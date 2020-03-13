The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department in partnership with Major League Baseball will host a free event The Scotts, Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run Competition for the local youth boys and girls.

The event will be Wednesday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park Complex Field 1, 2 and 3.

The Pitch, Hit & Run is the official skill competition of Major League Baseball, This grass roots program is designed to provide the youth with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball/softball skills.

The competition is divided into four age divisions: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14 age is determined as of July 17. Each individual can have the chance to advance through four levels of competition, including Team Championships at a Major League Ball Park and the National Finals at the 2020 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The individual Pitching, Hitting and Running Champions, along with the All-Around Champion in each age group at the local competition will be awarded and advance to the sectional; Level of Competition.

All participants (boys and girls) must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of the competition. For questions concerning the competition, please contact your local coordinator Zach Robison, zrobison@mesquitenv.gov . You can register the day of the event or before at any time at the Mesquite Recreation Center.

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/ . Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov. For more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook Page is: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.

