Thursday, March 26, 2020
Mesa View Regional Hospital and City of Mesquite COVID-19 Update:
Information from our local hospital the CDC, City of Mesquite and Southern Nevada Health District
Spread Facts not Germs – This post represents the most current information available at the time of publishing.
Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 In Clark County, NV:
– Southern Nevada Health District’s Most Recent Report for Clark County Nevada is: 350 Total Cases | 10 Deaths | 74 Hospitalized
– This is a public health emergency. Therefore, the Public Health Department and CDC are the primary collectors and reporters of all COVID-19 data, not local hospitals.
Q: What protocols does the hospital have in place to protect patients, health care workers and the community from the spread of communicable diseases?
– Food and Nutrition Services under COVID-19: While all areas of the hospital facility are important, we make sure that we give additional attention to the areas of; the Kitchen, Patient Meal Order process and Tray Delivery & Pick-up, to help provide the safest possible environment for our guests and staff.
For more information visit:
– https://health.mesquitenv.gov/faq
– www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org
Provided by: Mesa View Regional Hospital
702-346-8040