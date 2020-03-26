Mesquite Local News

Salt Lake City: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has suspended all temple activity due to concerns over the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.

The temporary suspension starts Friday (March 27) at the end of the day. It starts Friday and will be in place at least until May 1. Anyone planning visits to Park City are asked to postpone. People with second homes in the area are asked not to visit.

Hospital are expected to quickly reach capacity in Salt Lake City soon, authorities said.