07/08/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
06:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 07/06/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220706046     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & TURTLE Cv
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:25      Time Dispatched: 18:52
	                    Time Arrived : 18:25      Time Completed : 18:25
Synopsis:




220706047     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:21      Time Dispatched: 18:33
	                    Time Arrived : 18:36      Time Completed : 18:49

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:21      Time Dispatched: 18:25
	                    Time Arrived : 18:37      Time Completed : 18:52
Synopsis:




220706048     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 18:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:33      Time Completed : 18:35
Synopsis:




220706049     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:49      Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:




220706050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:57      Time Completed : 19:06
Synopsis:




220706051     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:10      Time Dispatched: 19:57
	                    Time Arrived : 19:11      Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:




220706052     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:12      Time Completed : 19:27
Synopsis:




220706053     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:29      Time Completed : 19:40

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:33      Time Completed : 19:40

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:20      Time Dispatched: 19:26
	                    Time Arrived : 19:27      Time Completed : 19:57

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:20      Time Dispatched: 19:26
	                    Time Arrived : 19:28      Time Completed : 19:36
Synopsis:




220706054     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:36      Time Completed : 19:44
Synopsis:




220706055     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:50      Time Dispatched: 19:55
	                    Time Arrived : 20:01      Time Completed : 20:19
Synopsis:




220706056     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:55      Time Completed : 19:57
Synopsis:




220706057     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:04      Time Dispatched: 20:04
	                    Time Arrived : 20:09      Time Completed : 20:09

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:04      Time Completed : 22:26
Synopsis:

Officers located an abandoned vehicle parked on the shoulder of a public street.
 The vehicle was chalked and tagged for removal.


220706058     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:13      Time Completed : 20:23
Synopsis:




220706059     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Sagebrush St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:33      Time Dispatched: 20:45
	                    Time Arrived : 20:36      Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:




220706060     Minor Gambling
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 20:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:07      Time Completed : 21:07
Synopsis:




220706061     Attempt to Locate
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:41      Time Dispatched: 20:46
	                    Time Arrived : 20:49      Time Completed : 20:49

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:47      Time Completed : 20:57
Synopsis:




220706062     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : Lisa Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched: 20:56
	                    Time Arrived : 21:00      Time Completed : 21:24

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched: 20:56
	                    Time Arrived : 21:00      Time Completed : 21:28

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched: 21:09
	                    Time Arrived : 21:10      Time Completed : 21:24

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched: 20:57
	                    Time Arrived : 21:02      Time Completed : 21:24
Synopsis:




220706063     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:36      Time Completed : 22:26

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:27      Time Dispatched: 21:36
	                    Time Arrived : 21:50      Time Completed : 21:50
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.  One
adult male was arrested for an active bench warrant.


220706064     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:43      Time Completed : 22:07

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched: 21:44
	                    Time Arrived : 21:46      Time Completed : 22:07
Synopsis:




220706065     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:45      Time Completed : 22:05

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:54      Time Completed : 21:55
Synopsis:




220706066     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:57      Time Completed : 22:08
Synopsis:




220706067     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:23      Time Completed : 22:29
Synopsis:




220706068     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:42      Time Dispatched: 22:44
	                    Time Arrived : 22:48      Time Completed : 23:02

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:42      Time Dispatched: 22:44
	                    Time Arrived : 22:47      Time Completed : 23:07
Synopsis:




220706069     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:11      Time Dispatched: 23:12
	                    Time Arrived : 23:17      Time Completed : 00:39

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:11      Time Dispatched: 23:13
	                    Time Arrived : 23:16      Time Completed : 23:28
Synopsis:

Police responded to a casino reference a trespass violator.  One adult male was
arrested for trespassing.


220706070     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:18      Time Completed : 23:48
Synopsis:




220706071     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:28      Time Completed : 23:35
Synopsis:




220706072     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:48      Time Completed : 23:54

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:38      Time Dispatched: 00:04
	                    Time Arrived : 23:44      Time Completed : 23:54
Synopsis:




220706073     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:53      Time Dispatched: 00:08
	                    Time Arrived : 23:54      Time Completed : 23:55
Synopsis:




220707001     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : I15 NB 118 OFF-RAMP
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 00:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:06      Time Completed : 00:46

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 00:03      Time Dispatched: 00:07
	                    Time Arrived : 00:15      Time Completed : 00:38
Synopsis:




220707002     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:46      Time Completed : 03:49
Synopsis:




220707003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 05:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:20      Time Completed : 05:25
Synopsis:




220707004     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Aztec Cir # 1A
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 05:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:34      Time Completed : 07:14

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 05:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:21      Time Completed : 07:22

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:59      Time Dispatched: 06:21
	                    Time Arrived : 06:27      Time Completed : 06:20
Synopsis:




22ACO2071     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:39      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




22ACO2072     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:51      Time Completed : 07:25
Synopsis:




22ACO2073     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:54      Time Completed : 07:16
Synopsis:




22MCC2245     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 19:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:14      Time Completed : 19:15
Synopsis:




22MCC2246     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 19:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:26      Time Completed : 19:26
Synopsis:




22MCC2247     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 19:39      Time Dispatched: 19:40
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 19:40
Synopsis:




22MCC2248     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 20:23      Time Dispatched: 20:40
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 20:55
Synopsis:




22MCC2249     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 21:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:16      Time Completed : 21:16
Synopsis:




22MCC2250     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 21:31      Time Dispatched: 21:44
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:




22MCC2251     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 21:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:43      Time Completed : 22:00
Synopsis:




22MCC2252     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 22:03      Time Dispatched: 22:04
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 22:18
Synopsis:




22MCC2253     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 22:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:11      Time Completed : 22:11
Synopsis:




22MCC2254     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 22:17      Time Dispatched: 22:18
	                    Time Arrived : 22:18      Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:




22MCC2255     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 22:18      Time Dispatched: 22:20
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:




22MCC2256     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 22:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:36      Time Completed : 22:38
Synopsis:




22MCC2257     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 22:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:38      Time Completed : 23:51
Synopsis:




22MCC2258     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 23:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:51      Time Completed : 00:02
Synopsis:




22MCC2259     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 00:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:20      Time Completed : 00:21
Synopsis:




22MCC2260     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 00:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:21      Time Completed : 00:55
Synopsis:




22MCC2261     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 00:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:52      Time Completed : 00:52
Synopsis:




22MCC2262     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 00:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:57      Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:




22MCC2263     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 00:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:59      Time Completed : 01:09
Synopsis:




22MCC2264     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 01:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:14      Time Completed : 01:14
Synopsis:




22MCC2265     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 01:15      Time Dispatched: 01:16
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 01:16
Synopsis:




22MCC2266     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 02:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:05      Time Completed : 02:09
Synopsis:




22MCC2267     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 02:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:10      Time Completed : 02:18
Synopsis:




22MCC2268     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 02:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:19      Time Completed : 02:29
Synopsis:




          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 07/06/22` and `06:00:00 07/07/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
07/08/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
18:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 07/06/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220706010     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 06:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220706011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:58      Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:




220706012     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:03      Time Completed : 07:09

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:03      Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:




220706013     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:26      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




220706014     Verbal Disturbance IP
	Incident Address : Sagebrush St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:58      Time Dispatched: 08:02
	                    Time Arrived : 08:05      Time Completed : 08:25

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:58      Time Dispatched: 08:02
	                    Time Arrived : 08:06      Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:




220706015     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Cool Springs Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:55      Time Dispatched: 09:02
	                    Time Arrived : 09:11      Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:




220706016     Dead animal pick up
	Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:




220706017     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:25      Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:




220706018     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : La Paz Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias, CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched: 09:52
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:52

	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:




220706019     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:33      Time Dispatched: 09:45
	                    Time Arrived : 09:56      Time Completed : 10:06
Synopsis:




220706020     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Vineyard Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:51      Time Dispatched: 10:31
	                    Time Arrived : 10:37      Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:




220706021     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Oakmont Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:17      Time Dispatched: 10:32
	                    Time Arrived : 10:32      Time Completed : 10:40

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:17      Time Dispatched: 10:25
	                    Time Arrived : 10:39      Time Completed : 10:39
Synopsis:




220706022     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220706023     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:31      Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:




220706024     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220706025     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: I McOmie
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 10:54      Time Dispatched: 12:49
	                    Time Arrived : 10:55      Time Completed : 14:31
Synopsis:




220706026     Fraud
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:56      Time Dispatched: 11:04
	                    Time Arrived : 11:04      Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken.


220706027     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Vineyard Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:11      Time Completed : 11:17
Synopsis:




220706028     Fraud
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd # 234
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:13      Time Dispatched: 11:20
	                    Time Arrived : 11:29      Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a fraud and a report was taken.


220706029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:32      Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:




220706030     Lost Property
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:44      Time Dispatched: 12:49
	                    Time Arrived : 13:07      Time Completed : 15:06
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a report of lost property and a report was taken.


220706031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched: 13:11
	                    Time Arrived : 13:13      Time Completed : 13:32
Synopsis:




220706032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:32      Time Completed : 13:35
Synopsis:




220706033     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : N Yucca St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched: 13:37
	                    Time Arrived : 13:43      Time Completed : 13:56

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched: 13:36
	                    Time Arrived : 13:44      Time Completed : 13:56

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched: 13:36
	                    Time Arrived : 13:41      Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:




220706034     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched: 14:19
	                    Time Arrived : 14:49      Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:




220706035     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:09      Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:




220706036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:19      Time Completed : 15:20
Synopsis:




220706037     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220706038     Evidence Destruction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220706039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MESA Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:29      Time Completed : 16:31
Synopsis:




220706040     Citizen Dispute
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 1104
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:26      Time Dispatched: 16:39
	                    Time Arrived : 16:39      Time Completed : 17:06
Synopsis:




220706041     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Lisa Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:38      Time Dispatched: 16:51
	                    Time Arrived : 17:12      Time Completed : 17:29

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:38      Time Dispatched: 17:05
	                    Time Arrived : 17:12      Time Completed : 17:26
Synopsis:




220706042     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:44      Time Dispatched: 16:48
	                    Time Arrived : 17:01      Time Completed : 17:05
Synopsis:




220706043     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:14      Time Dispatched: 17:25
	                    Time Arrived : 17:28      Time Completed : 17:31
Synopsis:




220706044     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 17:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:31      Time Completed : 18:13
Synopsis:




220706045     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : COLLEEN Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6205          Time Reported: 17:35      Time Dispatched: 17:54
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:59

	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 17:35      Time Dispatched: 17:52
	                    Time Arrived : 17:56      Time Completed : 18:38

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 17:35      Time Dispatched: 18:22
	                    Time Arrived : 17:59      Time Completed : 18:25

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:35      Time Dispatched: 17:52
	                    Time Arrived : 17:56      Time Completed : 18:40
Synopsis:




220706046     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & TURTLE Cv
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:25      Time Dispatched: 18:52
	                    Time Arrived : 18:25      Time Completed : 18:25
Synopsis:




220706047     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:21      Time Dispatched: 18:33
	                    Time Arrived : 18:36      Time Completed : 18:49

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:21      Time Dispatched: 18:25
	                    Time Arrived : 18:37      Time Completed : 18:52
Synopsis:




220706048     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 18:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:33      Time Completed : 18:35
Synopsis:




220706049     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:49      Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:




220706050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:57      Time Completed : 19:06
Synopsis:




220706051     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:10      Time Dispatched: 19:57
	                    Time Arrived : 19:11      Time Completed : 19:24
Synopsis:




220706052     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:12      Time Completed : 19:27
Synopsis:




220706053     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:29      Time Completed : 19:40

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:33      Time Completed : 19:40

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:20      Time Dispatched: 19:26
	                    Time Arrived : 19:27      Time Completed : 19:57

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:20      Time Dispatched: 19:26
	                    Time Arrived : 19:28      Time Completed : 19:36
Synopsis:




220706054     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:36      Time Completed : 19:44
Synopsis:




220706055     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:50      Time Dispatched: 19:55
	                    Time Arrived : 20:01      Time Completed : 20:19
Synopsis:




220706056     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:55      Time Completed : 19:57
Synopsis:




220706057     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:04      Time Dispatched: 20:04
	                    Time Arrived : 20:09      Time Completed : 20:09

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:04      Time Completed : 22:26
Synopsis:

Officers located an abandoned vehicle parked on the shoulder of a public street.
 The vehicle was chalked and tagged for removal.


220706058     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:13      Time Completed : 20:23
Synopsis:




220706059     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Sagebrush St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:33      Time Dispatched: 20:45
	                    Time Arrived : 20:36      Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:




220706060     Minor Gambling
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 20:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:07      Time Completed : 21:07
Synopsis:




220706061     Attempt to Locate
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:41      Time Dispatched: 20:46
	                    Time Arrived : 20:49      Time Completed : 20:49

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:47      Time Completed : 20:57
Synopsis:




220706062     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : Lisa Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched: 20:56
	                    Time Arrived : 21:00      Time Completed : 21:24

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched: 20:56
	                    Time Arrived : 21:00      Time Completed : 21:28

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched: 21:09
	                    Time Arrived : 21:10      Time Completed : 21:24

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:53      Time Dispatched: 20:57
	                    Time Arrived : 21:02      Time Completed : 21:24
Synopsis:




220706063     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:36      Time Completed : 22:26

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:27      Time Dispatched: 21:36
	                    Time Arrived : 21:50      Time Completed : 21:50
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.  One
adult male was arrested for an active bench warrant.


220706064     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:43      Time Completed : 22:07

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched: 21:44
	                    Time Arrived : 21:46      Time Completed : 22:07
Synopsis:




220706065     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:45      Time Completed : 22:05

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:54      Time Completed : 21:55
Synopsis:




220706066     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:57      Time Completed : 22:08
Synopsis:




220706067     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:23      Time Completed : 22:29
Synopsis:




220706068     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:42      Time Dispatched: 22:44
	                    Time Arrived : 22:48      Time Completed : 23:02

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:42      Time Dispatched: 22:44
	                    Time Arrived : 22:47      Time Completed : 23:07
Synopsis:




220706069     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:11      Time Dispatched: 23:12
	                    Time Arrived : 23:17      Time Completed : 00:39

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:11      Time Dispatched: 23:13
	                    Time Arrived : 23:16      Time Completed : 23:28
Synopsis:

Police responded to a casino reference a trespass violator.  One adult male was
arrested for trespassing.


220706070     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:18      Time Completed : 23:48
Synopsis:




220706071     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:28      Time Completed : 23:35
Synopsis:




220706072     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:48      Time Completed : 23:54

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:38      Time Dispatched: 00:04
	                    Time Arrived : 23:44      Time Completed : 23:54
Synopsis:




220706073     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:53      Time Dispatched: 00:08
	                    Time Arrived : 23:54      Time Completed : 23:55
Synopsis:




220707001     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : I15 NB 118 OFF-RAMP
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 00:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:06      Time Completed : 00:46

	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 00:03      Time Dispatched: 00:07
	                    Time Arrived : 00:15      Time Completed : 00:38
Synopsis:




220707002     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:46      Time Completed : 03:49
Synopsis:




220707003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 05:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:20      Time Completed : 05:25
Synopsis:




220707004     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Aztec Cir # 1A
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 05:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:34      Time Completed : 07:14

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 05:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:21      Time Completed : 07:22

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 05:59      Time Dispatched: 06:21
	                    Time Arrived : 06:27      Time Completed : 06:20
Synopsis:




220707005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:16      Time Completed : 06:16
Synopsis:




220707006     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707007     Property Damage, Non Vandalism
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:31      Time Dispatched: 07:37
	                    Time Arrived : 07:43      Time Completed : 07:59
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a construction site, in reference to property damage.


220707008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MESA Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 07:57      Time Dispatched: 08:05
	                    Time Arrived : 07:57      Time Completed : 08:06
Synopsis:




220707009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:10      Time Completed : 08:11
Synopsis:




220707010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MESA Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:10      Time Completed : 08:12
Synopsis:




220707011     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched: 08:56
	                    Time Arrived : 08:59      Time Completed : 09:08

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched: 08:56
	                    Time Arrived : 08:59      Time Completed : 09:15

	Unit: RES31         Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched: 08:43
	                    Time Arrived : 08:46      Time Completed : 09:03

	Unit: RES32         Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched: 08:44
	                    Time Arrived : 08:46      Time Completed : 08:49
Synopsis:




220707012     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched: 10:34
	                    Time Arrived : 10:49      Time Completed : 10:50
Synopsis:




220707013     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707014     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched: 10:33
	                    Time Arrived : 10:33      Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:




220707015     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched: 10:20
	                    Time Arrived : 10:26      Time Completed : 10:33

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched: 10:20
	                    Time Arrived : 10:26      Time Completed : 10:35

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched: 10:20
	                    Time Arrived : 10:26      Time Completed : 10:36

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched: 10:21
	                    Time Arrived : 10:25      Time Completed : 10:33
Synopsis:




220707016     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 101
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:32      Time Dispatched: 10:53
	                    Time Arrived : 10:54      Time Completed : 10:54

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:32      Time Dispatched: 10:40
	                    Time Arrived : 10:55      Time Completed : 11:32

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:32      Time Dispatched: 10:40
	                    Time Arrived : 10:45      Time Completed : 11:37

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:32      Time Dispatched: 10:43
	                    Time Arrived : 10:50      Time Completed : 11:02
Synopsis:




220707017     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707018     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:46      Time Dispatched: 11:52
	                    Time Arrived : 11:55      Time Completed : 12:14
Synopsis:




220707019     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707020     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707022     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:08      Time Dispatched: 12:14
	                    Time Arrived : 12:14      Time Completed : 12:32
Synopsis:




220707023     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707024     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707025     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707027     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707028     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:37      Time Completed : 12:44
Synopsis:




220707029     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:44      Time Completed : 12:45
Synopsis:




220707031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707032     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707033     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707034     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220707035     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:45      Time Completed : 13:47
Synopsis:




220707036     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd #Office
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:48      Time Dispatched: 14:06
	                    Time Arrived : 14:06      Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:




220707037     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 13:59
Synopsis:




220707038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:12      Time Completed : 14:12
Synopsis:




220707039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:37      Time Completed : 14:39
Synopsis:




220707040     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:46      Time Completed : 14:47

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:45      Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:




220707041     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : GRAYCE DR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched: 14:54
	                    Time Arrived : 15:10      Time Completed : 15:17
Synopsis:




220707042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:56      Time Completed : 15:02
Synopsis:




220707043     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:16      Time Completed : 15:19
Synopsis:




220707044     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : GRAYCE DR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:17      Time Completed : 15:18
Synopsis:




220707045     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:28      Time Completed : 15:29
Synopsis:




220707046     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Jody Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:56      Time Dispatched: 15:56
	                    Time Arrived : 16:00      Time Completed : 16:05
Synopsis:




220707047     Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched: 16:02
	                    Time Arrived : 16:05      Time Completed : 16:05

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched: 15:59
	                    Time Arrived : 16:05      Time Completed : 16:10

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched: 15:59
	                    Time Arrived : 16:04      Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:




220707048     Utility Problem
	Incident Address : World Champion Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:58      Time Completed : 15:59
Synopsis:




220707049     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : E HAFEN Ln & E FIRST SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:10      Time Completed : 16:24
Synopsis:




220707050     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:17      Time Dispatched: 16:23
	                    Time Arrived : 16:33      Time Completed : 16:35
Synopsis:




220707051     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Osprey St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 17:44      Time Dispatched: 17:53
	                    Time Arrived : 18:01      Time Completed : 18:22

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 17:44      Time Dispatched: 17:49
	                    Time Arrived : 17:58      Time Completed : 19:08

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 17:44      Time Dispatched: 17:49
	                    Time Arrived : 17:56      Time Completed : 18:22

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:44      Time Dispatched: 17:49
	                    Time Arrived : 17:56      Time Completed : 18:22
Synopsis:

Officers responded to the report of a suspicious situation. A report was taken.


220707052     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 17:43      Time Dispatched: 18:59
	                    Time Arrived : 18:59      Time Completed : 18:40
Synopsis:




220707053     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N LOWER FLAT TOP DR
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P2            Time Reported: 17:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:05      Time Completed : 18:17
Synopsis:




22ACO2064     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:10      Time Completed : 07:11
Synopsis:




22ACO2065     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:13      Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:




22ACO2066     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:50      Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:




22ACO2067     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:18      Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:




22ACO2068     Dead animal pick up
	Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:




22ACO2069     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:25      Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:




22ACO2070     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:52      Time Completed : 14:55
Synopsis:




22ACO2071     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:39      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




22ACO2072     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:51      Time Completed : 07:25
Synopsis:




22ACO2073     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:54      Time Completed : 07:16
Synopsis:




22ACO2074     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:17      Time Completed : 07:17
Synopsis:




22ACO2075     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:26      Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:




22ACO2076     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:26      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




22ACO2077     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:27      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




22ACO2078     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:27      Time Completed : 07:28
Synopsis:




22ACO2079     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:28      Time Completed : 07:32
Synopsis:




22ACO2080     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Jody Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:56      Time Dispatched: 15:56
	                    Time Arrived : 16:00      Time Completed : 16:05
Synopsis:




22ACO2081     ACO Bunkerville Assist
	Incident Address : I15 102MM
	
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 16:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:47      Time Completed : 16:49
Synopsis:




22MCC2235     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Gypsum Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 06:54      Time Dispatched: 06:56
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:




22MCC2236     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : La Paz Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias, CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched: 09:52
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:52

	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:




22MCC2237     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : LAVENDER Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




22MCC2238     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 13:03      Time Dispatched: 13:15
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:




22MCC2239     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:14      Time Dispatched: 13:17
	                    Time Arrived : 13:17      Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:




22MCC2240     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Turtleback Rd # 2F
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 14:44      Time Dispatched: 15:00
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:00
Synopsis:




22MCC2241     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 15:00      Time Dispatched: 15:03
	                    Time Arrived : 15:03      Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:




22MCC2242     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:16      Time Completed : 17:13
Synopsis:




22MCC2243     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 16:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:21      Time Completed : 17:40
Synopsis:




22MCC2244     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : X:-114.064950 Y:36.815657
	
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 17:45      Time Dispatched: 17:50
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:50
Synopsis:




22MCC2245     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 19:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:14      Time Completed : 19:15
Synopsis:




22MCC2246     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 19:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:26      Time Completed : 19:26
Synopsis:




22MCC2247     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 19:39      Time Dispatched: 19:40
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 19:40
Synopsis:




22MCC2248     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 20:23      Time Dispatched: 20:40
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 20:55
Synopsis:




22MCC2249     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 21:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:16      Time Completed : 21:16
Synopsis:




22MCC2250     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 21:31      Time Dispatched: 21:44
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:44
Synopsis:




22MCC2251     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 21:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:43      Time Completed : 22:00
Synopsis:




22MCC2252     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 22:03      Time Dispatched: 22:04
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 22:18
Synopsis:




22MCC2253     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 22:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:11      Time Completed : 22:11
Synopsis:




22MCC2254     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 22:17      Time Dispatched: 22:18
	                    Time Arrived : 22:18      Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:




22MCC2255     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 22:18      Time Dispatched: 22:20
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:




22MCC2256     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 22:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:36      Time Completed : 22:38
Synopsis:




22MCC2257     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 22:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:38      Time Completed : 23:51
Synopsis:




22MCC2258     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 23:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:51      Time Completed : 00:02
Synopsis:




22MCC2259     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 00:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:20      Time Completed : 00:21
Synopsis:




22MCC2260     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 00:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:21      Time Completed : 00:55
Synopsis:




22MCC2261     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 00:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:52      Time Completed : 00:52
Synopsis:




22MCC2262     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 00:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:57      Time Completed : 00:59
Synopsis:




22MCC2263     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 00:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:59      Time Completed : 01:09
Synopsis:




22MCC2264     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 01:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:14      Time Completed : 01:14
Synopsis:




22MCC2265     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 01:15      Time Dispatched: 01:16
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 01:16
Synopsis:




22MCC2266     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 02:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:05      Time Completed : 02:09
Synopsis:




22MCC2267     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 02:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:10      Time Completed : 02:18
Synopsis:




22MCC2268     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 02:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:19      Time Completed : 02:29
Synopsis:




22MCC2269     TAC Duties Non-Entry
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:18      Time Completed : 09:20
Synopsis:




22MCC2270     TAC Duties Non-Entry
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 09:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:35      Time Completed : 09:35
Synopsis:




22MCC2271     TAC Duties Non-Entry
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:48      Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:




22MCC2272     TAC Duties Non-Entry
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 09:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:58      Time Completed : 09:58
Synopsis:




22MCC2273     TAC Duties Non-Entry
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 10:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:23      Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:




22MCC2274     TAC Duties Non-Entry
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 12:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:45      Time Completed : 14:15
Synopsis:




22MCC2275     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 14:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:24      Time Completed : 14:45
Synopsis:




22MCE0926     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Grotto Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:26      Time Dispatched: 08:28
	                    Time Arrived : 08:35      Time Completed : 08:41
Synopsis:




22MCE0927     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:48      Time Completed : 08:50
Synopsis:




22MCE0928     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:51      Time Completed : 08:53
Synopsis:




22MCE0929     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Conestoga Camp Pt
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 08:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:54      Time Completed : 08:57
Synopsis:




22MCE0930     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bison Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:58      Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:




22MCE0931     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Cool Springs Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:55      Time Dispatched: 09:02
	                    Time Arrived : 09:11      Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:




22MCE0932     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prairie Schooner Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:03      Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:




22MCE0933     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Wheelwright Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:




22MCE0934     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:22      Time Completed : 09:25
Synopsis:




22MCE0935     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:26      Time Completed : 09:30
Synopsis:




22MCE0936     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 09:35
Synopsis:




22MCE0937     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:




22MCE0938     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Gypsum Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:33      Time Dispatched: 10:13
	                    Time Arrived : 10:21      Time Completed : 10:33
Synopsis:




22MCE0939     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:33      Time Dispatched: 09:45
	                    Time Arrived : 09:56      Time Completed : 10:06
Synopsis:




22MCE0940     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:37      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCE0941     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Babbling Brook Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:44      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCE0942     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:50      Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:




22MCE0943     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:59      Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:




22MCE0944     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Rainbow Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:07      Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:




22MCE0945     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:07      Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:




22MCE0946     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:09      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




22MCE0947     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:10      Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:




22MCE0948     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:11      Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:




22MCE0949     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Gypsum Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:34      Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:




22MCE0950     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Gypsum Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:36      Time Completed : 10:37
Synopsis:




22MCE0951     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Majestic Vw
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:57      Time Completed : 11:05
Synopsis:




22MCE0952     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:01      Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:




22MCE0953     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Majestic Vw
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:06      Time Completed : 11:09
Synopsis:




22MCE0954     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:08      Time Completed : 11:12
Synopsis:




22MCE0955     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Tortoise Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:12      Time Completed : 11:14
Synopsis:




22MCE0956     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:




22MCE0957     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 11:20
Synopsis:




22MCE0958     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:21      Time Completed : 11:27
Synopsis:




22MCE0959     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Timber Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:24      Time Completed : 11:28
Synopsis:




22MCE0960     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:33      Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:




22MCE0961     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Heritage Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:34      Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:




22MCE0962     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Trickling Brook Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:39      Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:




22MCE0963     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Heritage Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:40      Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:




22MCE0964     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BP1           Time Reported: 06:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:38      Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:




22MCE0965     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BP1           Time Reported: 08:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:19      Time Completed : 09:43
Synopsis:




22MCE0966     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BP1           Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:43      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MDC0360     Inmate Rule Violation
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias, D Shumway
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 11:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:47      Time Completed : 11:53
Synopsis:

Inmate received notice for Jail Rule Violation.



22MDC0361     Court Bailiff Duty
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 07:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:59      Time Completed : 11:51
Synopsis:




22MDC0362     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : S Casino Center
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched: 12:21
	                    Time Arrived : 13:41      Time Completed : 16:27
Synopsis:

Adult female arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.


          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 07/06/22` and `18:00:00 07/07/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***