211228006 Welfare Check Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 08:48 Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 09:22 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 09:16 Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:22 Synopsis: 211228007 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 211228009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:09 Synopsis: 211228010 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: 09:31 Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:32 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:34 Synopsis: 211228011 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:56 Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:50 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:53 Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:28 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:53 Time Arrived : 10:12 Time Completed : 09:52 Synopsis: Officers took a report involving counterfeit money at a grocery store. 211228012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: 10:59 Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 09:52 Synopsis: 211228013 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: 11:18 Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 12:08 Synopsis: Officers took a report of a possible theft. This investigation is still ongoing. 211228015 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228016 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228017 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228018 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228020 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228022 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228023 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228024 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228025 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228027 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228028 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:34 Synopsis: 211228030 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & W OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:45 Synopsis: 211228031 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:25 Synopsis: 211228033 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:33 Time Completed : 13:34 Synopsis: 211228035 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Haps Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:34 Time Dispatched: 13:46 Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 14:29 Synopsis: 211228036 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:05 Time Completed : 14:08 Synopsis: 211228037 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:09 Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:30 Synopsis: 211228038 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228039 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228040 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228041 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:43 Synopsis: 211228042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:40 Time Completed : 14:41 Synopsis: 211228043 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228044 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228045 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211228046 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: 17:32 Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 17:11 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: 16:58 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:00 Synopsis: 211228047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 16:58 Synopsis: 211228048 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, M Diaz, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:11 Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:54 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:11 Time Arrived : 17:15 Time Completed : 17:31 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:10 Time Arrived : 17:11 Time Completed : 19:28 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:10 Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:31 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:10 Time Arrived : 17:17 Time Completed : 17:29 Synopsis: 211228049 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:47 Time Completed : 18:21 Synopsis: 211228050 Agency Assistance Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:21 Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 20:37 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:21 Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 20:34 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:21 Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 19:54 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:19 Time Arrived : 18:26 Time Completed : 18:50 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:18 Time Arrived : 18:20 Time Completed : 19:50 Synopsis: 211228051 Welfare Check Incident Address : Joshua Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: 20:01 Time Arrived : 20:03 Time Completed : 20:21 Synopsis: 211228052 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 23:03 Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:55 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:30 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:31 Synopsis: 211228053 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:55 Time Completed : 23:03 Synopsis: 211228054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:32 Time Completed : 23:38 Synopsis: 211228055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:37 Time Completed : 23:42 Synopsis: 211229001 Traffic Problem Incident Address : E OLD MILL RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:09 Time Completed : 01:14 Synopsis: 211229002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 02:10 Synopsis: 211229003 Alarm Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: 02:20 Time Arrived : 02:22 Time Completed : 02:32 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: 02:20 Time Arrived : 02:22 Time Completed : 02:32 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:20 Time Completed : 02:33 Synopsis: 211229004 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:17 Time Dispatched: 02:34 Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 02:56 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:17 Time Dispatched: 02:35 Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 03:00 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:17 Time Dispatched: 02:34 Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 03:00 Synopsis: 211229005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:11 Time Completed : 03:13 Synopsis: 211229006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:12 Time Completed : 03:14 Synopsis: 211229007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:05 Time Completed : 04:09 Synopsis: 211229008 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:12 Time Completed : 05:15 Synopsis: 211229009 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 06:41 Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 07:00 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 06:41 Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:53 Synopsis: 211229010 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211229011 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Eagle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:21 Time Dispatched: 08:28 Time Arrived : 08:28 Time Completed : 08:30 Synopsis: 211229012 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211229013 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211229014 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211229015 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211229017 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04 Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 10:45 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04 Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:39 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino parking lot reference a two vehicle accident. Information was gathered for report. 211229018 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211229022 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211229023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:37 Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 10:57 Synopsis: 211229024 Parking Problem Incident Address : Clark St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 10:46 Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: 211229025 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211229026 Burglary Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: 11:09 Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 13:18 Synopsis: Police responded to a business reference a burglary. Information was gathered and a report was completed. This investigation is ongoing. 211229027 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211229028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:45 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:46 Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 12:02 Synopsis: 211229029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched: 12:06 Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:25 Synopsis: 211229030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:46 Synopsis: 211229031 Keep The Peace Incident Address : Silver Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: 14:27 Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:47 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: 14:29 Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 14:44 Synopsis: 211229032 Evidence Destruction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211229033 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: 15:45 Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 15:58 Synopsis: 211229034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:00 Synopsis: 211229035 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, S Ruth, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:22 Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 17:16 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:22 Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 19:20 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:22 Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 18:10 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:38 Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 16:43 Synopsis: Officers responded to a park in reference to a domestic violence incident. One male was placed under arrest for multiple charges. 21ACO3792 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 21ACO3793 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 21ACO3794 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : Riverside and Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:21 Time Completed : 07:22 Synopsis: 21ACO3795 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:03 Time Completed : 08:03 Synopsis: 21ACO3796 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 09:49 Synopsis: 21ACO3797 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:45 Time Completed : 13:17 Synopsis: 21ACO3798 Animal complaint Incident Address : Tex St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:16 Synopsis: 21ACO3799 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 15:36 Synopsis: 21ACO3800 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:42 Time Completed : 07:08 Synopsis: 21ACO3801 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 21ACO3802 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:58 Synopsis: 21ACO3803 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:09 Time Completed : 07:11 Synopsis: 21ACO3804 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:18 Synopsis: 21ACO3805 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:48 Time Completed : 15:53 Synopsis: 21MCC4903 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 06:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 21MCC4904 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Shadow Hawk Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:28 Time Completed : 11:08 Synopsis: 21MCC4905 None LEO Incident Incident Address : E Frosty Ln Scenic AZ Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:08 Synopsis: 21MCC4906 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : paiute st Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:25 Time Completed : 13:25 Synopsis: 21MCC4907 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:18 Synopsis: 21MCC4908 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : stoddard dr Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 18:38 Time Dispatched: 18:42 Time Arrived : 18:42 Time Completed : 18:42 Synopsis: 21MCC4909 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:11 Time Completed : 01:11 Synopsis: 21MCC4910 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:26 Synopsis: 21MCC4911 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Royal Flush Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: 21MCC4912 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: 13:59 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:59 Synopsis: 21MCC4913 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:13 Time Dispatched: 16:28 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:28 Synopsis: 21MCC4914 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:45 Time Completed : 17:18 Synopsis: 21MCC4915 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:53 Time Dispatched: 16:57 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:57 Synopsis: 21MCC4916 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : A Active Unit: Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 21MCE1896 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Buggy Whip Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched: 08:39 Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 08:36 Synopsis: 21MCE1897 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 08:38 Synopsis: 21MCE1898 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:33 Synopsis: 21MCE1899 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Marble Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 09:34 Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 21MCE1900 Vacation Check Incident Address : Amen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:27 Synopsis: 21MCE1901 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 10:58 Synopsis: 21MCE1902 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : A Active Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:13 Time Dispatched: 16:28 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:28 Synopsis: 21MDC0698 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 11:17 Synopsis: Officer took one female subject into custody who was remanded from court. 21MDC0699 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:20 Time Dispatched: 13:36 Time Arrived : 14:44 Time Completed : 17:29 Synopsis: Officer transported two subjects to Clark County Detention Center. 