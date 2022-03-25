Virgin Valley High School

26 SAT All Day Senior Games Track Meet Requested by Gary Hartman 11/10/21

THE VIRGIN VALLEY THEATRE GROUP PRESENTS:

‘WEDDING BELL BLUES’ OR ‘HOW THE VIRGIN VALLEY GOT IT’S GROVE ON’

AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL MELODRAMA

Tickets are $20 each and available online at mctnv.com and vvtgnv.com or at the theatre box office Thursdays from 4 – 6 p.m. or 1 hour before each show. Tickets are also available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25 & SATURDAY, MARCH 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort

Terry Wayne Project Fri Mar 25th 8:00pm – 1:30am Sat Mar 26th 8:00pm – 1:30am Sun Mar 27th 7:00pm – 12:00am Skydome Lounge , 950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map Terry Wayne Project One of Vegas’ top Variety Bands, TWP sings hits from Pink, Maron 5, Journey, Bruno Mars, Folsom Blues Boogie to Enrique Iglesias – R&B, funk, Dance, oldies, and Classic rock! Free Admission – Must be 21 or older *Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Children’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.

Cricut Club: 3-4:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn the basics or get new ideas for projects. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Performing ‘SC Strummers’. Info: 702-507-4080.