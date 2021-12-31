Two Men Arrested Christmas Morning on Drug and Fraud Charges

In the early morning hours of December 25, 2021 the Mesquite Police Department responded to a casino for two males involved in multiple attempted suspicious transactions using an identification card that was possibly stolen.

Officers conducted a thorough investigation and discovered one male had attempted to withdraw $4,000 using stolen identification and credit cards. He was arrested and also found to be in possession methamphetamine and illegal drug paraphernalia. The second male was found to be in possession of stolen identification and property belonging to several victims as well as stolen credit cards and stolen prescription controlled substances. Officers also learned that most of the items in their possession were stolen in another state only a few hours before this incident.

William Gossard, 33, of St. George, Utah, was arrested and charged with felony fraudulent use of a credit card, felony using another person’s identification to commit a crime, felony possession of a stolen credit card, felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Curtis Proctor, 23, of St. George, Utah, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of stolen credit card, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of a schedule IV substance, and felony possession of schedule II substance.

Due to the felony charges, both were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chief MaQuade Chesley stated “the casino personnel who witnessed and reported this suspicious activity deserve recognition for playing a huge role in solving multiple felony crimes committed here and out of state as well”. He continued “thanks to their efforts our officers were able to arrest both suspects and return the stolen property to the rightful owners”.

William Gossard, 33, of St. George, Utah

Curtis Proctor, 23, of St. George, Utah,