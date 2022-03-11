Musician of the Week – Fiona Fink

Fiona Fink, a senior at Virgin Valley High School, is currently a member of the VVHS intermediate and advanced concert band, marching band, and the color guard. She plays the baritone for marching band and euphonium for concert band. She took choir for half of her senior year. She played percussion during her sophomore and junior year. She was also an assistant drum major for the marching band her freshman year.

During her Sophomore year she played a solo from their festival piece ‘River Grove Reflections’ on the euphonium. They weren’t able to make it to the festival that year, so they performed their solos for some classes.

“I see the fact that learning a bunch of instruments (the marimba, xylophone, vibraphone, snare and bass drum, trombone, tuba, and the cymbals) as an accomplishment for me,” Fink said. ”My music experience is the best it can possibly be. Music is one of my reasons to get out of bed and come to school every day. The reason my experience is the best is because of the people I meet and our band director, Ms. Wagner. I got into music when I was in first grade, and liked to use my older brother’s tuba when he brought it home.”

Fiona Fink holds her euphonium at Virgin Valley High School ( Photo Credit: Fiona Fink)