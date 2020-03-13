The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department in partnership with Major League Baseball will host a free event, Major League Baseball JR. Home Run Derby Competition for the local youth boys and girls.

The event will be Wednesday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park Complex Field 1.

The competition is open to all boys and girls age 14 and under. All participants compete together in one of two age groups (12U or 14U). A participant’s age is determined as of July 17, 2020. Therefore, if a participant’s date of birth is on or after July 18, 2007, he/she will compete in the 12U age group. If a participant’s date of birth is July 18, 2005 – July 17, 2007, he/she will compete in the 14U age group.

The winners of local and regional contests will ultimately compete in the National Finals during Major League Baseball All-Star Week.

All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of the competition. For questions concerning the competition, please contact your local coordinator Zach Robison, zrobison@mesquitenv.gov . You can register the day of the event or before at any time at the Mesquite Recreation Center.

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/ . Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov. For more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook Page is: HYPERLINK “http://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation” www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.

The City of Mesquite is an equal opportunity employer.

Facebook Address: HYPERLINK “http://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation” www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation

City of Mesquite Department of Athletics & Leisure Services

100 West Old Mill Road Mesquite, Nevada 89027

Phone: 702-346-8732 Fax: 702-346-8678