The Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services is hosting a FREE seminar, it will be conducted by Ann Murphy, who has been a spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation for several years and one of our long-time instructors. Tuesday, March 24, at noon. This will be held at the Mesquite Recreation Center Conference room.

There is no cure currently for Alzheimer’s: prevention is the key. Learn about the 3 pillars of Alzheimer’s prevention, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment. Ann will discuss the power of brain aerobics. Learn which exercises and studies have shown to greatly improve brain function. Information provided by the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation.

*Ann also teaches Body Sculpting, Yoga, Pilates, and sometimes, Water Aerobics here at the Recreation Center. Seating is limited to 24 people. Pre-registration is required.

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.

The City of Mesquite is an equal opportunity employer.