March 13, 1939: A power district was organized in 1915 to prepare for electric lights, but it was not until March 13, 1939 that power came from Boulder Dam to Mesquite.

March 15, 1923, Littlefield, AZ: Pete Neilson was in town Wednesday from the Lyman sheep camp at Littlefield, AZ on business.

March 16, 1918, Littlefield, AZ: There was a very large flood down the Virgin River on the 13th, the largest we have had for some two- or three-years past. It will take about three or four weeks before we will have water in town again. Our school had to close for two days this week, as on account of the high water our teacher couldn’t cross.

March 16, 1995: Notice to All Community Organizations including recreation, service, youth or other special interest organizations that intend to seek funding from the City of Mesquite during the 1995-96 Fiscal Year. The City Council desires to entertain any requests for funding during the budgetary process.

March 18, 1910, Bunkerville, NV: A meeting was held this afternoon in honor of the sixty-eighth anniversary of the Relief Society (L.D.S Women’s Auxiliary).

March 18, 1931: Gambling legalized in the state of Nevada.

March 18, 1921, Bunkerville, NV: Bridge Day. Bridge spanning the Virgin River connecting Mesquite and Bunkerville opens.