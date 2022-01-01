12/31/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
211229037 Alarm
Incident Address : S Arrowhead Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:41 Time Dispatched: 20:50
Time Arrived : 20:50 Time Completed : 20:52
Synopsis:
211229038 Identification Check
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:49 Time Completed : 20:53
Synopsis:
211229039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:53 Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:
211229040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:
211229041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:16 Time Completed : 21:17
Synopsis:
211229042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:16 Time Completed : 21:28
Synopsis:
211229043 Welfare Check
Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:16 Time Completed : 21:23
Synopsis:
211229044 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:28
Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:38
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:27
Time Arrived : 21:30 Time Completed : 21:37
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:28
Time Arrived : 21:30 Time Completed : 21:38
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:26
Time Arrived : 21:30 Time Completed : 21:38
Synopsis:
211229045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:26 Time Completed : 21:27
Synopsis:
211229046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 21:42
Synopsis:
211229047 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 21:48
Synopsis:
211229048 Person On Foot
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:53 Time Completed : 21:56
Synopsis:
211229049 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:05 Time Completed : 22:35
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:05 Time Completed : 22:19
Synopsis:
211229050 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:37 Time Completed : 22:43
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched: 22:37
Time Arrived : 22:41 Time Completed : 22:42
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched: 22:33
Time Arrived : 22:33 Time Completed : 22:58
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched: 23:00
Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 00:00
Synopsis:
211229051 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 22:36
Synopsis:
211229052 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 22:55
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:43
Time Arrived : 22:46 Time Completed : 22:59
Synopsis:
211229053 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : PULSIPHER Ln & SMOKEY Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 00:00
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 00:07
Synopsis:
211230001 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:31 Time Completed : 00:34
Synopsis:
211230002 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : COTTONWOOD Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:34 Time Dispatched: 00:38
Time Arrived : 00:44 Time Completed : 00:45
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:34 Time Dispatched: 00:38
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:42
Synopsis:
211230003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:46 Time Completed : 00:46
Synopsis:
211230004 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:54 Time Completed : 00:57
Synopsis:
211230005 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:07 Time Completed : 01:12
Synopsis:
211230006 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:08 Time Completed : 01:09
Synopsis:
211230007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:16 Time Completed : 01:18
Synopsis:
211230008 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:44 Time Completed : 01:47
Synopsis:
211230009 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:54 Time Completed : 01:56
Synopsis:
211230010 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:17 Time Completed : 02:18
Synopsis:
211230011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:20 Time Dispatched: 03:37
Time Arrived : 03:20 Time Completed : 03:24
Synopsis:
211230012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:20 Time Completed : 03:22
Synopsis:
211230013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:24 Time Dispatched: 03:41
Time Arrived : 03:24 Time Completed : 03:37
Synopsis:
211230014 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:33 Time Completed : 03:35
Synopsis:
211230015 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:47 Time Completed : 03:48
Synopsis:
211230016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:05 Time Completed : 04:06
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 04:05 Time Dispatched: 04:06
Time Arrived : 04:06 Time Completed : 04:26
Synopsis:
211230017 Alarm
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:26 Time Dispatched: 05:31
Time Arrived : 05:33 Time Completed : 05:39
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:26 Time Dispatched: 05:31
Time Arrived : 05:33 Time Completed : 05:43
Synopsis:
21ACO3806 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:
21MCC4917 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:
21MCC4918 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:21 Time Completed : 23:21
Synopsis:
211229009 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 06:41
Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 07:00
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 06:41
Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:
211229010 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229011 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Eagle St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:21 Time Dispatched: 08:28
Time Arrived : 08:28 Time Completed : 08:30
Synopsis:
211229012 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229013 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229014 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229015 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229017 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04
Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 10:45
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04
Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a casino parking lot reference a two vehicle accident.
Information was gathered for report.
211229018 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229022 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:37
Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 10:57
Synopsis:
211229024 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Clark St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 10:46
Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:
211229025 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229026 Burglary
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: 11:09
Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:
Police responded to a business reference a burglary. Information was gathered
and a report was completed. This investigation is ongoing.
211229027 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:45
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:46
Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 12:02
Synopsis:
211229029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched: 12:06
Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:25
Synopsis:
211229030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:46
Synopsis:
211229031 Keep The Peace
Incident Address : Silver Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: 14:27
Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:47
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: 14:29
Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 14:44
Synopsis:
211229032 Evidence Destruction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229033 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: 15:45
Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 15:58
Synopsis:
211229034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:
211229035 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, S Ruth, J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:22
Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 17:16
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:22
Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 19:20
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:22
Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 18:10
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:38
Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 16:43
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a park in reference to a domestic violence incident. One
male was placed under arrest for multiple charges.
211230018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 08:25
Synopsis:
211230019 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:11 Time Dispatched: 08:16
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:22
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:11 Time Dispatched: 08:16
Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:25
Synopsis:
211230020 Burglary
Incident Address : Emperor Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:37
Time Arrived : 08:38 Time Completed : 08:48
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a call regarding property damage to his vehicle and a
report was taken.
211230021 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:37 Time Completed : 08:39
Synopsis:
211230022 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Bowler Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: 08:45
Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 09:18
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: 08:48
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:50
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: 08:45
Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:
211230023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:
211230024 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 10:15
Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 10:07
Synopsis:
211230025 Burglary
Incident Address : Emmarene St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: 11:12
Time Arrived : 10:02 Time Completed : 11:51
Synopsis:
Police responded to a residence regarding a vehicle burglary. Information was
gathered and a report was completed. This investigation is ongoing.
211230026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: 10:20
Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:
211230027 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: 10:46
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:
211230028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:56 Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:
211230029 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230030 Assault IP W/ Weapon
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Oliver, R Longman, J Goodsell, J Gleave, G
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: 11:51
Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 13:48
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: 11:52
Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 13:56
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: 11:51
Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 13:27
Unit: P1 Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:55
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: 11:55
Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 12:22
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 12:21
Synopsis:
Police responded to a roadway reference a weapons offense. One adult male was
arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and other offenses.
211230031 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Pinehurst Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched: 13:48
Time Arrived : 13:48 Time Completed : 13:50
Synopsis:
211230033 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230034 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230035 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230036 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : KITTY HAWK Dr & OASIS Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:22 Time Completed : 12:28
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:21 Time Completed : 12:28
Synopsis:
211230037 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230038 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230039 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230040 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched: 14:09
Time Arrived : 14:09 Time Completed : 14:36
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 15:47
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a Court Order call and a report was taken.
211230041 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230042 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230043 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230044 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: 14:36
Time Arrived : 14:36 Time Completed : 14:46
Synopsis:
211230045 Found Property
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:33 Time Dispatched: 14:37
Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:
Police responded to the Mesquite Police Department regarding found property.
The property was booked into evidence for safekeeping.
211230046 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230047 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230048 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230049 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230050 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 15:14
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 15:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 15:13
Synopsis:
211230051 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230052 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:24 Time Completed : 15:34
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:27 Time Completed : 15:33
Synopsis:
211230053 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211230054 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Rich, J Goodsell, J Gleave, G Ga
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 16:58
Time Arrived : 17:06 Time Completed : 17:42
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 17:55
Time Arrived : 18:01 Time Completed : 18:02
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 16:58
Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:31
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 16:59
Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 20:25
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 16:59
Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 20:25
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 17:37
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:03
Synopsis:
211230055 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, J Stallone
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:16 Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:
Code enforcement call - not PD
211230056 Alarm
Incident Address : Summit Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : FAL False Alarm
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 17:18 Time Dispatched: 17:23
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:
211230057 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos, A Casta
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: 17:46
Time Arrived : 17:52 Time Completed : 17:54
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: 17:46
Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 18:11
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: 17:46
Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 18:26
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: 17:46
Time Arrived : 17:50 Time Completed : 18:11
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: 17:48
Time Arrived : 17:54 Time Completed : 18:11
Synopsis:
211230058 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : WHITEY LEE LN
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:04 Time Completed : 18:21
Synopsis:
21ACO3802 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:
21ACO3803 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:09 Time Completed : 07:11
Synopsis:
21ACO3804 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:18
Synopsis:
21ACO3805 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:48 Time Completed : 15:53
Synopsis:
21ACO3807 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:
21ACO3808 ACO Bunkerville Assist
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:47
Synopsis:
21ACO3809 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:15 Time Completed : 12:17
Synopsis:
21MCC4910 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:
21MCC4911 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Royal Flush Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:
21MCC4912 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: 13:59
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:59
Synopsis:
21MCC4913 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:13 Time Dispatched: 16:28
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:
21MCC4914 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:45 Time Completed : 17:18
Synopsis:
21MCC4915 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:53 Time Dispatched: 16:57
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:57
Synopsis:
21MCC4916 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
21MCC4917 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 22:51
Synopsis:
21MCC4918 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:21 Time Completed : 23:21
Synopsis:
21MCC4919 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:28 Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:
21MCC4920 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:35 Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:
21MCC4921 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: 10:46
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:
21MCC4922 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:
21MCC4923 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:36 Time Dispatched: 13:37
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:37
Synopsis:
21MCC4924 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: 15:16
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:17
Synopsis:
21MCC4925 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:46 Time Dispatched: 16:48
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:48
Synopsis:
21MCC4926 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:53 Time Dispatched: 16:56
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:56
Synopsis:
21MCC4927 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: 17:29
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:29
Synopsis:
21MCE1896 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Buggy Whip Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched: 08:39
Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 08:36
Synopsis:
21MCE1897 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 08:38
Synopsis:
21MCE1898 Municipal Court Subpoena
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:
21MCE1899 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Marble Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 09:34
Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
21MCE1900 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Amen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:27
Synopsis:
21MCE1901 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:
21MCE1902 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:13 Time Dispatched: 16:28
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:
21MCE1903 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, J Stallone
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:16 Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:
21MDC0700 Safe Cell Hold Jail
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Macias, J Gleave, C Thornley, B
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 16:45
Synopsis:
An inmate was placed in safe cell holding due to aggressiveness and
uncooperative during the booking process.
21MDC0701 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: J Macias, C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched: 16:46
Time Arrived : 18:22 Time Completed : 20:25
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched: 16:46
Time Arrived : 18:22 Time Completed : 20:25
Synopsis:
An inmate was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.
