TUESDAY, AUG. 3

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Book Club: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join us in a fun and exciting discussion of the monthly reading selection. Ask for the current Book Club selection at the Customer Service Desk and read it prior to the meeting. Call 702-507-4080.

Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Info: https://www.rotarymesquite.com/

Mesquite City Technical Review Meeting: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Meeting will be held in the Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17.