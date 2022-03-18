Virgin Valley High School
- All Day
- 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
- 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM
- 5:00 PM – 7:00 PMSpring PlayVVHS AuditoriumRequested by Kelly Zarndt 2/4/22
- All Day
- 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
- 5:00 PM – 7:00 PMSpring PlayVVHS AuditoriumRequested by Kelly Zarndt 2/4/22
THE VIRGIN VALLEY THEATRE GROUP PRESENTS:
‘WEDDING BELL BLUES’ OR ‘HOW THE VIRGIN VALLEY GOT IT’S GROVE ON’
AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL MELODRAMA
Tickets are $20 each and available online at mctnv.com and vvtgnv.com or at the theatre box office Thursdays from 4 – 6 p.m. or 1 hour before each show. Tickets are also available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center.
Friday & Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.
Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort
Gregg Peterson Band
Mesquite & Vegas’ favorite variety and dance band, Gregg Peterson Band! Click here for Gregg Peterson’s Facebook page.
Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts. Band will start after March Madness Games end.
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “American Underdog” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “American Underdog” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Performance by The Hitt Men. Info: 702-507-4080.
Read the article on this event at: https://mesquitelocalnews.com/2022/03/03/live-at-the-library-concert-series-returns/