The Eureka Resort Casino and Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue (PVDR) are sponsoring the Seventh Annual Donkey Jamboree benefiting PVDR on March 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nevada time. It is a great event that will feature live donkeys from the donkey rescue satellite adoption center in Scenic, AZ. There will be live music by the local band Bottoms UP.
Mark Meyers, founder of PVDR and volunteers from the Scenic satellite will be on hand to answer your questions about the organization.
Hotdogs, beer and wine will be available for purchase along with raffle items galore. All proceeds for this event go directly to the PVDR.
Learn more about the rescue at www.donkeyrescue.org. Questions about the event please call- (928) 347-4506; visit the Jamboree, meet some of the donkeys and have a great time.
The Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services along with the J.L Bowler PTO is hosting the Desert Color Dash. This event will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 8-11a.m. at Hafen Park; the event will be run along the trails system.
Would you like to build your nonprofit? Adam Anderson will give you some ideas how to do that through charitable giving.
As an active volunteer, Anderson understands the financial challenges facing nonprofits. He regularly advises clients and gives seminars regarding estate planning matters including wills, trusts, non-probate transfers of assets, powers of attorney, estate administration, and related matters.
Join him on Wednesday, March 18 at the Eureka Casino, 275 Mesa Blvd. from noon to 2 p.m. and you can learn how to share your mission with potential donors, Donor directed funding, how wills and trusts can benefit your organization, the City of Mesquite Charitable Trust and have all your questions on how to build a sustainable nonprofit answered.
Please RSVP to 702-858-8350 or for more information, email Mesquite.Opportunities@gmail.com.
Looks like spring is springing up all around Mesquite. Do you have an event or activity you’re planning? Let’s put it on the calendar. Send your entries to terin.bbm@gmail.com so you can everyone know what’s happening with your group or club.
Thursday, March 12
Women’s History and Culture Center Movie Series
Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
FREE Chair Yoga
Where: Veteran’s Center, 830 Hafen Ln.
When: 1 p.m.
Info: Veteran’s Center 702-346-2735 or Ann 435-669-5978
Kids Steam
Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.
When: 4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Al-Anon Meeting
Where: Mesquite Veterinary Clinic Annex, 371 Riverside Rd.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Info: 928-347-5478
Friday, March 13
Ages 0-5 Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.
When: 11 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Duplicate Bridge Game
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: 11 a.m.
Info: 702-755-1477
Teen Scene
Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Info:
Saturday, March 14
Desert Color Dash
Where: Hafen Park
When: 8 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Seventh Annual Donkey Jamboree
Where: Eureka Hotel, 275 Mesa Blvd.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Nevada Time)
Info: 928-347-4506
Mamas & the Tapas Concert
Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.
When: 3-5 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Sunday, March 15
Where: Mesquite Veterinary Clinic Annex, 371 Riverside Rd.
When: 3 p.m.
Info: 928-347-5478
Monday, March 16
Duplicate Bridge Game
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: 11 a.m.
Info: 702-755-1477
Virgin Valley Artists Association General Meeting
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 11 a.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Adult Coloring Club
Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.
When: 1-2 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Bereavement Group
Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.
When: 5-6:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Al-Anon Meeting
Where: Mesquite Veterinary Clinic Annex, 371 Riverside Rd.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Info: 928-347-5478
Tuesday, March 17
Silver Tongued Toastmasters Club
Where: Scotty’s Restaurant, 1024 Normandy Ln.
When: 8 a.m.
Info: 702-274-2046
Toddler Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.
When: 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Rotary Club
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: noon
Info: 702-230-2360
Technical Review Meeting
Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Ham Radio Club of Mesquite
Where: Fire Station #2, 1200 Kitty Hawk Dr.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: 702-345-3006
“Night Lore” Film and Book Alliance
Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Wednesday, March 18
Pre School Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.
When: 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Al-Anon Meeting
Where: Living Waters Fellowship, 211 W. First South St.
When: 10 a.m.
Info: 702-845-5736
Computer Basics
Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
“Building a financially sustainable nonprofit through charitable giving”
Where: Eureka, 275 Mesa Blvd.
When: noon-2 p.m.
Info: Sponsored by MORF; Adam Anderson, Speaker
T.O.P.S.
Where: America First Credit Union Community Room, 590 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-2980