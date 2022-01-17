ADULT SPRING SOFTBALL LEAGUES

The City of Mesquite is currently taking team registration for all adult leagues. Registrations must be made in person at the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services Administrative Offices, located at 100 West Old Mill Road. Registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be aware that you may only register one team and that no spots will be held over the phone. We cannot hold checks or cash for any reason, so please have your sponsor’s or personal check when registering.

Adult Co-ed Softball Spring League begins March 15, 2022. (Games played on Tuesday Nights) League includes a 10-14 games schedule (depending on the amount of teams signed up), and a post-season tournament. Modified USSSA co-ed rules apply; players must be 16 or older to participate. Deadline to register a team is Saturday, March 5, 2022 (Men will use wood bats and Women will use sanctioned composites bats)

Adult Men’s Softball Spring League begins March 16, 2022. (Games played on Wednesday Nights). League includes a 10-14 games schedule (depending on the amount of teams signed up), and a post-season tournament. Modified USSSA rules apply; players must be 16 or older to participate. Deadline to register a team is Saturday, March 05, 2022

Late sign-ups will not be accepted for any of these sports and there will be no exceptions made after the deadline.

A sport application/team registration form must be filled out by all team sponsors and/or coach before the deadline in order for your team to acquire a spot or position in any of the adult sports league ran by the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics & Leisure Services.

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732.

For more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.