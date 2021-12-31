12/30/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 12/28/21
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
211228050 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:21
Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 20:37
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:21
Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 20:34
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:21
Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 19:54
Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:19
Time Arrived : 18:26 Time Completed : 18:50
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:18
Time Arrived : 18:20 Time Completed : 19:50
Synopsis:
211228051 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Joshua Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: 20:01
Time Arrived : 20:03 Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:
211228052 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 23:03
Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:55
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:30
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:
211228053 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:55 Time Completed : 23:03
Synopsis:
211228054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:32 Time Completed : 23:38
Synopsis:
211228055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:37 Time Completed : 23:42
Synopsis:
211229001 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : E OLD MILL RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:09 Time Completed : 01:14
Synopsis:
211229002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 02:10
Synopsis:
211229003 Alarm
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: 02:20
Time Arrived : 02:22 Time Completed : 02:32
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: 02:20
Time Arrived : 02:22 Time Completed : 02:32
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:20 Time Completed : 02:33
Synopsis:
211229004 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:17 Time Dispatched: 02:34
Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 02:56
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:17 Time Dispatched: 02:35
Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 03:00
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:17 Time Dispatched: 02:34
Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 03:00
Synopsis:
211229005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:11 Time Completed : 03:13
Synopsis:
211229006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:12 Time Completed : 03:14
Synopsis:
211229007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:05 Time Completed : 04:09
Synopsis:
211229008 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:12 Time Completed : 05:15
Synopsis:
21ACO3800 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:42 Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:
21ACO3801 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
21MCC4907 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:18
Synopsis:
21MCC4908 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : stoddard dr
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 18:38 Time Dispatched: 18:42
Time Arrived : 18:42 Time Completed : 18:42
Synopsis:
21MCC4909 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:11 Time Completed : 01:11
Synopsis:
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 12/28/21` and `06:00:00 12/29/21`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
12/30/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 12/28/21
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
211228006 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Lisa Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 08:48
Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 09:22
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 09:16
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:
211228007 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:
211228009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:09
Synopsis:
211228010 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: 09:31
Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:32
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:34
Synopsis:
211228011 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:56
Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:50
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:53
Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:28
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: 09:53
Time Arrived : 10:12 Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:
Officers took a report involving counterfeit money at a grocery store.
211228012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: 10:59
Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:
211228013 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: 11:18
Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of a possible theft. This investigation is still ongoing.
211228015 Fingerprints
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228016 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228017 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228018 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228019 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228020 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228021 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228022 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228023 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228024 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228025 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228027 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228028 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:34
Synopsis:
211228030 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & W OLD MILL Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:45
Synopsis:
211228031 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:25
Synopsis:
211228033 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:33 Time Completed : 13:34
Synopsis:
211228035 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Haps Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:34 Time Dispatched: 13:46
Time Arrived : 13:51 Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:
211228036 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:05 Time Completed : 14:08
Synopsis:
211228037 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:09
Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:30
Synopsis:
211228038 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228039 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228040 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228041 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:43
Synopsis:
211228042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:40 Time Completed : 14:41
Synopsis:
211228043 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228044 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228045 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211228046 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: 17:32
Time Arrived : 16:56 Time Completed : 17:11
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: 16:58
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:00
Synopsis:
211228047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 16:58
Synopsis:
211228048 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, M Diaz, J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:11
Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:54
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:11
Time Arrived : 17:15 Time Completed : 17:31
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:10
Time Arrived : 17:11 Time Completed : 19:28
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:10
Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:31
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:10
Time Arrived : 17:17 Time Completed : 17:29
Synopsis:
211228049 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:47 Time Completed : 18:21
Synopsis:
211228050 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:21
Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 20:37
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:21
Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 20:34
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:21
Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 19:54
Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:19
Time Arrived : 18:26 Time Completed : 18:50
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: 18:18
Time Arrived : 18:20 Time Completed : 19:50
Synopsis:
211228051 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Joshua Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: 20:01
Time Arrived : 20:03 Time Completed : 20:21
Synopsis:
211228052 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 23:03
Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:55
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:30
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:31
Synopsis:
211228053 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:55 Time Completed : 23:03
Synopsis:
211228054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:32 Time Completed : 23:38
Synopsis:
211228055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:37 Time Completed : 23:42
Synopsis:
211229001 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : E OLD MILL RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:09 Time Completed : 01:14
Synopsis:
211229002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 02:10
Synopsis:
211229003 Alarm
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: 02:20
Time Arrived : 02:22 Time Completed : 02:32
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: 02:20
Time Arrived : 02:22 Time Completed : 02:32
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:20 Time Completed : 02:33
Synopsis:
211229004 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:17 Time Dispatched: 02:34
Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 02:56
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:17 Time Dispatched: 02:35
Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 03:00
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:17 Time Dispatched: 02:34
Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 03:00
Synopsis:
211229005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:11 Time Completed : 03:13
Synopsis:
211229006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:12 Time Completed : 03:14
Synopsis:
211229007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:05 Time Completed : 04:09
Synopsis:
211229008 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:12 Time Completed : 05:15
Synopsis:
211229009 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 06:41
Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 07:00
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 06:41
Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:
211229010 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229011 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Eagle St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:21 Time Dispatched: 08:28
Time Arrived : 08:28 Time Completed : 08:30
Synopsis:
211229012 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229013 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229014 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229015 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229017 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04
Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 10:45
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: 09:04
Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a casino parking lot reference a two vehicle accident.
Information was gathered for report.
211229018 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229022 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:37
Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 10:57
Synopsis:
211229024 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Clark St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: 10:46
Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:
211229025 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229026 Burglary
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: 11:09
Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:
Police responded to a business reference a burglary. Information was gathered
and a report was completed. This investigation is ongoing.
211229027 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:45
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: 11:46
Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 12:02
Synopsis:
211229029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched: 12:06
Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:25
Synopsis:
211229030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:46
Synopsis:
211229031 Keep The Peace
Incident Address : Silver Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: 14:27
Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:47
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: 14:29
Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 14:44
Synopsis:
211229032 Evidence Destruction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211229033 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: 15:45
Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 15:58
Synopsis:
211229034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:
211229035 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, S Ruth, J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:22
Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 17:16
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:22
Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 19:20
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:22
Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 18:10
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:38
Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 16:43
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a park in reference to a domestic violence incident. One
male was placed under arrest for multiple charges.
21ACO3792 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:48
Synopsis:
21ACO3793 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:
21ACO3794 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : Riverside and Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:21 Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:
21ACO3795 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:03 Time Completed : 08:03
Synopsis:
21ACO3796 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 09:49
Synopsis:
21ACO3797 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:45 Time Completed : 13:17
Synopsis:
21ACO3798 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Tex St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:
21ACO3799 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 15:36
Synopsis:
21ACO3800 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:42 Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:
21ACO3801 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
21ACO3802 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:
21ACO3803 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:09 Time Completed : 07:11
Synopsis:
21ACO3804 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:18
Synopsis:
21ACO3805 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:48 Time Completed : 15:53
Synopsis:
21MCC4903 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 06:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:40
Synopsis:
21MCC4904 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Shadow Hawk Rdg
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:28 Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:
21MCC4905 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : E Frosty Ln
Scenic AZ
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:
21MCC4906 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : paiute st
Bunkerville NV 89007
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:25 Time Completed : 13:25
Synopsis:
21MCC4907 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:18
Synopsis:
21MCC4908 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : stoddard dr
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 18:38 Time Dispatched: 18:42
Time Arrived : 18:42 Time Completed : 18:42
Synopsis:
21MCC4909 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:11 Time Completed : 01:11
Synopsis:
21MCC4910 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:
21MCC4911 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Royal Flush Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:
21MCC4912 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: 13:59
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:59
Synopsis:
21MCC4913 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:13 Time Dispatched: 16:28
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:
21MCC4914 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:45 Time Completed : 17:18
Synopsis:
21MCC4915 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:53 Time Dispatched: 16:57
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:57
Synopsis:
21MCC4916 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : A Active
Unit: Time Reported: 17:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
21MCE1896 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Buggy Whip Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched: 08:39
Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 08:36
Synopsis:
21MCE1897 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 08:38
Synopsis:
21MCE1898 Municipal Court Subpoena
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:33
Synopsis:
21MCE1899 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Marble Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 09:34
Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
21MCE1900 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Amen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:27
Synopsis:
21MCE1901 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 10:58
Synopsis:
21MCE1902 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : A Active
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:13 Time Dispatched: 16:28
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:28
Synopsis:
21MDC0698 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 11:17
Synopsis:
Officer took one female subject into custody who was remanded from court.
21MDC0699 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:20 Time Dispatched: 13:36
Time Arrived : 14:44 Time Completed : 17:29
Synopsis:
Officer transported two subjects to Clark County Detention Center.
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 12/28/21` and `18:00:00 12/29/21`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***