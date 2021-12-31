Victoria Elizabeth (Welvaert) Brigger was born September 1, 1937 on a farm in Lyon County to Victor and Anne (Nuytten) Welvaert. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, Feb 5th, 2022 at La Virgen de Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mesquite, NV, where she and her husband David retired for warmer weather. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.

Victoria, known as “Tyke” to many, grew up in the farmland of Lyon county, near Marshall, MN. She often reminisced about trading childhood pranks with her brothers, sisters and cousins.

Tyke started singing as a young child, often with her siblings. She performed with big bands across the upper Midwest at dinner clubs after graduating high school until she married and started a family. Her love for music continued as she sang at numerous weddings and other celebrations. She shared the gift of her voice with many including the choir at La Virgen de Guadalupe Catholic Church. Tyke was particularly dedicated to the church choir as their director for many years and assisted with the music planning.

Tyke was a thoughtful teacher about kindness, enjoyed nature, gardening and golf, and helped work the Brigger family farm while raising her boys. Vacations from work were looked forward to and included annual trips to many lakes for fishing, scenic drives, and especially visiting family and friends at locations across the country, like Las Vegas, which is how they discovered Mesquite.

Victoria departed this life peacefully and joined our Lord on September 10, 2021 at the age of 84 in her home while surrounded by family. In Heaven, she joins her parents, her husband, David Dean Brigger, her youngest son, Ross, and her siblings: Genevieve Carl, Doreen Esping, Louis, James, Robert, Rose Ann Lanoue, and Linda Slettedahl.

She is survived by two sons: Grant Brigger, wife Lisa, and daughters Haley and Hannah; Clark Brigger, wife Heather, and children Elizabeth, Erik and Katie; grandson Benjamin “Ben” Brigger, son of Ross; and her sister Lillian Volden.

Memorials, if so inclined, can be made to: https://www.lupusresearch.org or https://www.cancer.org