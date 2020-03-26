Thursday, March 26, 2020

Mesa View Regional Hospital and City of Mesquite COVID-19 Update:

Information from our local hospital the CDC, City of Mesquite and Southern Nevada Health District

Spread Facts not Germs – This post represents the most current information available at the time of publishing.

Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 In Clark County, NV:

– Southern Nevada Health District’s Most Recent Report for Clark County Nevada is: 350 Total Cases | 10 Deaths | 74 Hospitalized

– This is a public health emergency. Therefore, the Public Health Department and CDC are the primary collectors and reporters of all COVID-19 data, not local hospitals.

Q: What protocols does the hospital have in place to protect patients, health care workers and the community from the spread of communicable diseases?

– Food and Nutrition Services under COVID-19: While all areas of the hospital facility are important, we make sure that we give additional attention to the areas of; the Kitchen, Patient Meal Order process and Tray Delivery & Pick-up, to help provide the safest possible environment for our guests and staff.

For more information visit:

– www.CDC.gov

– https://health.mesquitenv.gov/faq

– www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org

– www.MesaViewHospital.com

Provided by: Mesa View Regional Hospital

702-346-8040