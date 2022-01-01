12/31/21                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
211229037     Alarm
	Incident Address : S Arrowhead Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:41      Time Dispatched: 20:50
	                    Time Arrived : 20:50      Time Completed : 20:52
Synopsis:




211229038     Identification Check
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:49      Time Completed : 20:53
Synopsis:




211229039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:53      Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:




211229040     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:05      Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:




211229041     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:16      Time Completed : 21:17
Synopsis:




211229042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:16      Time Completed : 21:28
Synopsis:




211229043     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:16      Time Completed : 21:23
Synopsis:




211229044     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:22      Time Dispatched: 21:28
	                    Time Arrived : 21:32      Time Completed : 21:38

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:22      Time Dispatched: 21:27
	                    Time Arrived : 21:30      Time Completed : 21:37

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:22      Time Dispatched: 21:28
	                    Time Arrived : 21:30      Time Completed : 21:38

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:22      Time Dispatched: 21:26
	                    Time Arrived : 21:30      Time Completed : 21:38
Synopsis:




211229045     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:26      Time Completed : 21:27
Synopsis:




211229046     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:38      Time Completed : 21:42
Synopsis:




211229047     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:45      Time Completed : 21:48
Synopsis:




211229048     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:53      Time Completed : 21:56
Synopsis:




211229049     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:05      Time Completed : 22:35

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:05      Time Completed : 22:19
Synopsis:




211229050     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:37      Time Completed : 22:43

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:28      Time Dispatched: 22:37
	                    Time Arrived : 22:41      Time Completed : 22:42

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:28      Time Dispatched: 22:33
	                    Time Arrived : 22:33      Time Completed : 22:58

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:28      Time Dispatched: 23:00
	                    Time Arrived : 22:29      Time Completed : 00:00
Synopsis:




211229051     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:29      Time Completed : 22:36
Synopsis:




211229052     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:50      Time Completed : 22:55

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched: 22:43
	                    Time Arrived : 22:46      Time Completed : 22:59
Synopsis:




211229053     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : PULSIPHER Ln & SMOKEY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:54      Time Completed : 00:00

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:54      Time Completed : 00:07
Synopsis:




211230001     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:31      Time Completed : 00:34
Synopsis:




211230002     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : COTTONWOOD Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:34      Time Dispatched: 00:38
	                    Time Arrived : 00:44      Time Completed : 00:45

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:34      Time Dispatched: 00:38
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 00:42
Synopsis:




211230003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:46      Time Completed : 00:46
Synopsis:




211230004     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:54      Time Completed : 00:57
Synopsis:




211230005     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:07      Time Completed : 01:12
Synopsis:




211230006     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:08      Time Completed : 01:09
Synopsis:




211230007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:16      Time Completed : 01:18
Synopsis:




211230008     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:44      Time Completed : 01:47
Synopsis:




211230009     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:54      Time Completed : 01:56
Synopsis:




211230010     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:17      Time Completed : 02:18
Synopsis:




211230011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:20      Time Dispatched: 03:37
	                    Time Arrived : 03:20      Time Completed : 03:24
Synopsis:




211230012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:20      Time Completed : 03:22
Synopsis:




211230013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:24      Time Dispatched: 03:41
	                    Time Arrived : 03:24      Time Completed : 03:37
Synopsis:




211230014     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:33      Time Completed : 03:35
Synopsis:




211230015     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:47      Time Completed : 03:48
Synopsis:




211230016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:05      Time Completed : 04:06

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 04:05      Time Dispatched: 04:06
	                    Time Arrived : 04:06      Time Completed : 04:26
Synopsis:




211230017     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 05:26      Time Dispatched: 05:31
	                    Time Arrived : 05:33      Time Completed : 05:39

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 05:26      Time Dispatched: 05:31
	                    Time Arrived : 05:33      Time Completed : 05:43
Synopsis:




21ACO3806     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




21MCC4917     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 22:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:51      Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:




21MCC4918     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 23:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:21      Time Completed : 23:21
Synopsis:




211229009     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:35      Time Dispatched: 06:41
	                    Time Arrived : 06:45      Time Completed : 07:00

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:35      Time Dispatched: 06:41
	                    Time Arrived : 06:45      Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:




211229010     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229011     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Eagle St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:21      Time Dispatched: 08:28
	                    Time Arrived : 08:28      Time Completed : 08:30
Synopsis:




211229012     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229013     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229014     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229015     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229017     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched: 09:04
	                    Time Arrived : 09:04      Time Completed : 10:45

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched: 09:04
	                    Time Arrived : 09:06      Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a casino parking lot reference a two vehicle accident.
Information was gathered for report.


211229018     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229022     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:32      Time Dispatched: 10:37
	                    Time Arrived : 10:42      Time Completed : 10:57
Synopsis:




211229024     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Clark St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched: 10:46
	                    Time Arrived : 10:54      Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:




211229025     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229026     Burglary
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:03      Time Dispatched: 11:09
	                    Time Arrived : 11:12      Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:

Police responded to a business reference a burglary.  Information was gathered
and a report was completed.  This investigation is ongoing.


211229027     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229028     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:45

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched: 11:46
	                    Time Arrived : 11:46      Time Completed : 12:02
Synopsis:




211229029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:00      Time Dispatched: 12:06
	                    Time Arrived : 12:07      Time Completed : 12:25
Synopsis:




211229030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:32      Time Completed : 12:46
Synopsis:




211229031     Keep The Peace
	Incident Address : Silver Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:20      Time Dispatched: 14:27
	                    Time Arrived : 14:32      Time Completed : 14:47

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:20      Time Dispatched: 14:29
	                    Time Arrived : 14:37      Time Completed : 14:44
Synopsis:




211229032     Evidence Destruction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229033     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:38      Time Dispatched: 15:45
	                    Time Arrived : 15:45      Time Completed : 15:58
Synopsis:




211229034     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:53      Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:




211229035     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, S Ruth, J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:19      Time Dispatched: 16:22
	                    Time Arrived : 16:28      Time Completed : 17:16

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:19      Time Dispatched: 16:22
	                    Time Arrived : 16:23      Time Completed : 19:20

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:19      Time Dispatched: 16:22
	                    Time Arrived : 16:28      Time Completed : 18:10

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 16:19      Time Dispatched: 16:38
	                    Time Arrived : 16:43      Time Completed : 16:43
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a park in reference to a domestic violence incident.  One
male was placed under arrest for multiple charges.


211229037     Alarm
	Incident Address : S Arrowhead Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:41      Time Dispatched: 20:50
	                    Time Arrived : 20:50      Time Completed : 20:52
Synopsis:




211229038     Identification Check
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:49      Time Completed : 20:53
Synopsis:




211229039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:53      Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:




211229040     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:05      Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:




211229041     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:16      Time Completed : 21:17
Synopsis:




211229042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:16      Time Completed : 21:28
Synopsis:




211229043     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:16      Time Completed : 21:23
Synopsis:




211229044     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:22      Time Dispatched: 21:28
	                    Time Arrived : 21:32      Time Completed : 21:38

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:22      Time Dispatched: 21:27
	                    Time Arrived : 21:30      Time Completed : 21:37

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:22      Time Dispatched: 21:28
	                    Time Arrived : 21:30      Time Completed : 21:38

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:22      Time Dispatched: 21:26
	                    Time Arrived : 21:30      Time Completed : 21:38
Synopsis:




211229045     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:26      Time Completed : 21:27
Synopsis:




211229046     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:38      Time Completed : 21:42
Synopsis:




211229047     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:45      Time Completed : 21:48
Synopsis:




211229048     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:53      Time Completed : 21:56
Synopsis:




211229049     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:05      Time Completed : 22:35

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:05      Time Completed : 22:19
Synopsis:




211229050     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:37      Time Completed : 22:43

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:28      Time Dispatched: 22:37
	                    Time Arrived : 22:41      Time Completed : 22:42

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:28      Time Dispatched: 22:33
	                    Time Arrived : 22:33      Time Completed : 22:58

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:28      Time Dispatched: 23:00
	                    Time Arrived : 22:29      Time Completed : 00:00
Synopsis:




211229051     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:29      Time Completed : 22:36
Synopsis:




211229052     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:50      Time Completed : 22:55

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched: 22:43
	                    Time Arrived : 22:46      Time Completed : 22:59
Synopsis:




211229053     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : PULSIPHER Ln & SMOKEY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:54      Time Completed : 00:00

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:54      Time Completed : 00:07
Synopsis:




211230001     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:31      Time Completed : 00:34
Synopsis:




211230002     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : COTTONWOOD Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:34      Time Dispatched: 00:38
	                    Time Arrived : 00:44      Time Completed : 00:45

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:34      Time Dispatched: 00:38
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 00:42
Synopsis:




211230003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:46      Time Completed : 00:46
Synopsis:




211230004     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:54      Time Completed : 00:57
Synopsis:




211230005     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:07      Time Completed : 01:12
Synopsis:




211230006     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:08      Time Completed : 01:09
Synopsis:




211230007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:16      Time Completed : 01:18
Synopsis:




211230008     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:44      Time Completed : 01:47
Synopsis:




211230009     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 01:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:54      Time Completed : 01:56
Synopsis:




211230010     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 02:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:17      Time Completed : 02:18
Synopsis:




211230011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:20      Time Dispatched: 03:37
	                    Time Arrived : 03:20      Time Completed : 03:24
Synopsis:




211230012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:20      Time Completed : 03:22
Synopsis:




211230013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 03:24      Time Dispatched: 03:41
	                    Time Arrived : 03:24      Time Completed : 03:37
Synopsis:




211230014     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:33      Time Completed : 03:35
Synopsis:




211230015     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:47      Time Completed : 03:48
Synopsis:




211230016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:05      Time Completed : 04:06

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 04:05      Time Dispatched: 04:06
	                    Time Arrived : 04:06      Time Completed : 04:26
Synopsis:




211230017     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 05:26      Time Dispatched: 05:31
	                    Time Arrived : 05:33      Time Completed : 05:39

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 05:26      Time Dispatched: 05:31
	                    Time Arrived : 05:33      Time Completed : 05:43
Synopsis:




211230018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:14      Time Completed : 08:25
Synopsis:




211230019     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:11      Time Dispatched: 08:16
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:22

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:11      Time Dispatched: 08:16
	                    Time Arrived : 08:22      Time Completed : 08:25
Synopsis:




211230020     Burglary
	Incident Address : Emperor Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:34      Time Dispatched: 08:37
	                    Time Arrived : 08:38      Time Completed : 08:48
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a call regarding property damage to his vehicle and a
report was taken.


211230021     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:37      Time Completed : 08:39
Synopsis:




211230022     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Bowler Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched: 08:45
	                    Time Arrived : 08:47      Time Completed : 09:18

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched: 08:48
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:50

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched: 08:45
	                    Time Arrived : 08:51      Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:




211230023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:21      Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:




211230024     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched: 10:15
	                    Time Arrived : 09:50      Time Completed : 10:07
Synopsis:




211230025     Burglary
	Incident Address : Emmarene St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:56      Time Dispatched: 11:12
	                    Time Arrived : 10:02      Time Completed : 11:51
Synopsis:

Police responded to a residence regarding a vehicle burglary.  Information was
gathered and a report was completed.  This investigation is ongoing.


211230026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:07      Time Dispatched: 10:20
	                    Time Arrived : 10:07      Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:




211230027     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:41      Time Dispatched: 10:46
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:




211230028     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:56      Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:




211230029     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230030     Assault IP W/ Weapon
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Oliver, R Longman, J Goodsell, J Gleave, G
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:50      Time Dispatched: 11:51
	                    Time Arrived : 11:52      Time Completed : 13:48

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:50      Time Dispatched: 11:52
	                    Time Arrived : 11:58      Time Completed : 13:56

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:50      Time Dispatched: 11:51
	                    Time Arrived : 11:58      Time Completed : 13:27

	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 11:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:43      Time Completed : 12:55

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 11:50      Time Dispatched: 11:55
	                    Time Arrived : 12:00      Time Completed : 12:22

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 11:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:00      Time Completed : 12:21
Synopsis:

Police responded to a roadway reference a weapons offense. One adult male was
arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and other offenses.


211230031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Pinehurst Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:03      Time Dispatched: 13:48
	                    Time Arrived : 13:48      Time Completed : 13:50
Synopsis:




211230033     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230034     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230035     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230036     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : KITTY HAWK Dr & OASIS Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 12:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:22      Time Completed : 12:28

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:21      Time Completed : 12:28
Synopsis:




211230037     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230038     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230039     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230040     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:01      Time Dispatched: 14:09
	                    Time Arrived : 14:09      Time Completed : 14:36

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 13:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:37      Time Completed : 15:47
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a Court Order call and a report was taken.


211230041     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230042     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230043     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230044     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched: 14:36
	                    Time Arrived : 14:36      Time Completed : 14:46
Synopsis:




211230045     Found Property
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:33      Time Dispatched: 14:37
	                    Time Arrived : 14:53      Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:

Police responded to the Mesquite Police Department regarding found property.
The property was booked into evidence for safekeeping.


211230046     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230047     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230048     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230049     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230050     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 15:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 15:14

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 15:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 15:13
Synopsis:




211230051     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230052     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:24      Time Completed : 15:34

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:27      Time Completed : 15:33
Synopsis:




211230053     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211230054     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Rich, J Goodsell, J Gleave, G Ga
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched: 16:58
	                    Time Arrived : 17:06      Time Completed : 17:42

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched: 17:55
	                    Time Arrived : 18:01      Time Completed : 18:02

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched: 16:58
	                    Time Arrived : 17:02      Time Completed : 17:31

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched: 16:59
	                    Time Arrived : 16:58      Time Completed : 20:25

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched: 16:59
	                    Time Arrived : 16:58      Time Completed : 20:25

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched: 17:37
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:03
Synopsis:




211230055     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, J Stallone
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 17:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:16      Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:

Code enforcement call - not PD


211230056     Alarm
	Incident Address : Summit Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : FAL  False Alarm


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 17:18      Time Dispatched: 17:23
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:




211230057     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos, A Casta
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 17:44      Time Dispatched: 17:46
	                    Time Arrived : 17:52      Time Completed : 17:54

	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 17:44      Time Dispatched: 17:46
	                    Time Arrived : 17:51      Time Completed : 18:11

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 17:44      Time Dispatched: 17:46
	                    Time Arrived : 17:51      Time Completed : 18:26

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 17:44      Time Dispatched: 17:46
	                    Time Arrived : 17:50      Time Completed : 18:11

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 17:44      Time Dispatched: 17:48
	                    Time Arrived : 17:54      Time Completed : 18:11
Synopsis:




211230058     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : WHITEY LEE LN
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:04      Time Completed : 18:21
Synopsis:




21ACO3802     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:54      Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:




21ACO3803     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:09      Time Completed : 07:11
Synopsis:




21ACO3804     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy  Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed : 10:18
Synopsis:




21ACO3805     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:48      Time Completed : 15:53
Synopsis:




21ACO3806     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:57      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




21ACO3807     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:50      Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:




21ACO3808     ACO Bunkerville Assist
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:40      Time Completed : 09:47
Synopsis:




21ACO3809     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:15      Time Completed : 12:17
Synopsis:




21MCC4910     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 07:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:26      Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:




21MCC4911     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Royal Flush Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 07:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:27      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




21MCC4912     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched: 13:59
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:59
Synopsis:




21MCC4913     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:13      Time Dispatched: 16:28
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:




21MCC4914     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:45      Time Completed : 17:18
Synopsis:




21MCC4915     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:53      Time Dispatched: 16:57
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:57
Synopsis:




21MCC4916     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 17:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




21MCC4917     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 22:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:51      Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:




21MCC4918     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 23:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:21      Time Completed : 23:21
Synopsis:




21MCC4919     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:28      Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:




21MCC4920     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 10:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:35      Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:




21MCC4921     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:41      Time Dispatched: 10:46
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:




21MCC4922     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:19      Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:




21MCC4923     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 13:36      Time Dispatched: 13:37
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:37
Synopsis:




21MCC4924     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 15:15      Time Dispatched: 15:16
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:17
Synopsis:




21MCC4925     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:46      Time Dispatched: 16:48
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:




21MCC4926     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:53      Time Dispatched: 16:56
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:56
Synopsis:




21MCC4927     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 17:28      Time Dispatched: 17:29
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:29
Synopsis:




21MCE1896     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Buggy Whip Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:31      Time Dispatched: 08:39
	                    Time Arrived : 08:43      Time Completed : 08:36
Synopsis:




21MCE1897     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:36      Time Completed : 08:38
Synopsis:




21MCE1898     Municipal Court Subpoena
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:05      Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:




21MCE1899     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Marble Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched: 09:34
	                    Time Arrived : 09:51      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




21MCE1900     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Amen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:21      Time Completed : 10:27
Synopsis:




21MCE1901     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:57      Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:




21MCE1902     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:13      Time Dispatched: 16:28
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:




21MCE1903     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, J Stallone
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 17:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:16      Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:




21MDC0700     Safe Cell Hold Jail
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Macias, J Gleave, C Thornley, B
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 13:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:13      Time Completed : 16:45
Synopsis:

An inmate was placed in safe cell holding due to aggressiveness and
uncooperative during the booking process.


21MDC0701     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: J Macias, C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 16:34      Time Dispatched: 16:46
	                    Time Arrived : 18:22      Time Completed : 20:25

	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 16:34      Time Dispatched: 16:46
	                    Time Arrived : 18:22      Time Completed : 20:25
Synopsis:

An inmate was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.


