29 FRI
30 SAT

_________________________________________________________________________________________

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Meet a Hero. Be a Hero. Donate Blood.

Say Hello to our Helicopter when you donate. 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at 100 West Old Mill Road. Mercy Air and City of Mesquite. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Mesquite Spring Festival

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road. Sponsored by the Mesquite Republican Women’s Club. Vendors, crafts, food and entertainment. Call 702-884-3753 for vendor or other information.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Cars and Coffee

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM at Carquest – Desert Springs Auto and Truck Parts – 4370 E Farm Rd, Littlefield, AZ 86432 – Cruise out in your nice car to mingle with others.

Carquest – Desert Springs Auto and Truck Parts Open House

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM at CarQuest – Desert Springs Auto and Truck Parts, 4370 E Farm Rd, Littlefield , AZ 86432- Food, music and cars.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Blood Drive: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.  Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. To schedule an appointment, please log on to redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: MesquiteLibNV or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St.  Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie  to be announced at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.