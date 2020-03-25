Mesquite, NV (3/25/2020) — The City of Mesquite received notification of the first confirmed positive COVID-19 test for a Mesquite resident. This information was provided to the City by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). Mesquite Mayor Al Litman made the announcement earlier today to the public in a recorded video shared on the city’s official Facebook page and website.

In his video message, Mayor Litman also clarified how information is passed down to the City’s residents. “The only information given to us by the Southern Nevada Health District is if a test is confirmed positive.” The Mayor continues “Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services releases to the public the total number of tests that have been performed throughout the state, but that does not include specific location data.”

Mesquite’s Emergency Operations Manager, Fire Chief Jayson Andrus stated “We do not know whether the person is quarantined, hospitalized, or even in the City at this time. The only information we were provided by SNHD was that a confirmed positive test result has been obtained on a person that listed an address in Mesquite as their home.”

While this certainly brings this pandemic close to home, the general precautions we all should be following do not change. Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol in between handwashing. If you are at the store, at the park or in your neighborhood, maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from others. If you have to sneeze or cough, make sure to use a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Immediately throw the tissue away and wash your hands.

The City of Mesquite will continue to post confirmed cases in Mesquite on health.mesquitenv.gov, but will not post future press releases for individual case confirmations.

For more information about the City of Mesquite’s response to COVID-19, please visit health.mesquitenv.gov.