03/24/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 03/22/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220322013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:16 Time Completed : 06:22 Synopsis: 220322014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 220322015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 220322016 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 10:20 Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 220322018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:33 Time Completed : 08:42 Synopsis: 220322019 Keep The Peace Incident Address : Rim Rock Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: 08:45 Time Arrived : 08:45 Time Completed : 10:22 Synopsis: 220322020 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322022 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322023 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322024 Trespassing Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:27 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: 220322025 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : SMOKEY LN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 10:16 Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 220322026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:43 Time Dispatched: 09:49 Time Arrived : 09:49 Time Completed : 10:20 Synopsis: 220322027 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:22 Synopsis: 220322030 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322032 Civil Matter Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: 10:25 Time Arrived : 10:28 Time Completed : 10:50 Synopsis: 220322033 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322035 Found Property Incident Address : THOMPSON DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 11:30 Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 12:28 Synopsis: 220322036 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322038 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322039 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: 11:59 Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 220322040 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322041 Wanted Person Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: 10:45 Time Arrived : 10:45 Time Completed : 10:58 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 11:40 Synopsis: Officers located a male with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult male was arrested for the warrant. 220322042 Found Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 12:19 Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:19 Synopsis: An officer received found property. The property was booked for safekeeping. 220322043 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322044 Found Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:58 Time Dispatched: 12:19 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:28 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:58 Time Dispatched: 12:28 Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:36 Synopsis: 220322045 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322046 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322047 K9 Search Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 11:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:53 Time Completed : 12:18 Synopsis: 220322048 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 13:09 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:59 Time Completed : 13:16 Synopsis: 220322049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:05 Time Completed : 13:14 Synopsis: 220322050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:25 Synopsis: 220322051 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322052 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:42 Time Completed : 13:47 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched: 13:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:46 Synopsis: 220322053 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 13:53 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched: 13:49 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:51 Synopsis: 220322054 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:59 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: 13:58 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:59 Synopsis: 220322055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:10 Time Dispatched: 14:35 Time Arrived : 14:35 Time Completed : 14:12 Synopsis: 220322056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:35 Synopsis: 220322057 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:16 Synopsis: 220322058 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E First South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: Officers located an unregistered vehicle parked on a roadway, and the vehicle was impounded. 220322059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:28 Time Completed : 14:42 Synopsis: 220322060 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322061 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322062 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220322063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:54 Synopsis: 220322064 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:34 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:34 Synopsis: 220322065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:04 Time Completed : 16:08 Synopsis: 220322067 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:57 Time Dispatched: 19:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:04 Synopsis: 220322068 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: 19:35 Time Arrived : 19:44 Time Completed : 20:01 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: 19:35 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:02 Synopsis: 220322069 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:34 Time Completed : 20:37 Synopsis: 220322070 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 20:57 Synopsis: 220322071 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:05 Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:09 Synopsis: 220322072 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:20 Time Completed : 21:55 Synopsis: 220322073 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:33 Synopsis: 220322074 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched: 22:48 Time Arrived : 21:42 Time Completed : 22:02 Synopsis: 220322075 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 22:46 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched: 22:02 Time Arrived : 22:03 Time Completed : 22:42 Synopsis: 220322076 Lost Property Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:09 Time Dispatched: 23:12 Time Arrived : 23:13 Time Completed : 23:26 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:15 Time Completed : 23:17 Synopsis: 220323002 Minor Gambling Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:23 Time Dispatched: 03:24 Time Arrived : 03:26 Time Completed : 04:39 Synopsis: An Officer responded to a casino for a minor gaming. One minor was issued a citation for minor gaming. 220323003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched: 06:15 Time Arrived : 06:15 Time Completed : 06:20 Synopsis: 220323004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:20 Time Completed : 06:21 Synopsis: 220323005 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 06:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220323006 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220323007 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched: 08:18 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:19 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched: 08:31 Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 08:41 Synopsis: 220323008 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220323009 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220323010 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:40 Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 10:00 Synopsis: An officer took a report of fraud that occurred in another jurisdiction. 220323011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:42 Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 08:42 Synopsis: 220323012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 09:00 Synopsis: 220323013 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:07 Time Completed : 09:14 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 220323014 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 09:14 Time Arrived : 09:15 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 220323016 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:15 Time Completed : 11:16 Synopsis: 220323017 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:35 Synopsis: 220323018 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220323019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:33 Time Dispatched: 11:42 Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:49 Synopsis: 220323020 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220323021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 11:49 Synopsis: 220323022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:02 Time Completed : 12:04 Synopsis: 220323023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:17 Time Completed : 12:31 Synopsis: 220323024 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:45 Time Completed : 12:47 Synopsis: 220323025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: 13:05 Time Arrived : 13:17 Time Completed : 13:18 Synopsis: 220323026 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 13:55 Synopsis: 220323027 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Tucson St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:18 Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:30 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:16 Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:34 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:16 Time Arrived : 14:17 Time Completed : 14:35 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:12 Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:56 Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:11 Synopsis: 220323028 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Concord Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:40 Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 15:07 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 14:23 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 19:13 Synopsis: A detective conducted a traffic stop and observed indicators of criminal activity. One male was arrested for drug related offenses and a weapons offense. 220323029 K9 Search Incident Address : Concord Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: 19:50 Time Arrived : 14:23 Time Completed : 15:47 Synopsis: 220323030 Alarm Incident Address : Blind Pew Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:25 Time Dispatched: 14:37 Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 14:40 Synopsis: 220323031 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Tucson St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:34 Time Completed : 14:39 Synopsis: 220323032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : CORA CIR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:07 Synopsis: 220323033 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched: 15:22 Time Arrived : 15:23 Time Completed : 15:26 Synopsis: 220323034 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:19 Time Dispatched: 15:26 Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 16:13 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a property damage incident. A report was taken. 220323035 Found Property Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:21 Time Dispatched: 15:29 Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 17:08 Synopsis: An officer responded to found property and a report was taken. 220323036 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:09 Time Completed : 16:46 Synopsis: Officers took a report reference a stolen vehicle that was recovered in another jurisdiction. 220323037 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220323038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:14 Time Completed : 16:17 Synopsis: 220323039 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : WORLD CHAMPION WAY Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:46 Time Completed : 16:52 Synopsis: 220323040 Lost Property Incident Address : Glade Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 18:59 Time Arrived : 20:40 Time Completed : 20:04 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:48 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:56 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence regarding a theft from a motor vehicle. Information was gathered and a report was completed. 220323041 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, T Bundy, S Bruehl, R Lon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 17:10 Time Arrived : 17:55 Time Completed : 17:56 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:57 Time Arrived : 17:19 Time Completed : 17:48 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:57 Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 17:56 Unit: CH02 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:58 Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:25 Unit: D3 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:06 Time Completed : Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:55 Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 17:26 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:58 Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 17:28 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 17:27 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:32 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:53 Time Arrived : 17:29 Time Completed : 17:39 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 17:08 Time Arrived : 17:13 Time Completed : 17:55 Synopsis: An officer responded to an accident located in a hotel parking lot, and a report was taken. 220323042 Agency Assistance Incident Address : W RIVERSIDE Rd Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:26 Time Dispatched: 17:33 Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 20:26 Synopsis: 22ACO0876 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 22ACO0877 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:33 Synopsis: 22ACO0878 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO0879 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:26 Synopsis: 22ACO0880 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 22ACO0881 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22ACO0882 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO0883 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO0884 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 22ACO0885 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Buteo Bend Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:27 Time Completed : 13:29 Synopsis: 22ACO0886 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:07 Time Completed : 15:08 Synopsis: 22ACO0887 Animal Pickup Incident Address : GREAT DIVIDE TRL Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: 15:22 Time Arrived : 15:27 Time Completed : 15:42 Synopsis: 22MCC1003 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:05 Time Dispatched: 07:06 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:06 Synopsis: 22MCC1004 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:31 Synopsis: 22MCC1005 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: 09:22 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:22 Synopsis: 22MCC1006 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:32 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:32 Synopsis: 22MCC1007 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E First South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: 15:04 Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 15:04 Synopsis: 22MCC1008 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: 15:34 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:34 Synopsis: 22MCC1009 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hardy Way # 10 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:38 Time Dispatched: 18:41 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:41 Synopsis: 22MCC1010 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:57 Time Dispatched: 19:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:04 Synopsis: 22MCC1011 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 20:57 Synopsis: 22MCC1012 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 22:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:59 Time Completed : 22:59 Synopsis: 22MCC1013 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 07:37 Time Dispatched: 07:39 Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 07:39 Synopsis: 22MCC1014 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 08:10 Synopsis: 22MCC1015 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched: 08:10 Time Arrived : 08:10 Time Completed : 08:10 Synopsis: 22MCC1016 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 12:35 Synopsis: 22MCC1017 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Bannock St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: 08:15 Time Arrived : 08:15 Time Completed : 08:15 Synopsis: 22MCC1018 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Glade Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: 08:45 Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 22MCC1019 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 08:50 Time Dispatched: 08:51 Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 08:51 Synopsis: 22MCC1020 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: 09:10 Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:10 Synopsis: 22MCC1021 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:15 Time Completed : 10:31 Synopsis: 22MCC1022 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Rancho Santa Barbara Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: 11:14 Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:14 Synopsis: 22MCC1023 Non Leo Incident Incident Address : Primrose Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 12:51 Time Dispatched: 12:55 Time Arrived : 12:55 Time Completed : 12:55 Synopsis: 22MCC1024 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: 13:31 Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:31 Synopsis: 22MCC1025 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:49 Synopsis: 22MCC1026 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 18:02 Synopsis: 22MCC1027 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:01 Synopsis: 22MCC1028 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 16:39 Synopsis: 22MCC1029 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:20 Time Dispatched: 17:21 Time Arrived : 17:21 Time Completed : 17:21 Synopsis: 22MCC1030 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:40 Time Dispatched: 17:42 Time Arrived : 17:42 Time Completed : 17:42 Synopsis: 22MCE0246 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 22MCE0247 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:45 Synopsis: 22MCE0248 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 10:14 Synopsis: 22MCE0249 Vacation Check Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: 22MCE0250 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Battaglia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 10:14 Synopsis: 22MCE0251 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sunshine Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: 22MCE0252 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bobcat Run Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:31 Synopsis: 22MCE0253 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:07 Synopsis: 22MCE0254 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:48 Synopsis: 22MCE0255 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:54 Time Completed : 11:58 Synopsis: 22MCE0256 Parking Problem Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 12:16 Synopsis: 22MCE0257 Parking Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:44 Time Completed : 12:46 Synopsis: 22MCE0258 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:57 Time Dispatched: 07:59 Time Arrived : 08:15 Time Completed : 08:21 Synopsis: 22MCE0259 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Billy Bones Blf Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: 08:04 Time Arrived : 08:17 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: 22MCE0260 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : White Water Way Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: 08:24 Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: 22MCE0261 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Glade Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: 08:45 Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 22MCE0262 Radar Trailer Deployment Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:57 Time Completed : 09:02 Synopsis: 22MCE0263 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:02 Time Completed : 09:03 Synopsis: 22MCE0264 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: 09:17 Time Arrived : 09:17 Time Completed : 09:23 Synopsis: 22MCE0265 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:13 Time Completed : 09:23 Synopsis: 22MCE0266 Vacation Check Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCE0267 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bobcat Run Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:51 Synopsis: 22MCE0268 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sunshine Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 09:58 Synopsis: 22MCE0269 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : Silver Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:22 Time Completed : 11:23 Synopsis: 22MDC0148 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: An officer disposed of inmate property that had been left after thirty days. 22MDC0149 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: 11:46 Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 13:58 Synopsis: An officer transported an adult male and female to CCDC. 22MDC0150 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: 13:58 Time Arrived : 13:58 Time Completed : 17:21 Synopsis: Officer picked up an inmate from CCDC for Washington County Sheriffs Office, who picked up the inmate from the Mesquite Detention Center. 22MDC0151 Wanted Person Incident Address : n main Cedar City UT Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J2 Time Reported: 08:37 Time Dispatched: 08:39 Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 16:43 Synopsis: Officer took male subject into custody for an active warrant. 22MDC0152 Court Order Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:53 Synopsis: An adult female booked into Mesquite Detention Center for a two day court commitment. 22MDC0153 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:18 Synopsis: An adult female booked into Mesquite Detention Center for a two day court commitment. 22MDC0154 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 16:10 Synopsis: One adult female arrested on Mesquite Justice Court warrant. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------