03/24/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 03/22/22
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220322067 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:57 Time Dispatched: 19:04
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:04
Synopsis:
220322068 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: 19:35
Time Arrived : 19:44 Time Completed : 20:01
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: 19:35
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:02
Synopsis:
220322069 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:37
Synopsis:
220322070 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : A Active
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 20:57
Synopsis:
220322071 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:05
Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:
220322072 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:20 Time Completed : 21:55
Synopsis:
220322073 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:33
Synopsis:
220322074 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched: 22:48
Time Arrived : 21:42 Time Completed : 22:02
Synopsis:
220322075 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 22:46
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched: 22:02
Time Arrived : 22:03 Time Completed : 22:42
Synopsis:
220322076 Lost Property
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:09 Time Dispatched: 23:12
Time Arrived : 23:13 Time Completed : 23:26
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:15 Time Completed : 23:17
Synopsis:
220323002 Minor Gambling
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:23 Time Dispatched: 03:24
Time Arrived : 03:26 Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:
An Officer responded to a casino for a minor gaming. One minor was issued a
citation for minor gaming.
220323003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched: 06:15
Time Arrived : 06:15 Time Completed : 06:20
Synopsis:
22ACO0880 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 06:38
Synopsis:
22ACO0881 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:37
Synopsis:
22MCC1009 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Hardy Way # 10
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:38 Time Dispatched: 18:41
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:41
Synopsis:
22MCC1010 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:57 Time Dispatched: 19:04
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:04
Synopsis:
22MCC1011 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 20:57
Synopsis:
22MCC1012 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 22:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:59 Time Completed : 22:59
Synopsis:
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 03/22/22` and `06:00:00 03/23/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
03/24/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 03/22/22
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220322013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:16 Time Completed : 06:22
Synopsis:
220322014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
220322015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:45
Synopsis:
220322016 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 10:20
Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:
220322018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:33 Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:
220322019 Keep The Peace
Incident Address : Rim Rock Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: 08:45
Time Arrived : 08:45 Time Completed : 10:22
Synopsis:
220322020 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322022 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322023 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322024 Trespassing
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: 09:41
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:27
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: 09:42
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:
220322025 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : SMOKEY LN
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 10:16
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:
220322026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:43 Time Dispatched: 09:49
Time Arrived : 09:49 Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:
220322027 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:22
Synopsis:
220322030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322032 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: 10:25
Time Arrived : 10:28 Time Completed : 10:50
Synopsis:
220322033 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322035 Found Property
Incident Address : THOMPSON DR
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 11:30
Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:28
Synopsis:
220322036 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322038 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322039 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: 11:59
Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:
220322040 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322041 Wanted Person
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: 10:45
Time Arrived : 10:45 Time Completed : 10:58
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 11:40
Synopsis:
Officers located a male with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult male
was arrested for the warrant.
220322042 Found Property
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 12:19
Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:19
Synopsis:
An officer received found property. The property was booked for safekeeping.
220322043 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322044 Found Property
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:58 Time Dispatched: 12:19
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:28
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:58 Time Dispatched: 12:28
Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:36
Synopsis:
220322045 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322046 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322047 K9 Search
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E2 Time Reported: 11:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:53 Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:
220322048 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 13:09
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:59 Time Completed : 13:16
Synopsis:
220322049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:05 Time Completed : 13:14
Synopsis:
220322050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:25
Synopsis:
220322051 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322052 Person On Foot
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:42 Time Completed : 13:47
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched: 13:42
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:46
Synopsis:
220322053 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 13:53
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched: 13:49
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:51
Synopsis:
220322054 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:59
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: 13:58
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:59
Synopsis:
220322055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:10 Time Dispatched: 14:35
Time Arrived : 14:35 Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:
220322056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:35
Synopsis:
220322057 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:16
Synopsis:
220322058 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E First South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:
Officers located an unregistered vehicle parked on a roadway, and the vehicle
was impounded.
220322059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:28 Time Completed : 14:42
Synopsis:
220322060 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322061 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322062 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220322063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:
220322064 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:34
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:34
Synopsis:
220322065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:04 Time Completed : 16:08
Synopsis:
220322067 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:57 Time Dispatched: 19:04
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:04
Synopsis:
220322068 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: 19:35
Time Arrived : 19:44 Time Completed : 20:01
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: 19:35
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:02
Synopsis:
220322069 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:37
Synopsis:
220322070 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 20:57
Synopsis:
220322071 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:05
Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:
220322072 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:20 Time Completed : 21:55
Synopsis:
220322073 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:33
Synopsis:
220322074 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched: 22:48
Time Arrived : 21:42 Time Completed : 22:02
Synopsis:
220322075 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 22:46
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched: 22:02
Time Arrived : 22:03 Time Completed : 22:42
Synopsis:
220322076 Lost Property
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:09 Time Dispatched: 23:12
Time Arrived : 23:13 Time Completed : 23:26
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:15 Time Completed : 23:17
Synopsis:
220323002 Minor Gambling
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:23 Time Dispatched: 03:24
Time Arrived : 03:26 Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:
An Officer responded to a casino for a minor gaming. One minor was issued a
citation for minor gaming.
220323003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched: 06:15
Time Arrived : 06:15 Time Completed : 06:20
Synopsis:
220323004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:20 Time Completed : 06:21
Synopsis:
220323005 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 06:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220323006 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220323007 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched: 08:18
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:19
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched: 08:31
Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 08:41
Synopsis:
220323008 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220323009 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220323010 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:40
Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:
An officer took a report of fraud that occurred in another jurisdiction.
220323011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:42
Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:
220323012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 09:00
Synopsis:
220323013 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:07 Time Completed : 09:14
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:
220323014 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 09:14
Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:
220323016 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:15 Time Completed : 11:16
Synopsis:
220323017 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:
220323018 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220323019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:33 Time Dispatched: 11:42
Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:49
Synopsis:
220323020 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220323021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 11:49
Synopsis:
220323022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:02 Time Completed : 12:04
Synopsis:
220323023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:17 Time Completed : 12:31
Synopsis:
220323024 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:45 Time Completed : 12:47
Synopsis:
220323025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: 13:05
Time Arrived : 13:17 Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:
220323026 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 13:55
Synopsis:
220323027 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Tucson St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:18
Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:30
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:16
Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:34
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:16
Time Arrived : 14:17 Time Completed : 14:35
Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:12
Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:56
Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:11
Synopsis:
220323028 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : Concord Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:40
Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 15:07
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 14:23
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 19:13
Synopsis:
A detective conducted a traffic stop and observed indicators of criminal
activity. One male was arrested for drug related offenses and a weapons offense.
220323029 K9 Search
Incident Address : Concord Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: 19:50
Time Arrived : 14:23 Time Completed : 15:47
Synopsis:
220323030 Alarm
Incident Address : Blind Pew Rdg
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:25 Time Dispatched: 14:37
Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 14:40
Synopsis:
220323031 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Tucson St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:34 Time Completed : 14:39
Synopsis:
220323032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : CORA CIR
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:07
Synopsis:
220323033 Attempt to Locate
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched: 15:22
Time Arrived : 15:23 Time Completed : 15:26
Synopsis:
220323034 Property Damage, Non Vandalism
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:19 Time Dispatched: 15:26
Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 16:13
Synopsis:
An officer was dispatched to a property damage incident. A report was taken.
220323035 Found Property
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:21 Time Dispatched: 15:29
Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 17:08
Synopsis:
An officer responded to found property and a report was taken.
220323036 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:09 Time Completed : 16:46
Synopsis:
Officers took a report reference a stolen vehicle that was recovered in another
jurisdiction.
220323037 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220323038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:14 Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:
220323039 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : WORLD CHAMPION WAY
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:46 Time Completed : 16:52
Synopsis:
220323040 Lost Property
Incident Address : Glade Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 18:59
Time Arrived : 20:40 Time Completed : 20:04
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:48
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:56
Synopsis:
Police responded to a residence regarding a theft from a motor vehicle.
Information was gathered and a report was completed.
220323041 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, T Bundy, S Bruehl, R Lon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 17:10
Time Arrived : 17:55 Time Completed : 17:56
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:57
Time Arrived : 17:19 Time Completed : 17:48
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:57
Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 17:56
Unit: CH02 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:58
Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:25
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:06 Time Completed :
Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:55
Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 17:26
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:58
Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 17:28
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 17:27
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:32
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:53
Time Arrived : 17:29 Time Completed : 17:39
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 17:08
Time Arrived : 17:13 Time Completed : 17:55
Synopsis:
An officer responded to an accident located in a hotel parking lot, and a report
was taken.
220323042 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : W RIVERSIDE Rd
Bunkerville NV 89007
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:26 Time Dispatched: 17:33
Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 20:26
Synopsis:
22ACO0876 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:
22ACO0877 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:33
Synopsis:
22ACO0878 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:
22ACO0879 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:26
Synopsis:
22ACO0880 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 06:38
Synopsis:
22ACO0881 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:37
Synopsis:
22ACO0882 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:
22ACO0883 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:
22ACO0884 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:
22ACO0885 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Buteo Bend
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:27 Time Completed : 13:29
Synopsis:
22ACO0886 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:07 Time Completed : 15:08
Synopsis:
22ACO0887 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : GREAT DIVIDE TRL
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: 15:22
Time Arrived : 15:27 Time Completed : 15:42
Synopsis:
22MCC1003 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:05 Time Dispatched: 07:06
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:
22MCC1004 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:
22MCC1005 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: 09:22
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:
22MCC1006 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:32
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:32
Synopsis:
22MCC1007 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : E First South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: 15:04
Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:04
Synopsis:
22MCC1008 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:34
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:34
Synopsis:
22MCC1009 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Hardy Way # 10
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:38 Time Dispatched: 18:41
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:41
Synopsis:
22MCC1010 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:57 Time Dispatched: 19:04
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:04
Synopsis:
22MCC1011 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 20:57
Synopsis:
22MCC1012 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 22:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:59 Time Completed : 22:59
Synopsis:
22MCC1013 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched: 07:39
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 07:39
Synopsis:
22MCC1014 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 08:10
Synopsis:
22MCC1015 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched: 08:10
Time Arrived : 08:10 Time Completed : 08:10
Synopsis:
22MCC1016 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 12:35
Synopsis:
22MCC1017 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Bannock St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: 08:15
Time Arrived : 08:15 Time Completed : 08:15
Synopsis:
22MCC1018 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Glade Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: 08:45
Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:
22MCC1019 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:50 Time Dispatched: 08:51
Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 08:51
Synopsis:
22MCC1020 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: 09:10
Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:10
Synopsis:
22MCC1021 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:15 Time Completed : 10:31
Synopsis:
22MCC1022 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Rancho Santa Barbara Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: 11:14
Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:14
Synopsis:
22MCC1023 Non Leo Incident
Incident Address : Primrose Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 12:51 Time Dispatched: 12:55
Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 12:55
Synopsis:
22MCC1024 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: 13:31
Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:31
Synopsis:
22MCC1025 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:49
Synopsis:
22MCC1026 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 18:02
Synopsis:
22MCC1027 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:01
Synopsis:
22MCC1028 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 16:39
Synopsis:
22MCC1029 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:20 Time Dispatched: 17:21
Time Arrived : 17:21 Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:
22MCC1030 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:40 Time Dispatched: 17:42
Time Arrived : 17:42 Time Completed : 17:42
Synopsis:
22MCE0246 Municipal Court Subpoena
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:
22MCE0247 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:
22MCE0248 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:
22MCE0249 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:
22MCE0250 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Battaglia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:
22MCE0251 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:
22MCE0252 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bobcat Run
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:31
Synopsis:
22MCE0253 Parking Problem
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:07
Synopsis:
22MCE0254 Parking Problem
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:
22MCE0255 Municipal Court Subpoena
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:54 Time Completed : 11:58
Synopsis:
22MCE0256 Parking Problem
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 12:16
Synopsis:
22MCE0257 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:44 Time Completed : 12:46
Synopsis:
22MCE0258 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:57 Time Dispatched: 07:59
Time Arrived : 08:15 Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:
22MCE0259 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Billy Bones Blf
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: 08:04
Time Arrived : 08:17 Time Completed : 08:23
Synopsis:
22MCE0260 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : White Water Way
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: 08:24
Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:
22MCE0261 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Glade Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: 08:45
Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:
22MCE0262 Radar Trailer Deployment
Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:57 Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:
22MCE0263 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:02 Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:
22MCE0264 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: 09:17
Time Arrived : 09:17 Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:
22MCE0265 Municipal Court Subpoena
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:13 Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:
22MCE0266 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:
22MCE0267 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bobcat Run
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:
22MCE0268 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 09:58
Synopsis:
22MCE0269 Municipal Court Subpoena
Incident Address : Silver Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:22 Time Completed : 11:23
Synopsis:
22MDC0148 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:
An officer disposed of inmate property that had been left after thirty days.
22MDC0149 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: 11:46
Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 13:58
Synopsis:
An officer transported an adult male and female to CCDC.
22MDC0150 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: 13:58
Time Arrived : 13:58 Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:
Officer picked up an inmate from CCDC for Washington County Sheriffs Office, who
picked up the inmate from the Mesquite Detention Center.
22MDC0151 Wanted Person
Incident Address : n main
Cedar City UT
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 08:37 Time Dispatched: 08:39
Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 16:43
Synopsis:
Officer took male subject into custody for an active warrant.
22MDC0152 Court Order
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:53
Synopsis:
An adult female booked into Mesquite Detention Center for a two day court
commitment.
22MDC0153 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:
An adult female booked into Mesquite Detention Center for a two day court
commitment.
22MDC0154 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 16:10
Synopsis:
One adult female arrested on Mesquite Justice Court warrant.
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 03/22/22` and `18:00:00 03/23/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***