fun.”

The Mesquite Toes Dance Troupe Board of Directors Vice President, Cherie Kempe said they were unable to hold their Spring Spectacular in 2020 due to Covid restrictions. However, they were able to carry over some of the numbers from that show to their Fall 2020 performance outside of the Mesquite Recreation Center in the west field.

The Mesquite Toes Dance Troupe is a senior dance team that uses practice and performance to promote the health and teamwork of the membership. The group was founded in December, 2003 under the name of the Mesquite Toes Tap Team by Vicki Eckman. Eckman was the director and choreographer until she retired in 2016.

The Mesquite Toes are very grateful for the community support they have received.

“The citizens of Mesquite have supported us throughout the years by attending our twice-yearly performances with the Spring Spectacular and Christmas/Holiday show,” Kempe said. “In addition, they have attended our performances at the Festival of Trees, as well as local parades including Veteran’s Day, Virgin Valley High Homecoming, and Parade of Lights. We have also been a part of the VV-Ettes spring shows at Virgin Valley High School. In addition, many local businesses have graciously donated items for us to use in our baskets that are raffled off at our shows. Finally, our recent garage sale drew a large number of Mesquite supporters and we thank everyone who attended this outstanding event.”

Kempe also wanted to thank the Mesquite Community Theater and all the backstage crew who helped put the show together. She also thanks their instructors/choreographers: Tracy Bybee, Debbie Miller and Brenda Magnus, as well as the community sponsors for the show.

“There will be a raffle for some lovely baskets highlighting local businesses, in addition to a 50/50 raffle in the lobby at our show performances,” Kempe said.

The Mesquite Toes Spring Spectacular will be at The Mesquite Community Theatre on Friday, April 8th At 7:00 P.M, and Saturday April 9th at 1:00 P.M. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, Mesquite Community Theatre Box Office Thursdays from 4 – 6 P.M., one hour before the show, or online at: Https://Www.Tix.Com/Ticket-Sales/Vvtgnv/6616

There are no Covid restrictions.

Photos of the Mesquite Toes 2021 Spring Spectacular ( Photo Credit: Bruce Hughes)