Virgin Valley High School

_________________________________________________________________________________________

THE VIRGIN VALLEY THEATRE GROUP PRESENTS:

‘WEDDING BELL BLUES’ OR ‘HOW THE VIRGIN VALLEY GOT IT’S GROVE ON’

AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL MELODRAMA

Tickets are $20 each and available online at mctnv.com and vvtgnv.com or at the theatre box office Thursdays from 4 – 6 p.m. or 1 hour before each show. Tickets are also available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center.

Friday & Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort

Gregg Peterson Band Fri Mar 18th 9:15pm – 1:30am Sat Mar 19th 8:00pm – 1:30am Sun Mar 20th 7:00pm – 12:00am Skydome Lounge @ CasaBlanca Resort , 950 West Mesquite Boulevard, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map Mesquite & Vegas’ favorite variety and dance band, Gregg Peterson Band! Click here for Gregg Peterson’s Facebook page. Free Admission – Must be 21 or older *Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts. Band will start after March Madness Games end.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “American Underdog” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “American Underdog” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Performance by The Hitt Men. Info: 702-507-4080.

Read the article on this event at: https://mesquitelocalnews.com/2022/03/03/live-at-the-library-concert-series-returns/