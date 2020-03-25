Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Mesa View Regional Hospital and City of Mesquite COVID-19 Update:

Information from our local hospital the CDC, City of Mesquite and Southern Nevada Health District

Spread Facts not Germs – This post represents the most current information available at the time of publishing.

_____________________________________________________

Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 In Clark County, Nevada:

– Southern Nevada Health District’s Most Recent Report for Clark County Nevada is: 249 Total Cases | 6 Deaths | 65 Hospitalized

– This is a public health emergency. Therefore, the Public Health Department and CDC are the primary collectors and reporters of all COVID-19 data, not local hospitals.

Q: What protocols does the hospital have in place to protect patients, health care workers and the community from the spread of communicable diseases?

Answer: The first protocol we will share is an additional step the hospital implements in the event of a public health emergency and this protocol is in effect at this time. Entry to the hospital is restricted to the main Emergency Door in front of the hospital. Every person including employees, vendors and visitors is screened for fever and respiratory symptoms. Individuals with these symptoms are asked to not enter with recommendations for evaluation and self-isolation until symptoms resolve.

For more information visit:

– www.CDC.gov

– https://health.mesquitenv.gov/faq

– www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org

– www.MesaViewHospital.com

Provided by: Mesa View Regional Hospital

702-346-8040