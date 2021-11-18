FRIDAY, NOV. 19

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Republican Women: 5:30 p.m. (check in at 5 p.m.) Veteran’s Center. Website: Mesquite Nevada Republican Women (mesquitenvrepublicanwomen.org)

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Youth 3D Design & Print Club: 4-5 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D printing. Get creative and design cool things. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

Live at the Library Concert Series: 3-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Blue Grass Ukes. Info: 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Al-Anon Family Group: 3-4 p.m. 371 Riverside Road (annex building of Mesquite Veterinary Clinic). Info: Lynn 928-347-5478 or Jan 702-533-3960.