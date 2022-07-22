CSN Fall 2022 Registration now in Progress

College of Southern Nevada Fall semester registration is now open for all students. The Mesquite Center course schedule can be viewed on the CSN Mesquite Facebook page. The payment deadline for Fall classes is August 8th, and classes begin on August 29th. The College of Southern Nevada wants to ensure that a lack of technology is not an obstacle to any students moving forward with their educational goals. If you or another student you know needs access to a laptop to be able to successfully complete your coursework at CSN, we are here to help. Enroll in a class for Fall 2022 to be eligible for a laptop that is yours to keep upon completion of your program or degree. For questions, call 702-346-2485 or stop by the Mesquite center located at 140 N. Yucca St.