220322067     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 18:57      Time Dispatched: 19:04
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 19:04
Synopsis:




220322068     Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JENSEN Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 19:31      Time Dispatched: 19:35
	                    Time Arrived : 19:44      Time Completed : 20:01

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 19:31      Time Dispatched: 19:35
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 20:02
Synopsis:




220322069     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 20:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:34      Time Completed : 20:37
Synopsis:




220322070     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 20:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:57      Time Completed : 20:57
Synopsis:




220322071     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:00      Time Dispatched: 21:05
	                    Time Arrived : 21:00      Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:




220322072     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:20      Time Completed : 21:55
Synopsis:




220322073     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:25      Time Completed : 21:33
Synopsis:




220322074     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:38      Time Dispatched: 22:48
	                    Time Arrived : 21:42      Time Completed : 22:02
Synopsis:




220322075     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 22:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:02      Time Completed : 22:46

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:01      Time Dispatched: 22:02
	                    Time Arrived : 22:03      Time Completed : 22:42
Synopsis:




220322076     Lost Property
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 23:09      Time Dispatched: 23:12
	                    Time Arrived : 23:13      Time Completed : 23:26

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 23:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:15      Time Completed : 23:17
Synopsis:




220323002     Minor Gambling
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 03:23      Time Dispatched: 03:24
	                    Time Arrived : 03:26      Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:

An Officer responded to a casino for a minor gaming. One minor was issued a
citation for minor gaming.


220323003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 05:44      Time Dispatched: 06:15
	                    Time Arrived : 06:15      Time Completed : 06:20
Synopsis:




22ACO0880     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:39      Time Completed : 06:38
Synopsis:




22ACO0881     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:46      Time Completed : 06:37
Synopsis:




22MCC1009     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Hardy Way # 10
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 18:38      Time Dispatched: 18:41
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:41
Synopsis:




22MCC1010     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 18:57      Time Dispatched: 19:04
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 19:04
Synopsis:




22MCC1011     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 20:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:57      Time Completed : 20:57
Synopsis:




22MCC1012     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 22:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:59      Time Completed : 22:59
Synopsis:




220322013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 06:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:16      Time Completed : 06:22
Synopsis:




220322014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 06:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:40      Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:




220322015     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 06:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:44      Time Completed : 06:45
Synopsis:




220322016     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 10:20
	                    Time Arrived : 10:20      Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:




220322018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 08:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:33      Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:




220322019     Keep The Peace
	Incident Address : Rim Rock Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:39      Time Dispatched: 08:45
	                    Time Arrived : 08:45      Time Completed : 10:22
Synopsis:




220322020     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322022     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322023     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322024     Trespassing
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:14      Time Dispatched: 09:41
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed : 10:27

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:14      Time Dispatched: 09:42
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:




220322025     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : SMOKEY LN
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched: 10:16
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:




220322026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:43      Time Dispatched: 09:49
	                    Time Arrived : 09:49      Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:




220322027     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:21      Time Completed : 10:22
Synopsis:




220322030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322032     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:20      Time Dispatched: 10:25
	                    Time Arrived : 10:28      Time Completed : 10:50
Synopsis:




220322033     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322035     Found Property
	Incident Address : THOMPSON DR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:28      Time Dispatched: 11:30
	                    Time Arrived : 12:19      Time Completed : 12:28
Synopsis:




220322036     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322038     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322039     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:37      Time Dispatched: 11:59
	                    Time Arrived : 10:54      Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:




220322040     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322041     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:44      Time Dispatched: 10:45
	                    Time Arrived : 10:45      Time Completed : 10:58

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:44      Time Completed : 11:40
Synopsis:

Officers located a male with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult male
was arrested for the warrant.


220322042     Found Property
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:52      Time Dispatched: 12:19
	                    Time Arrived : 12:32      Time Completed : 12:19
Synopsis:

An officer received found property. The property was booked for safekeeping.


220322043     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322044     Found Property
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:58      Time Dispatched: 12:19
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 12:28

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:58      Time Dispatched: 12:28
	                    Time Arrived : 12:36      Time Completed : 12:36
Synopsis:




220322045     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322046     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322047     K9 Search
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E2            Time Reported: 11:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:53      Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:




220322048     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:57      Time Completed : 13:09

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 12:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:59      Time Completed : 13:16
Synopsis:




220322049     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:05      Time Completed : 13:14
Synopsis:




220322050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:23      Time Completed : 13:25
Synopsis:




220322051     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322052     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:42      Time Completed : 13:47

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:41      Time Dispatched: 13:42
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:46
Synopsis:




220322053     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:49      Time Completed : 13:53

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:49      Time Dispatched: 13:49
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:51
Synopsis:




220322054     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 13:59

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched: 13:58
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:59
Synopsis:




220322055     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:10      Time Dispatched: 14:35
	                    Time Arrived : 14:35      Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:




220322056     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:12      Time Completed : 14:35
Synopsis:




220322057     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:14      Time Completed : 14:16
Synopsis:




220322058     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E First South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 14:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:27      Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:

Officers located an unregistered vehicle parked on a roadway, and the vehicle
was impounded.


220322059     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:28      Time Completed : 14:42
Synopsis:




220322060     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322061     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322062     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220322063     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 14:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:51      Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:




220322064     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 15:32      Time Dispatched: 15:34
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:34
Synopsis:




220322065     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:04      Time Completed : 16:08
Synopsis:




220323004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:20      Time Completed : 06:21
Synopsis:




220323005     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 06:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220323006     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 06:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220323007     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:15      Time Dispatched: 08:18
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:19

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 07:15      Time Dispatched: 08:31
	                    Time Arrived : 08:31      Time Completed : 08:41
Synopsis:




220323008     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220323009     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220323010     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 08:40
	                    Time Arrived : 08:41      Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:

An officer took a report of fraud that occurred in another jurisdiction.


220323011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:34      Time Dispatched: 08:42
	                    Time Arrived : 08:42      Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:




220323012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:53      Time Completed : 09:00
Synopsis:




220323013     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:07      Time Completed : 09:14

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:06      Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:




220323014     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:05      Time Dispatched: 09:14
	                    Time Arrived : 09:15      Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:




220323016     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:15      Time Completed : 11:16
Synopsis:




220323017     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:33      Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:




220323018     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220323019     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:33      Time Dispatched: 11:42
	                    Time Arrived : 11:42      Time Completed : 11:49
Synopsis:




220323020     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220323021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:47      Time Completed : 11:49
Synopsis:




220323022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:02      Time Completed : 12:04
Synopsis:




220323023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 12:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:17      Time Completed : 12:31
Synopsis:




220323024     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:45      Time Completed : 12:47
Synopsis:




220323025     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:47      Time Dispatched: 13:05
	                    Time Arrived : 13:17      Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:




220323026     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:54      Time Completed : 13:55
Synopsis:




220323027     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Tucson St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched: 14:18
	                    Time Arrived : 14:22      Time Completed : 14:30

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched: 14:16
	                    Time Arrived : 14:21      Time Completed : 14:34

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched: 14:16
	                    Time Arrived : 14:17      Time Completed : 14:35

	Unit: RES31         Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched: 14:12
	                    Time Arrived : 14:21      Time Completed : 14:56

	Unit: STA03         Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:11
Synopsis:




220323028     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : Concord Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched: 14:40
	                    Time Arrived : 14:49      Time Completed : 15:07

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:18      Time Completed : 14:23

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:19      Time Completed : 19:13
Synopsis:

A detective conducted a traffic stop and observed indicators of criminal
activity. One male was arrested for drug related offenses and a weapons offense.


220323029     K9 Search
	Incident Address : Concord Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 14:23      Time Dispatched: 19:50
	                    Time Arrived : 14:23      Time Completed : 15:47
Synopsis:




220323030     Alarm
	Incident Address : Blind Pew Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:25      Time Dispatched: 14:37
	                    Time Arrived : 14:37      Time Completed : 14:40
Synopsis:




220323031     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Tucson St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:34      Time Completed : 14:39
Synopsis:




220323032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : CORA CIR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:06      Time Completed : 15:07
Synopsis:




220323033     Attempt to Locate
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:18      Time Dispatched: 15:22
	                    Time Arrived : 15:23      Time Completed : 15:26
Synopsis:




220323034     Property Damage, Non Vandalism
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:19      Time Dispatched: 15:26
	                    Time Arrived : 15:29      Time Completed : 16:13
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a property damage incident. A report was taken.


220323035     Found Property
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:21      Time Dispatched: 15:29
	                    Time Arrived : 15:35      Time Completed : 17:08
Synopsis:

An officer responded to found property and a report was taken.


220323036     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:09      Time Completed : 16:46
Synopsis:

Officers took a report reference a stolen vehicle that was recovered in another
jurisdiction.


220323037     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220323038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:14      Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:




220323039     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : WORLD CHAMPION WAY
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:46      Time Completed : 16:52
Synopsis:




220323040     Lost Property
	Incident Address : Glade Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 16:44      Time Dispatched: 18:59
	                    Time Arrived : 20:40      Time Completed : 20:04

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:44      Time Dispatched: 16:48
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:56
Synopsis:

Police responded to a residence regarding a theft from a motor vehicle.
Information was gathered and a report was completed.


220323041     Traffic Accident w/ Injuries
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, T Bundy, S Bruehl, R Lon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:50      Time Dispatched: 17:10
	                    Time Arrived : 17:55      Time Completed : 17:56

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:50      Time Dispatched: 16:57
	                    Time Arrived : 17:19      Time Completed : 17:48

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:50      Time Dispatched: 16:57
	                    Time Arrived : 16:57      Time Completed : 17:56

	Unit: CH02          Time Reported: 16:50      Time Dispatched: 16:58
	                    Time Arrived : 16:59      Time Completed : 17:25

	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 16:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:06      Time Completed :

	Unit: ENG31         Time Reported: 16:50      Time Dispatched: 16:55
	                    Time Arrived : 16:57      Time Completed : 17:26

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:50      Time Dispatched: 16:58
	                    Time Arrived : 17:00      Time Completed : 17:28

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 16:50      Time Dispatched: 17:27
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:32

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 16:50      Time Dispatched: 16:53
	                    Time Arrived : 17:29      Time Completed : 17:39

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 16:50      Time Dispatched: 17:08
	                    Time Arrived : 17:13      Time Completed : 17:55
Synopsis:

An officer responded to an accident located in a hotel parking lot, and a report
was taken.


220323042     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : W RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:26      Time Dispatched: 17:33
	                    Time Arrived : 17:51      Time Completed : 20:26
Synopsis:




22ACO0876     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:29      Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:




22ACO0877     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:31      Time Completed : 06:33
Synopsis:




22ACO0878     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:38      Time Completed : 06:44
Synopsis:




22ACO0879     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 09:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:22      Time Completed : 09:26
Synopsis:




22ACO0880     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:39      Time Completed : 06:38
Synopsis:




22ACO0881     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:46      Time Completed : 06:37
Synopsis:




22ACO0882     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:37      Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:




22ACO0883     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:39      Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:




22ACO0884     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:40      Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:




22ACO0885     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Buteo Bend
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 13:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:27      Time Completed : 13:29
Synopsis:




22ACO0886     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 15:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:07      Time Completed : 15:08
Synopsis:




22ACO0887     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : GREAT DIVIDE TRL
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 15:13      Time Dispatched: 15:22
	                    Time Arrived : 15:27      Time Completed : 15:42
Synopsis:




22MCC1003     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:05      Time Dispatched: 07:06
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 07:06
Synopsis:




22MCC1004     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 08:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:30      Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:




22MCC1005     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched: 09:22
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:




22MCC1006     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched: 13:32
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:32
Synopsis:




22MCC1007     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E First South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 14:36      Time Dispatched: 15:04
	                    Time Arrived : 15:04      Time Completed : 15:04
Synopsis:




22MCC1008     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 15:32      Time Dispatched: 15:34
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:34
Synopsis:




22MCC1013     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 07:37      Time Dispatched: 07:39
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 07:39
Synopsis:




22MCC1014     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 07:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:56      Time Completed : 08:10
Synopsis:




22MCC1015     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 08:08      Time Dispatched: 08:10
	                    Time Arrived : 08:10      Time Completed : 08:10
Synopsis:




22MCC1016     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 08:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:14      Time Completed : 12:35
Synopsis:




22MCC1017     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Bannock St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 08:14      Time Dispatched: 08:15
	                    Time Arrived : 08:15      Time Completed : 08:15
Synopsis:




22MCC1018     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Glade Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:39      Time Dispatched: 08:45
	                    Time Arrived : 08:53      Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:




22MCC1019     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 08:50      Time Dispatched: 08:51
	                    Time Arrived : 08:51      Time Completed : 08:51
Synopsis:




22MCC1020     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 09:09      Time Dispatched: 09:10
	                    Time Arrived : 09:10      Time Completed : 09:10
Synopsis:




22MCC1021     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 10:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:15      Time Completed : 10:31
Synopsis:




22MCC1022     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Rancho Santa Barbara Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 11:11      Time Dispatched: 11:14
	                    Time Arrived : 11:14      Time Completed : 11:14
Synopsis:




22MCC1023     Non Leo Incident
	Incident Address : Primrose Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 12:51      Time Dispatched: 12:55
	                    Time Arrived : 12:55      Time Completed : 12:55
Synopsis:




22MCC1024     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:28      Time Dispatched: 13:31
	                    Time Arrived : 13:31      Time Completed : 13:31
Synopsis:




22MCC1025     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 14:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:29      Time Completed : 14:49
Synopsis:




22MCC1026     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 15:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:05      Time Completed : 18:02
Synopsis:




22MCC1027     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:00      Time Completed : 16:01
Synopsis:




22MCC1028     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:39      Time Completed : 16:39
Synopsis:




22MCC1029     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 17:20      Time Dispatched: 17:21
	                    Time Arrived : 17:21      Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:




22MCC1030     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 17:40      Time Dispatched: 17:42
	                    Time Arrived : 17:42      Time Completed : 17:42
Synopsis:




22MCE0246     Municipal Court Subpoena
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:24      Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:




22MCE0247     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:39      Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:




22MCE0248     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:48      Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:




22MCE0249     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:14      Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:




22MCE0250     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Battaglia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:14      Time Completed : 10:14
Synopsis:




22MCE0251     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:




22MCE0252     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bobcat Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:27      Time Completed : 10:31
Synopsis:




22MCE0253     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:00      Time Completed : 11:07
Synopsis:




22MCE0254     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:41      Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:




22MCE0255     Municipal Court Subpoena
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:54      Time Completed : 11:58
Synopsis:




22MCE0256     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 12:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:13      Time Completed : 12:16
Synopsis:




22MCE0257     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Larry Dodge
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 12:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:44      Time Completed : 12:46
Synopsis:




22MCE0258     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 07:57      Time Dispatched: 07:59
	                    Time Arrived : 08:15      Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:




22MCE0259     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Billy Bones Blf
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 08:01      Time Dispatched: 08:04
	                    Time Arrived : 08:17      Time Completed : 08:23
Synopsis:




22MCE0260     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : White Water Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:21      Time Dispatched: 08:24
	                    Time Arrived : 08:36      Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:




22MCE0261     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Glade Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:39      Time Dispatched: 08:45
	                    Time Arrived : 08:53      Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:




22MCE0262     Radar Trailer Deployment
	Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 08:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:57      Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:




22MCE0263     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:02      Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:




22MCE0264     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched: 09:17
	                    Time Arrived : 09:17      Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:




22MCE0265     Municipal Court Subpoena
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:13      Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:




22MCE0266     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:41      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCE0267     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bobcat Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:48      Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:




22MCE0268     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:57      Time Completed : 09:58
Synopsis:




22MCE0269     Municipal Court Subpoena
	Incident Address : Silver Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Rita Hart, C Charon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:22      Time Completed : 11:23
Synopsis:




22MDC0148     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:26      Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:

An officer disposed of inmate property that had been left after thirty days.


22MDC0149     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched: 11:46
	                    Time Arrived : 12:57      Time Completed : 13:58
Synopsis:

An officer transported an adult male and female to CCDC.


22MDC0150     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched: 13:58
	                    Time Arrived : 13:58      Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:

Officer picked up an inmate from CCDC for Washington County Sheriffs Office, who
picked up the inmate from the Mesquite Detention Center.


22MDC0151     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : n main
	                   Cedar City           UT
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 08:37      Time Dispatched: 08:39
	                    Time Arrived : 09:51      Time Completed : 16:43
Synopsis:

Officer took male subject into custody for an active warrant.


22MDC0152     Court Order
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:08      Time Completed : 11:53
Synopsis:

An adult female booked into Mesquite Detention Center for a two day court
commitment.


22MDC0153     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 12:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:10      Time Completed : 12:18
Synopsis:

An adult female booked into Mesquite Detention Center for a two day court
commitment.


22MDC0154     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:54      Time Completed : 16:10
Synopsis:

One adult female arrested on Mesquite Justice Court warrant.


