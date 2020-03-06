American Red Cross with the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services will be hosting a blood drive on Friday, March 6, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at The Mesquite Recreation Center located at 100 West Old Mill Rd.

To schedule your appointment or for more information log onto redcross.org and enter the Sponsor Code: “CITYOFMESQUITE” or contact the Mesquite Recreation Center. If you have questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, please call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or 866-236-3276.

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.

The City of Mesquite is an equal opportunity employer.