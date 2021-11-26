UGLY SWEATER RUN 2021

IT’S TIME TO GET

UGLY!

The Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services along with the Friends of Mesquite Desert Stars organization will be hosting the Second Annual UGLY SWEATER RUN. This event will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Registration includes T-shirt and medals for top finishers.

Join the UGLY SWEATER RUN to build a stronger community. This is a family-friendly event open to the public that welcomes all members of the community and surrounding areas. This event will include two races (5k and the Fun Run (1 Mile). Decorate your sweater and wear it during the race for a chance to win a prize!

Please sign up by December 1, 2021 to guarantee a shirt.

Please register online now at www.mesquitenv.gov/departments/athletics-and-leisure or come on down to the Mesquite Recreation Center. A large portion of proceeds will go to the Friends of Mesquite Desert Stars, an organization that supports our local Special Olympians. Check-in and shirt pick-up will be available the day of the race at 8:00am. The Fun Run will start at 9:00 a.m., and the 5K will start at 9:30 a.m.

For information about this event, volunteering, and sponsorship please contact Jairo Vallejo, 702- 346-8732 ext. 4000 or Mike Dorn 702-346-6092

Sponsorship Information: There will be 3 EXCLUSIVE water stations for Sponsorship. For more information please contact!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.