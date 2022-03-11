In preparation for the 2022 spring and summer vacation season, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures/Guest Services seeks candidates for a variety of positions in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

At Lake Mead Mohave Adventures’ marina locations, affordable housing is also available for employees. Opportunities available at Callville Bay Resort & Marina, Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina, Temple Bar Resort & Marina, Willow Beach Marina & Campground and Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures include:

Boat Mechanics

Custodians

Drivers

Desk Clerks

Dock Hands

Director of Operations, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Cooks

Front Desk Agents

Groundskeepers

Houseboat Maintenance Specialists

Housekeepers

Logistics/Sales Coordinators

Maintenance Specialists

Raft Pilots

Recreation Operations Manager, Temple Bar Resort & Marina

Reservation Agents

Retail Clerks

Servers

Warehouse Clerks

“Lake Mead Mohave Adventures offers a great team atmosphere, and these positions provide opportunities to secure a seasonal job that just might turn into a rewarding career,” said Chad Taylor, director of sales and marketing, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures.

To apply for a position with Guest Services/Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, click here . For more information on Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, go to www.LakeMeadMohaveAdventures. com .

ABOUT GUEST SERVICES