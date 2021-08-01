Reporting Period: 8:00 a.m to 7:59 a.m.

8/1/2021 4:54:56AM: Patient Trans Rescue 31 provided a medically necessary patient transport from Mesa View Regional Hospital to a local residence.

8/1/2021 1:50:14AM: Breathing Rescue 31 and 32 responded to a report of breathing problems. One patient was treated and transported to Mesa View Hospital.

7/31/2021 11:47:00PM: Unconscious Rescue 31 responded to a report of near fainting episode. One patient was treated and transported to Mesa View Hospital.

7/31/2021 6:46:11PM: Sick Person Rescue 11 responded to a report of a sick person. One patient was evaluated, but the patient refused transport to a hospital.

7/31/2021 5:40:41PM: Hemorrhage Rescue 11 responded to a report of a hemorrhage. One patient was evaluated, but the patient refused transport to a hospital.

7/31/2021 3:29:16PM: Falls Rescue 11 responded to a report of a fall. One person required lift assistance only.

7/31/2021 11:47:10AM: Falls Rescue 11 responded to a report of a fall. One person required lift assistance only.