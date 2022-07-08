Saxon the Suffrage Cat Art Contest is currently taking place sponsored by the Women’s History and Culture Center. The deadline to turn your finished Saxon is July 29th. It is open to all ages.

Jean Watkins with the Women’s History and Culture Center says this is their third year doing the Saxon the Suffrage Cat Decorating Contest. There has been a lot of interest this year in this contest which is for anyone of all ages.

“We have received 40 entries so far of all ages from children with grandma, to grandmas on their own,” Watkins said “Also boys and dads are entering. Also for the first time, we have entries from Bunkerville for the Saxon contest.”

Watkins said some questions they have been asked include: (1) Can the cats be decorated on the front as well as the back? – Yes, ESPECIALLY for anyone who has two cats and can’t make up their mind which one to do – – do both! (2) What about adding items to the cat form – like a tail, or a hat, or a pair of horns, or a banner for women’s suffrage? We tell everyone to follow their hearts and let their imagination guide them.

Every Wednesday from 11 AM to 2 PM Jean Watkins will be at the Women’s Center at 225 N Willow #23 in Mesquite to register people (kids and adults) and hand out the Saxon cut outs. There will be a final awards ceremony at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center on Monday August 8th from 4 to 6 pm. The cats will be on display there from August 2 – 6th for the public to see. Also visit their site to learn more about this event; https://whccmesquitenv.org/