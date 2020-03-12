The Eureka Resort Casino and Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue (PVDR) are sponsoring the Seventh Annual Donkey Jamboree benefiting PVDR on March 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nevada time. It is a great event that will feature live donkeys from the donkey rescue satellite adoption center in Scenic, AZ. There will be live music by the local band Bottoms UP.

Mark Meyers, founder of PVDR and volunteers from the Scenic satellite will be on hand to answer your questions about the organization.

Hotdogs, beer and wine will be available for purchase along with raffle items galore. All proceeds for this event go directly to the PVDR.

Learn more about the rescue at www.donkeyrescue.org. Questions about the event please call- (928) 347-4506; visit the Jamboree, meet some of the donkeys and have a great time.

The Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services along with the J.L Bowler PTO is hosting the Desert Color Dash. This event will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 8-11a.m. at Hafen Park; the event will be run along the trails system.

Would you like to build your nonprofit? Adam Anderson will give you some ideas how to do that through charitable giving.

As an active volunteer, Anderson understands the financial challenges facing nonprofits. He regularly advises clients and gives seminars regarding estate planning matters including wills, trusts, non-probate transfers of assets, powers of attorney, estate administration, and related matters.

Join him on Wednesday, March 18 at the Eureka Casino, 275 Mesa Blvd. from noon to 2 p.m. and you can learn how to share your mission with potential donors, Donor directed funding, how wills and trusts can benefit your organization, the City of Mesquite Charitable Trust and have all your questions on how to build a sustainable nonprofit answered.

Please RSVP to 702-858-8350 or for more information, email Mesquite.Opportunities@gmail.com.

Looks like spring is springing up all around Mesquite. Do you have an event or activity you’re planning? Let’s put it on the calendar. Send your entries to terin.bbm@gmail.com so you can everyone know what’s happening with your group or club.

Thursday, March 12

Women’s History and Culture Center Movie Series

Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

FREE Chair Yoga

Where: Veteran’s Center, 830 Hafen Ln.

When: 1 p.m.

Info: Veteran’s Center 702-346-2735 or Ann 435-669-5978

Kids Steam

Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Al-Anon Meeting

Where: Mesquite Veterinary Clinic Annex, 371 Riverside Rd.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Info: 928-347-5478

Friday, March 13

Ages 0-5 Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.

When: 11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Duplicate Bridge Game

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: 11 a.m.

Info: 702-755-1477

Teen Scene

Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info:

Saturday, March 14

Desert Color Dash

Where: Hafen Park

When: 8 a.m.

Info: 702-346-8732

Seventh Annual Donkey Jamboree

Where: Eureka Hotel, 275 Mesa Blvd.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Nevada Time)

Info: 928-347-4506

Mamas & the Tapas Concert

Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.

When: 3-5 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Sunday, March 15

Where: Mesquite Veterinary Clinic Annex, 371 Riverside Rd.

When: 3 p.m.

Info: 928-347-5478

Monday, March 16

Duplicate Bridge Game

Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way

When: 11 a.m.

Info: 702-755-1477

Virgin Valley Artists Association General Meeting

Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 11 a.m.

Info: 702-346-1338

Adult Coloring Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Bereavement Group

Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.

When: 5-6:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Al-Anon Meeting

Where: Mesquite Veterinary Clinic Annex, 371 Riverside Rd.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Info: 928-347-5478

Tuesday, March 17

Silver Tongued Toastmasters Club

Where: Scotty’s Restaurant, 1024 Normandy Ln.

When: 8 a.m.

Info: 702-274-2046

Toddler Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.

When: 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Rotary Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: noon

Info: 702-230-2360

Technical Review Meeting

Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Ham Radio Club of Mesquite

Where: Fire Station #2, 1200 Kitty Hawk Dr.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: 702-345-3006

“Night Lore” Film and Book Alliance

Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Wednesday, March 18

Pre School Story Time

Where: Mesquite Library 160 W. First North St.

When: 10 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Al-Anon Meeting

Where: Living Waters Fellowship, 211 W. First South St.

When: 10 a.m.

Info: 702-845-5736

Computer Basics

Where: Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

“Building a financially sustainable nonprofit through charitable giving”

Where: Eureka, 275 Mesa Blvd.

When: noon-2 p.m.

Info: Sponsored by MORF; Adam Anderson, Speaker

T.O.P.S.

Where: America First Credit Union Community Room, 590 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-2980