FRIDAY, JULY 22

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Portrait Painting Master Class Demonstration: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a painting master class featuring professional artist Andrew Zabela-Zabelin. This master class will be a live portrait demonstration using oil paints. Info: 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Kid’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.

Cricut Club: 3 -4:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. If you ever wanted to use a Circuit or learn how, this is the club for you. Materials will be provided on the library Cricut Joy, Cricut Maker and EasyPress. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

Kid’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.