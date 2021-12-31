12/30/21                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
          For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262
211228050     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:13      Time Dispatched: 18:21
	                    Time Arrived : 18:27      Time Completed : 20:37

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 18:13      Time Dispatched: 18:21
	                    Time Arrived : 18:27      Time Completed : 20:34

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 18:13      Time Dispatched: 18:21
	                    Time Arrived : 18:27      Time Completed : 19:54

	Unit: ENG31         Time Reported: 18:13      Time Dispatched: 18:19
	                    Time Arrived : 18:26      Time Completed : 18:50

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 18:13      Time Dispatched: 18:18
	                    Time Arrived : 18:20      Time Completed : 19:50
Synopsis:




211228051     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Joshua Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:00      Time Dispatched: 20:01
	                    Time Arrived : 20:03      Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:




211228052     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched: 23:03
	                    Time Arrived : 22:30      Time Completed : 22:55

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 22:29      Time Dispatched: 22:30
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:




211228053     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:55      Time Completed : 23:03
Synopsis:




211228054     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 23:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:32      Time Completed : 23:38
Synopsis:




211228055     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 23:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:37      Time Completed : 23:42
Synopsis:




211229001     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 01:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:09      Time Completed : 01:14
Synopsis:




211229002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 02:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:07      Time Completed : 02:10
Synopsis:




211229003     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 02:16      Time Dispatched: 02:20
	                    Time Arrived : 02:22      Time Completed : 02:32

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 02:16      Time Dispatched: 02:20
	                    Time Arrived : 02:22      Time Completed : 02:32

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:20      Time Completed : 02:33
Synopsis:




211229004     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 02:17      Time Dispatched: 02:34
	                    Time Arrived : 02:36      Time Completed : 02:56

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 02:17      Time Dispatched: 02:35
	                    Time Arrived : 02:36      Time Completed : 03:00

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:17      Time Dispatched: 02:34
	                    Time Arrived : 02:36      Time Completed : 03:00
Synopsis:




211229005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 03:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:11      Time Completed : 03:13
Synopsis:




211229006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 03:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:12      Time Completed : 03:14
Synopsis:




211229007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 04:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:05      Time Completed : 04:09
Synopsis:




211229008     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 05:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:12      Time Completed : 05:15
Synopsis:




21ACO3800     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:42      Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:




21ACO3801     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:52      Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:




21MCC4907     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 18:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:18
Synopsis:




21MCC4908     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : stoddard dr
	
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 18:38      Time Dispatched: 18:42
	                    Time Arrived : 18:42      Time Completed : 18:42
Synopsis:




21MCC4909     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 01:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:11      Time Completed : 01:11
Synopsis:




          For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262
211228006     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Lisa Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 08:35      Time Dispatched: 08:48
	                    Time Arrived : 08:52      Time Completed : 09:22

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 08:35      Time Dispatched: 09:16
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:




211228007     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 08:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:55      Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:




211228009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:06      Time Completed : 09:09
Synopsis:




211228010     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:30      Time Dispatched: 09:31
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 09:32

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:30      Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:




211228011     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched: 09:56
	                    Time Arrived : 09:56      Time Completed : 10:50

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched: 09:53
	                    Time Arrived : 10:04      Time Completed : 10:28

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched: 09:53
	                    Time Arrived : 10:12      Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:

Officers took a report involving counterfeit money at a grocery store.


211228012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched: 10:59
	                    Time Arrived : 09:52      Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:




211228013     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 09:53      Time Dispatched: 11:18
	                    Time Arrived : 10:09      Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of a possible theft. This investigation is still ongoing.



211228015     Fingerprints
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228016     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228017     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228018     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228019     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228020     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228022     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228023     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228024     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228025     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228027     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228028     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:29      Time Completed : 12:34
Synopsis:




211228030     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & W OLD MILL Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:43      Time Completed : 12:45
Synopsis:




211228031     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 13:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:22      Time Completed : 13:25
Synopsis:




211228033     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228034     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:33      Time Completed : 13:34
Synopsis:




211228035     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Haps Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:34      Time Dispatched: 13:46
	                    Time Arrived : 13:51      Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:




211228036     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:05      Time Completed : 14:08
Synopsis:




211228037     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched: 14:09
	                    Time Arrived : 14:14      Time Completed : 14:30
Synopsis:




211228038     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228039     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228040     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228041     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:32      Time Completed : 14:43
Synopsis:




211228042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 14:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:40      Time Completed : 14:41
Synopsis:




211228043     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228044     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228045     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211228046     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 16:47      Time Dispatched: 17:32
	                    Time Arrived : 16:56      Time Completed : 17:11

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 16:47      Time Dispatched: 16:58
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:




211228047     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 16:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:57      Time Completed : 16:58
Synopsis:




211228048     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, M Diaz, J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 17:05      Time Dispatched: 17:11
	                    Time Arrived : 17:12      Time Completed : 17:54

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 17:05      Time Dispatched: 17:11
	                    Time Arrived : 17:15      Time Completed : 17:31

	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 17:05      Time Dispatched: 17:10
	                    Time Arrived : 17:11      Time Completed : 19:28

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 17:05      Time Dispatched: 17:10
	                    Time Arrived : 17:12      Time Completed : 17:31

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 17:05      Time Dispatched: 17:10
	                    Time Arrived : 17:17      Time Completed : 17:29
Synopsis:




211228049     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 17:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:47      Time Completed : 18:21
Synopsis:




211229009     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:35      Time Dispatched: 06:41
	                    Time Arrived : 06:45      Time Completed : 07:00

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:35      Time Dispatched: 06:41
	                    Time Arrived : 06:45      Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:




211229010     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229011     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Eagle St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:21      Time Dispatched: 08:28
	                    Time Arrived : 08:28      Time Completed : 08:30
Synopsis:




211229012     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229013     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229014     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229015     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229017     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched: 09:04
	                    Time Arrived : 09:04      Time Completed : 10:45

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched: 09:04
	                    Time Arrived : 09:06      Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a casino parking lot reference a two vehicle accident.
Information was gathered for report.


211229018     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229022     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:32      Time Dispatched: 10:37
	                    Time Arrived : 10:42      Time Completed : 10:57
Synopsis:




211229024     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Clark St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched: 10:46
	                    Time Arrived : 10:54      Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:




211229025     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229026     Burglary
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:03      Time Dispatched: 11:09
	                    Time Arrived : 11:12      Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:

Police responded to a business reference a burglary.  Information was gathered
and a report was completed.  This investigation is ongoing.


211229027     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229028     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:45

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched: 11:46
	                    Time Arrived : 11:46      Time Completed : 12:02
Synopsis:




211229029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:00      Time Dispatched: 12:06
	                    Time Arrived : 12:07      Time Completed : 12:25
Synopsis:




211229030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:32      Time Completed : 12:46
Synopsis:




211229031     Keep The Peace
	Incident Address : Silver Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:20      Time Dispatched: 14:27
	                    Time Arrived : 14:32      Time Completed : 14:47

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:20      Time Dispatched: 14:29
	                    Time Arrived : 14:37      Time Completed : 14:44
Synopsis:




211229032     Evidence Destruction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211229033     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:38      Time Dispatched: 15:45
	                    Time Arrived : 15:45      Time Completed : 15:58
Synopsis:




211229034     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:53      Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:




211229035     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, S Ruth, J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:19      Time Dispatched: 16:22
	                    Time Arrived : 16:28      Time Completed : 17:16

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:19      Time Dispatched: 16:22
	                    Time Arrived : 16:23      Time Completed : 19:20

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:19      Time Dispatched: 16:22
	                    Time Arrived : 16:28      Time Completed : 18:10

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 16:19      Time Dispatched: 16:38
	                    Time Arrived : 16:43      Time Completed : 16:43
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a park in reference to a domestic violence incident.  One
male was placed under arrest for multiple charges.


21ACO3792     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:43      Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:




21ACO3793     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:56      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




21ACO3794     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : Riverside and Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:21      Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:




21ACO3795     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:03      Time Completed : 08:03
Synopsis:




21ACO3796     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:47      Time Completed : 09:49
Synopsis:




21ACO3797     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 12:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:45      Time Completed : 13:17
Synopsis:




21ACO3798     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Tex St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:16      Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:




21ACO3799     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:34      Time Completed : 15:36
Synopsis:




21ACO3800     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:42      Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:




21ACO3801     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:52      Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:




21ACO3802     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:54      Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:




21ACO3803     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:09      Time Completed : 07:11
Synopsis:




21ACO3804     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy  Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed : 10:18
Synopsis:




21ACO3805     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:48      Time Completed : 15:53
Synopsis:




21MCC4903     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 06:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:40      Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:




21MCC4904     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Shadow Hawk Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 10:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:28      Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:




21MCC4905     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : E Frosty Ln
	                   Scenic               AZ
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 11:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:08      Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:




21MCC4906     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : paiute st
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 13:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:25      Time Completed : 13:25
Synopsis:




21MCC4907     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 18:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:18
Synopsis:




21MCC4908     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : stoddard dr
	
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 18:38      Time Dispatched: 18:42
	                    Time Arrived : 18:42      Time Completed : 18:42
Synopsis:




21MCC4909     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 01:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:11      Time Completed : 01:11
Synopsis:




21MCC4910     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 07:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:26      Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:




21MCC4911     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Royal Flush Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 07:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:27      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




21MCC4912     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched: 13:59
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:59
Synopsis:




21MCC4913     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:13      Time Dispatched: 16:28
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:




21MCC4914     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:45      Time Completed : 17:18
Synopsis:




21MCC4915     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:53      Time Dispatched: 16:57
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:57
Synopsis:




21MCC4916     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit:               Time Reported: 17:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




21MCE1896     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Buggy Whip Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:31      Time Dispatched: 08:39
	                    Time Arrived : 08:43      Time Completed : 08:36
Synopsis:




21MCE1897     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:36      Time Completed : 08:38
Synopsis:




21MCE1898     Municipal Court Subpoena
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:05      Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:




21MCE1899     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Marble Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched: 09:34
	                    Time Arrived : 09:51      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




21MCE1900     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Amen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:21      Time Completed : 10:27
Synopsis:




21MCE1901     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:57      Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:




21MCE1902     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:13      Time Dispatched: 16:28
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:




21MDC0698     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:26      Time Completed : 11:17
Synopsis:

Officer took one female subject into custody who was remanded from court.


21MDC0699     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:20      Time Dispatched: 13:36
	                    Time Arrived : 14:44      Time Completed : 17:29
Synopsis:

Officer transported two subjects to Clark County Detention Center.


