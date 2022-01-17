Now Auditioning at VVTG Open call, all roles available!The Virgin Valley Theatre Group will be holding auditions for Wedding Bell Blues or How the Virgin Valley Got It’s Groove On are scheduled for January 18th and 19th at Mesquite Community Theatre. Auditions will begin at 6:00 pm. Please come prepared to sing a song, of your choice, from the 1960’s. The script will be available at 5:00 pm if you would like to come early and check it out. We will be filling 5 female and 5 male speaking roles. We will also be looking for 2 male and 2 female singers.

Please plan to join us even if you have never been on stage before. We love having fun, laughing, meeting new people, and sharing the ‘theatre’ experience. Hope to see you there.

Wedding Bell Blues is a melodrama set in Lizard, Nevada in the 1960’s. The heroine of the piece is Crystal Ball, the owner of the local bridal shop, Enchanted Garden. We have villains, Slip Shod and Mrs. Sippi. Slip owns the bank and Mrs. wants to rise to the top of Lizard society no matter what it takes. Her daughter, Missy Sippi, is always a bridesmaid and never a bride. Our innocent bride-to-be is Paisley Tye and her betrothed is Brighton Early. Locals include Rainbow Trout, Lucky Chance, Adam Zapple, and Howie Doohan

IMPORTANT: Everyone auditioning must show proof of current and complete Covid-19 vaccinations.

Information on ticket sales will be available next month.

We’ll see you soon at Mesquite Community Theatre!

For more information click on the link: https://www.vvtgnv.com/auditions