Virgin Valley High School
THE VIRGIN VALLEY THEATRE GROUP PRESENTS:
‘WEDDING BELL BLUES’ OR ‘HOW THE VIRGIN VALLEY GOT IT’S GROVE ON’
AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL MELODRAMA
Tickets are $20 each and available online at mctnv.com and vvtgnv.com or at the theatre box office Thursdays from 4 – 6 p.m. or 1 hour before each show. Tickets are also available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25 & SATURDAY, MARCH 26 at 7:00 p.m.
Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort
Terry Wayne Project
One of Vegas’ top Variety Bands, TWP sings hits from Pink, Maron 5, Journey, Bruno Mars, Folsom Blues Boogie to Enrique Iglesias – R&B, funk, Dance, oldies, and Classic rock!
Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.
Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
Children’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.
Cricut Club: 3-4:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn the basics or get new ideas for projects. Call 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Performing ‘SC Strummers’. Info: 702-507-4080.