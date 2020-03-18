In its daily update to the community, Mesa View Regional Hospital announced Wednesday morning, March 18, that its first test for the COVID-19 virus came back negative. “All test results are in and we continue to have zero confirmed cases,” Rob Fuller, MVRH Director of Development, said Wednesday morning. The hospital is releasing official daily updates to the Mesquite Local News and the City of Mesquite in an effort to keep the local area advised of information specific to the Virgin Valley. The updates are available on MesquiteLocalNews.com and the city’s website at https://health.mesquitenv.gov/In addition to the continuing information about the number, or lack of cases in Mesquite, the updates are providing answers to other questions people may have about medical operations at Mesa View hospital and medical clinic.

For instance, the update on Tuesday, March 17, included these questions and answers:

Q: If there were a positive case in Mesquite, would they be kept at Mesa View or transferred to another facility?

Answer: This depends on the severity of the illness for each patient and is determined by physicians. Many with the virus are able to be at home with instructions on how to care for themselves and how to prevent spread of the disease. If the patient develops a severe symptoms we would then make arrangements to transfer the patient to a facility with a pulmonary specialist.

Q: What is the medical clinic doing to protect patients who are waiting for an appointment – is it safe for me to keep my appointment?

Answer: Yes, Mesa View Medical Group has enhanced sanitation practices and has implemented the following processes to protect all patients and staff:

Patients with respiratory symptoms, fever and other risk factors who have called in advance, are met at their vehicle with a mask and have the option to wait in their car until their provider ready to see them.

Patients who enter the clinic with symptoms are met and given a mask to wear to protect other patients.

Respiratory symptomatic patients who wait in the lobby are directed to wait in areas more than 6 feet away from other patients.

Cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces and areas in the waiting areas has been escalated during this time and occurs continually throughout the day.