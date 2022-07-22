By The Nevada Independent

Hundreds of donors poured nearly a quarter million dollars into the primary campaigns of Nevada legislative candidates who publicly expressed support for the “Big Lie.”

An examination of campaign finance documents by The Nevada Independent and KUNR revealed contributions made between January and June came from various sources: a conservative pro-business nonprofit, Republican Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt’s campaign committee, a sheriff’s deputy association, a cryptocurrency entrepreneur and numerous individual donors.

The donations helped prop up the candidates, providing the financial backing for a growing movement taking place on both a national and local scale. Now, half of the candidates perpetuating the stolen election myth are moving on to the general election — and experts warn that could undermine democracy and be a precursor for rising extremism.

Support for the “Big Lie” has ramifications beyond the initial cries of voter fraud, said Stephen Piggott, an expert on right-wing extremism with the pro-democracy nonprofit Western States Center. He explained it could inspire political violence, such as the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

