MONDAY, AUG. 2

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Bereavement Group: 5-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. This is a group headed by Mesa View/Virgin Valley Hospice. For more information, call 702-346-5224.

TUESDAY, AUG. 3

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Book Club: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join us in a fun and exciting discussion of the monthly reading selection. Ask for the current Book Club selection at the Customer Service Desk and read it prior to the meeting. Call 702-507-4080.

Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Info: https://www.rotarymesquite.com/

Mesquite City Technical Review Meeting: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Meeting will be held in the Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall.