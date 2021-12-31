Two Men Arrested Christmas Morning on  Drug and Fraud Charges 

In the early morning hours of December 25, 2021 the Mesquite Police  Department responded to a casino for two males involved in multiple attempted  suspicious transactions using an identification card that was possibly stolen.  

Officers conducted a thorough investigation and discovered one male had attempted  to withdraw $4,000 using stolen identification and credit cards. He was arrested and  also found to be in possession methamphetamine and illegal drug paraphernalia. The  second male was found to be in possession of stolen identification and property  belonging to several victims as well as stolen credit cards and stolen prescription  controlled substances. Officers also learned that most of the items in their possession  were stolen in another state only a few hours before this incident.  

 

William Gossard, 33, of St. George, Utah, was arrested and charged with felony  fraudulent use of a credit card, felony using another person’s identification to commit  a crime, felony possession of a stolen credit card, felony possession of  methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.  

 

Curtis Proctor, 23, of St. George, Utah, was arrested and charged with four counts of  possession of stolen credit card, felony possession of stolen property, felony  possession of a schedule IV substance, and felony possession of schedule II  substance.  

 

Due to the felony charges, both were transported to the Clark County Detention  Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.  

Chief MaQuade Chesley stated “the casino personnel who witnessed and reported this  suspicious activity deserve recognition for playing a huge role in solving multiple  felony crimes committed here and out of state as well”. He continued “thanks to their  efforts our officers were able to arrest both suspects and return the stolen property to  the rightful owners”.  

