College of Southern Nevada-Mesquite Center will be offering a Computer Basics class. This course is a general introduction to computers and provides a hands-on, activity based learning experience that covers computer terminology, working with files, and protecting against computer viruses. It explores the Internet, teaches how to email and share pictures via email, and how to do searches. This course does not require any prior understanding of computers. Instructed by Patricia Moore, class meets Tuesdays & Thursdays 4:30pm to 5:30pm beginning April 14th – May 7th and costs $60.

For questions, please call our friendly staff at 702-346-2485. For registration stop by the CSN Mesquite campus located at 140 N. Yucca St. or visit us online at https://www.csn.edu/workforce-development.