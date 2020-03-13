When bad things happen, it’s hard. When we lose a loved one, become financially devastated, or hear that we have a serious medical condition, it’s hard to be like Job saying, “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return there. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.” (Job 1:21)

In these times when God’s grace is needed, it comes through in a variety of ways, and the Lord will give us divine revelation to see us through.

It was such revelation that the Apostle John received when he was exiled to the Isle of Patmos. He was arguably at his lowest point, maybe even wondering what good was it to serve God when such a terrible thing resulted from it.

Yet in this dark and dreary time John received one of the most amazing and wonderful revelation of God that helped Him, and one that has helped others through their times of difficulty as well.

He had a revelation of Jesus who said, “I am He who lives, and was dead, and behold, I am alive forevermore. Amen. And I have the keys of Hades and of Death.” (Revelation 1:18)

When an abundance of God’s grace was needed Jesus told John not to fear in his hour of need. He told John that He was the One who held the keys to life and death, and while John may not know the reason as to what he was going through, God had a reason, and if John would trust Him in the midst of his pain, that He would give John the grace needed to see him through.

When we begin to trust God no matter how bad the situation may be, God will bring His grace, and will give the needed grace to see us though to the other side.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.” (Psalm 30:5)

