Musician of the Week – Jorge Miramontes

Jorge Miramontes, a senior at Virgin Valley High School, currently plays the tuba in advanced band, the sousaphone in marching and pep band, and sings in choir.

He first became interested in music when he was 11 years old. He started playing the cello in the sixth grade in Charles Hughes Middle School beginning orchestra. In seventh grade he then started to play tuba in concert band. When he was in ninth grade at Virgin Valley High School, he joined marching band, pep band and advanced band playing the tuba and sousaphone.

“Music helps me a lot because It’s really satisfying to play with other people which makes it more fun,” Jorge said.

Jorge Miramontes with his tuba at Virgin Valley High School (Photo Credit: Jorge Miramontes)