Disclaimer: Menu items are listed according to information obtained through https://www.ourseniorcenter.com/find/mesquite-senior-center-89027/bulletin/file/05-1103-20200301N.pdf

Thursday, March 12: Montreal chicken, roasted red potatoes, San Francisco vegetables, WW roll, peaches

Friday, March 13: Shepherds pie, fresh spinach, Italian dressing, bran muffin, banana

Monday, March 16: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, peas & onions, WW roll peaches

Tuesday, March 17: Roast beef, red potato, cabbage, carrots, Emerald salad

Wednesday, March 18: Yogurt baked chicken, potatoes & herb salad, Italian dressing, peaches