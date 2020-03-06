Get a jump start on your day with a 5:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. early morning lap swim in the outdoor pool, Monday – Friday. The evening hours will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The daily fee will apply if you are not a member; call the recreation center for details.

This program is to try to accommodate those individuals and their activities.

Here is the scheduled Outdoor Pool Open Lap Swim:

Morning Lap Swim: Monday – Friday 5:15AM – 2:45PM

Evening Lap Swim: Monday & Wednesday 6:30PM – 8:30PM

Not only will you get a great workout, there is the social interaction of others and of course it’s for Men and Women. There is a fee for this program if you are not a member; please inquire at the facility or online. This program will run to May 21. .

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/ . Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.

