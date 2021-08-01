‘CELEBRATE NEVADA’: VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE ARTWORK IN AUGUST

OVERTON, Nevada — Discover your favorite Nevada artwork at the Hot & Dusty Fine Art Invitational, Aug. 4-31 at the Lost City Museum in Overton. Around a dozen artists will present in this show, themed “Celebrate Nevada.” Museum visitors can vote for their favorites through Aug. 28; winners will be announced at a reception and silent auction that night.

“Nevada is a beautiful, diverse state that inspires the imagination,” Mary Beth Timm, Lost City Museum director, said. “This art exhibit showcases what Nevada means to the artists who live here, and really dovetails with our mission, which is to engage people in Nevada’s natural and cultural heritage.”

Show entries range from “Sabbatical in Chicken-Suit Central,” a 24-by-24-inch oil-on-panel by Las Vegas artist Gig Depio, exploring how artists exist in Las Vegas; to more traditional works, such as Lynn Rigoni’s “A Forgotten Place,” a charming watercolor of an older home in Virginia City.

“I just love Nevada,” said Rigoni, who moved to Nevada in 1962 and has traveled extensively throughout the state. “I feel like I’m a part of it.”

Other presenting artists include JD Challenger, Nancy Glazier, Brent Holmes, Q’shaundra James, Ken Kaylor, Heidi Leavitt, Tammy Symons and Janet Trobough. Museum visitors can vote for their favorites in the “Guest choice” category. Other contest categories are “Artist choice,” in which the competing artists will vote on the piece that best demonstrates technical skill, use of color and design as it relates to the theme “Celebrate Nevada”; “Docent/Staff choice,” for the work that best conveys the show’s theme to museum guests; and “Best Sculpture.”

Awards will be presented at a closing reception at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the museum. The event includes a silent auction to raise money for the museum’s collection facility. Items to be auctioned include a curator-led or director-led tour of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus; an Acoma pottery vase, hand-painted and signed by artist Keith Joe, Sr.; and a photograph of a bighorn sheep, taken by Lost City Museum Curator Virginia Lucas, that has been reprinted on the museum’s new T-shirts.

The Lost City Museum, 721 S. Moapa Blvd. in Overton, is about 60 miles from Las Vegas. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $5, free for children ages 17 and younger and museum members.