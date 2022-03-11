Virgin Valley High School

11 FRI 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Advanced Band Festival @Las Vegas Academy Excused at 9:30 Am Requested by Britney Wagner 1/20/22

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Drill Team Review Practice Requested by Erica Garrett 9/30/21 New Gym & Old Gym

12 SAT 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Drill Team Review Requested by Erica Garrett 9/30/21 New Gym All Day

_____________________________________________________________________

THE VIRGIN VALLEY THEATRE GROUP PRESENTS:

‘WEDDING BELL BLUES’ OR ‘HOW THE VIRGIN VALLEY GOT IT’S GROVE ON’

AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL MELODRAMA

Tickets are $20 each and available online at mctnv.com and vvtgnv.com or at the theatre box office Thursdays from 4 – 6 p.m. or 1 hour before each show. Tickets are also available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center.

Friday March 11th at 7 p.m., Saturday March 12th at 7 p.m., Sunday March 13th at 2 p.m.

Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. A melodrama set in the 1960s.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Eighth Annual Donkey Jamboree

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd. Meet Amy and Mark Meyers, founders of Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue. Raffle prizes, food, beer and wine available. Live music by Bottom Up. Read article on this event at: https://mesquitelocalnews.com/2022/03/09/eighth-annual-donkey-jamboree/

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Skydome Lounge at the CasaBlanca Casino

Lara Ash & Inferno

Fri Mar 11th 8:00pm – 1:30am

Sat Mar 12th 8:00pm – 1:30am

Sun Mar 13th 7:00pm – 12:00am

Skydome Lounge , 950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map

Lara Ash & Inferno Las Vegas’ Hottest Band! Lara Ash & Inferno is a beautifully blend of great musicians! They play a wide variety of music that appeals to all audiences no matter the age group. Focusing on songs people love to hear and dance to, the band brings an exciting high energy performance to every venue. Lara Ash & Inferno have been performing together for over 17 years and thoroughly enjoy what they do. They have the capacity to read the crowd they’re playing to which ensures that the patrons have a great time. Their talent and professionalism will excite any crowd, and keep them happy and coming back time and time again! Free Admission – Must be 21 or older. *Start time of band may be delayed due to viewing of sports games or special events.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Card Making: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards.

Different designs each month. Info: 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Family Craft: 11 a.m. – noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity,

imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “The King’s Men” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st N. St. Performance by Dry Heat. Info: 702-507-4080.