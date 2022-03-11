In preparation for the 2022 spring and summer vacation season, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures/Guest Services seeks candidates for a variety of positions in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
At Lake Mead Mohave Adventures’ marina locations, affordable housing is also available for employees. Opportunities available at Callville Bay Resort & Marina, Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina, Temple Bar Resort & Marina, Willow Beach Marina & Campground and Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures include:
- Boat Mechanics
- Custodians
- Drivers
- Desk Clerks
- Dock Hands
- Director of Operations, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
- Cooks
- Front Desk Agents
- Groundskeepers
- Houseboat Maintenance Specialists
- Housekeepers
- Logistics/Sales Coordinators
- Maintenance Specialists
- Raft Pilots
- Recreation Operations Manager, Temple Bar Resort & Marina
- Reservation Agents
- Retail Clerks
- Servers
- Warehouse Clerks
“Lake Mead Mohave Adventures offers a great team atmosphere, and these positions provide opportunities to secure a seasonal job that just might turn into a rewarding career,” said Chad Taylor, director of sales and marketing, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures.
To apply for a position with Guest Services/Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, click here. For more information on Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, go to www.LakeMeadMohaveAdventures.
ABOUT GUEST SERVICES
Since 1917, Guest Services, Inc. has earned the reputation as a premier hospitality management company and national and state park concessionaire that has taken great care and pride in delivering best-in-class food, lodging, retail and recreation services. The Fairfax, Virginia-based company and its subsidiaries employ more than 3,500 staff at more than 250 facilities, which welcome approximately 30 million guests annually across the United States. Guest Services, Inc. is proud to welcome visitors at Mount Rainier National Park, North Cascades National Park and Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area in Washington, several parks in the Washington, D.C. area, and state parks such as Bear Mountain in New York, in addition to Missouri’s newest state park in the Ozarks – the much anticipated Echo Bluff State Park. To learn more visit www.guestservices.com.