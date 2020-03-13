Mesquite Community Education Foundation (MCEF) is teaming up with the City of Mesquite to host a “5K Run for Fund$” on Saturday April 18, 10a.m.-2p.m. Dr. Theresa Ofori of Cosmopolitan Dental and Nick Montoya, Director of Athletics & Leisure Services for the City are putting together the event that is open to runners and walkers of all ages. The racecourse will be set up on the streets near the high school, with race warmup and awards at Virgin Valley High School.

Participants can sign up as individuals or teams up to four persons. There is an entry fee per person, which includes a T-shirt and entry to the pre-run warmup and post-run festivities and awards. Racers are asked to enlist sponsors who will pledge cash payment for the distance and time they complete. The runner and team that collect the most scholarship money will win prizes. All racer sponsor funding goes toward scholarships for 2020 graduating seniors at Virgin Valley High School.

MCEF is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that was formed only two years ago to raise money to help VVHS graduates pay costs of college and trade school. The organization sponsors fundraiser activities and solicits donations from individuals and businesses that want to help our young people afford the high cost of advanced education. In its first two years, MCEF raised $25,000 which was awarded in $1000 increments to twenty five grads. This year MCEF aims to raise $30,000 to award to members of the Class of 2019.

Race application forms are available now at the Mesquite Recreation Center front desk and Virgin Valley High School, with race fee paid by check or cash at time of registration. Early registration at the Mesquite Recreation Center is encouraged by March 15 to assure T-shirts availability, but registration up to day of race will be accepted.

To offer sponsorship for the 5K Run for Fund$ or to donate to the 2019 MCEF scholarship fund, email: mcefmesquitenv@gmail.com , or send check to MCEF, PO Box 2784, Mesquite NV 89024. All donations are gratefully accepted and pooled with other fundraising proceeds to benefit graduating VVHS seniors.

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it's available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/ . Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!