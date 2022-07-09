07/08/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 07/06/22
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220706046 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & TURTLE Cv
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:25 Time Dispatched: 18:52
Time Arrived : 18:25 Time Completed : 18:25
Synopsis:
220706047 Civil Matter
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:21 Time Dispatched: 18:33
Time Arrived : 18:36 Time Completed : 18:49
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:21 Time Dispatched: 18:25
Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 18:52
Synopsis:
220706048 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P1 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:33 Time Completed : 18:35
Synopsis:
220706049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:49 Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:
220706050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:06
Synopsis:
220706051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched: 19:57
Time Arrived : 19:11 Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:
220706052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:27
Synopsis:
220706053 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:40
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:40
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: 19:26
Time Arrived : 19:27 Time Completed : 19:57
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: 19:26
Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:36
Synopsis:
220706054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:36 Time Completed : 19:44
Synopsis:
220706055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: 19:55
Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:19
Synopsis:
220706056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:55 Time Completed : 19:57
Synopsis:
220706057 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched: 20:04
Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:09
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:04 Time Completed : 22:26
Synopsis:
Officers located an abandoned vehicle parked on the shoulder of a public street.
The vehicle was chalked and tagged for removal.
220706058 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:13 Time Completed : 20:23
Synopsis:
220706059 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Sagebrush St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:45
Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:
220706060 Minor Gambling
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 20:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:07 Time Completed : 21:07
Synopsis:
220706061 Attempt to Locate
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:41 Time Dispatched: 20:46
Time Arrived : 20:49 Time Completed : 20:49
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:57
Synopsis:
220706062 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : Lisa Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:56
Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:24
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:56
Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:28
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 21:09
Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:24
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:57
Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:24
Synopsis:
220706063 Wanted Person
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 22:26
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: 21:36
Time Arrived : 21:50 Time Completed : 21:50
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One
adult male was arrested for an active bench warrant.
220706064 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P1 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 22:07
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:44
Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 22:07
Synopsis:
220706065 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 22:05
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:55
Synopsis:
220706066 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:57 Time Completed : 22:08
Synopsis:
220706067 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:23 Time Completed : 22:29
Synopsis:
220706068 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:44
Time Arrived : 22:48 Time Completed : 23:02
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:44
Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 23:07
Synopsis:
220706069 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:12
Time Arrived : 23:17 Time Completed : 00:39
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:13
Time Arrived : 23:16 Time Completed : 23:28
Synopsis:
Police responded to a casino reference a trespass violator. One adult male was
arrested for trespassing.
220706070 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:18 Time Completed : 23:48
Synopsis:
220706071 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:35
Synopsis:
220706072 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:48 Time Completed : 23:54
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:38 Time Dispatched: 00:04
Time Arrived : 23:44 Time Completed : 23:54
Synopsis:
220706073 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:53 Time Dispatched: 00:08
Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 23:55
Synopsis:
220707001 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : I15 NB 118 OFF-RAMP
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P1 Time Reported: 00:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:06 Time Completed : 00:46
Unit: P2 Time Reported: 00:03 Time Dispatched: 00:07
Time Arrived : 00:15 Time Completed : 00:38
Synopsis:
220707002 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:46 Time Completed : 03:49
Synopsis:
220707003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 05:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:20 Time Completed : 05:25
Synopsis:
220707004 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Aztec Cir # 1A
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:34 Time Completed : 07:14
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:21 Time Completed : 07:22
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:21
Time Arrived : 06:27 Time Completed : 06:20
Synopsis:
22ACO2071 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:
22ACO2072 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 07:25
Synopsis:
22ACO2073 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 07:16
Synopsis:
22MCC2245 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:15
Synopsis:
22MCC2246 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:26 Time Completed : 19:26
Synopsis:
22MCC2247 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 19:40
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:40
Synopsis:
22MCC2248 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched: 20:40
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:55
Synopsis:
22MCC2249 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:16 Time Completed : 21:16
Synopsis:
22MCC2250 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:31 Time Dispatched: 21:44
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:
22MCC2251 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 22:00
Synopsis:
22MCC2252 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:03 Time Dispatched: 22:04
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:18
Synopsis:
22MCC2253 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:11
Synopsis:
22MCC2254 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: 22:18
Time Arrived : 22:18 Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:
22MCC2255 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:18 Time Dispatched: 22:20
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:
22MCC2256 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:36 Time Completed : 22:38
Synopsis:
22MCC2257 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:38 Time Completed : 23:51
Synopsis:
22MCC2258 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:51 Time Completed : 00:02
Synopsis:
22MCC2259 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:20 Time Completed : 00:21
Synopsis:
22MCC2260 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 00:55
Synopsis:
22MCC2261 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 00:52
Synopsis:
22MCC2262 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:57 Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:
22MCC2263 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 01:09
Synopsis:
22MCC2264 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 01:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:14 Time Completed : 01:14
Synopsis:
22MCC2265 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: 01:16
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:16
Synopsis:
22MCC2266 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 02:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:05 Time Completed : 02:09
Synopsis:
22MCC2267 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 02:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:10 Time Completed : 02:18
Synopsis:
22MCC2268 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 02:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:19 Time Completed : 02:29
Synopsis:
