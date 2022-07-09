07/08/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/06/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220706046 Traffic Problem Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & TURTLE Cv Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:25 Time Dispatched: 18:52 Time Arrived : 18:25 Time Completed : 18:25 Synopsis: 220706047 Civil Matter Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:21 Time Dispatched: 18:33 Time Arrived : 18:36 Time Completed : 18:49 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:21 Time Dispatched: 18:25 Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 18:52 Synopsis: 220706048 Citizen Assist Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:33 Time Completed : 18:35 Synopsis: 220706049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:49 Time Completed : 18:53 Synopsis: 220706050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:06 Synopsis: 220706051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched: 19:57 Time Arrived : 19:11 Time Completed : 19:24 Synopsis: 220706052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:27 Synopsis: 220706053 Agency Assistance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:40 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:40 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: 19:26 Time Arrived : 19:27 Time Completed : 19:57 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: 19:26 Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:36 Synopsis: 220706054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:36 Time Completed : 19:44 Synopsis: 220706055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: 19:55 Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:19 Synopsis: 220706056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:55 Time Completed : 19:57 Synopsis: 220706057 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched: 20:04 Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:09 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:04 Time Completed : 22:26 Synopsis: Officers located an abandoned vehicle parked on the shoulder of a public street. The vehicle was chalked and tagged for removal. 220706058 Agency Assistance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:13 Time Completed : 20:23 Synopsis: 220706059 Civil Matter Incident Address : Sagebrush St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:45 Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : 21:09 Synopsis: 220706060 Minor Gambling Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 20:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:07 Time Completed : 21:07 Synopsis: 220706061 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:41 Time Dispatched: 20:46 Time Arrived : 20:49 Time Completed : 20:49 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:57 Synopsis: 220706062 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:56 Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:24 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:56 Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:28 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 21:09 Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:24 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:57 Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:24 Synopsis: 220706063 Wanted Person Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 22:26 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: 21:36 Time Arrived : 21:50 Time Completed : 21:50 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for an active bench warrant. 220706064 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 22:07 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:44 Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 22:07 Synopsis: 220706065 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 22:05 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:55 Synopsis: 220706066 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:57 Time Completed : 22:08 Synopsis: 220706067 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:23 Time Completed : 22:29 Synopsis: 220706068 Agency Assistance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:44 Time Arrived : 22:48 Time Completed : 23:02 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:44 Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 23:07 Synopsis: 220706069 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:12 Time Arrived : 23:17 Time Completed : 00:39 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:13 Time Arrived : 23:16 Time Completed : 23:28 Synopsis: Police responded to a casino reference a trespass violator. One adult male was arrested for trespassing. 220706070 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:18 Time Completed : 23:48 Synopsis: 220706071 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:35 Synopsis: 220706072 Traffic Stop Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:48 Time Completed : 23:54 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:38 Time Dispatched: 00:04 Time Arrived : 23:44 Time Completed : 23:54 Synopsis: 220706073 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:53 Time Dispatched: 00:08 Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 23:55 Synopsis: 220707001 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB 118 OFF-RAMP Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 00:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:06 Time Completed : 00:46 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 00:03 Time Dispatched: 00:07 Time Arrived : 00:15 Time Completed : 00:38 Synopsis: 220707002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:46 Time Completed : 03:49 Synopsis: 220707003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 05:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:20 Time Completed : 05:25 Synopsis: 220707004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Aztec Cir # 1A Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:34 Time Completed : 07:14 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:21 Time Completed : 07:22 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:21 Time Arrived : 06:27 Time Completed : 06:20 Synopsis: 22ACO2071 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: 22ACO2072 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 07:25 Synopsis: 22ACO2073 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 07:16 Synopsis: 22MCC2245 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:15 Synopsis: 22MCC2246 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:26 Time Completed : 19:26 Synopsis: 22MCC2247 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 19:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2248 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched: 20:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:55 Synopsis: 22MCC2249 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:16 Time Completed : 21:16 Synopsis: 22MCC2250 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:31 Time Dispatched: 21:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:44 Synopsis: 22MCC2251 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 22:00 Synopsis: 22MCC2252 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:03 Time Dispatched: 22:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:18 Synopsis: 22MCC2253 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:11 Synopsis: 22MCC2254 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: 22:18 Time Arrived : 22:18 Time Completed : 22:20 Synopsis: 22MCC2255 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:18 Time Dispatched: 22:20 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:20 Synopsis: 22MCC2256 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:36 Time Completed : 22:38 Synopsis: 22MCC2257 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:38 Time Completed : 23:51 Synopsis: 22MCC2258 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:51 Time Completed : 00:02 Synopsis: 22MCC2259 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:20 Time Completed : 00:21 Synopsis: 22MCC2260 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 00:55 Synopsis: 22MCC2261 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 00:52 Synopsis: 22MCC2262 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:57 Time Completed : 00:59 Synopsis: 22MCC2263 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 01:09 Synopsis: 22MCC2264 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 01:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:14 Time Completed : 01:14 Synopsis: 22MCC2265 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: 01:16 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:16 Synopsis: 22MCC2266 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 02:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:05 Time Completed : 02:09 Synopsis: 22MCC2267 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 02:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:10 Time For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

07/08/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/06/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220706010 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220706011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 220706012 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:09 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:07 Synopsis: 220706013 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: 220706014 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Sagebrush St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: 08:02 Time Arrived : 08:05 Time Completed : 08:25 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: 08:02 Time Arrived : 08:06 Time Completed : 08:21 Synopsis: 220706015 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Cool Springs Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: 09:02 Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 220706016 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 220706017 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 220706018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : La Paz Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias, CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: 09:52 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52 Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52 Synopsis: 220706019 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:45 Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:06 Synopsis: 220706020 Welfare Check Incident Address : Vineyard Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: 10:31 Time Arrived : 10:37 Time Completed : 11:11 Synopsis: 220706021 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Oakmont Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched: 10:32 Time Arrived : 10:32 Time Completed : 10:40 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched: 10:25 Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:39 Synopsis: 220706022 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220706023 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: 220706024 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220706025 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D3 Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched: 12:49 Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 14:31 Synopsis: 220706026 Fraud Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched: 11:04 Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 12:59 Synopsis: An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken. 220706027 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Vineyard Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:17 Synopsis: 220706028 Fraud Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd # 234 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : A Active Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:13 Time Dispatched: 11:20 Time Arrived : 11:29 Time Completed : 12:12 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a fraud and a report was taken. 220706029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:39 Synopsis: 220706030 Lost Property Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched: 12:49 Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 15:06 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of lost property and a report was taken. 220706031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:11 Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:32 Synopsis: 220706032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:35 Synopsis: 220706033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:37 Time Arrived : 13:43 Time Completed : 13:56 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:36 Time Arrived : 13:44 Time Completed : 13:56 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:36 Time Arrived : 13:41 Time Completed : 14:07 Synopsis: 220706034 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: 14:19 Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 14:51 Synopsis: 220706035 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:09 Time Completed : 15:12 Synopsis: 220706036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:20 Synopsis: 220706037 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220706038 Evidence Destruction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220706039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:29 Time Completed : 16:31 Synopsis: 220706040 Citizen Dispute Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 1104 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: 16:39 Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 17:06 Synopsis: 220706041 Welfare Check Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched: 16:51 Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:29 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched: 17:05 Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:26 Synopsis: 220706042 Parking Problem Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:48 Time Arrived : 17:01 Time Completed : 17:05 Synopsis: 220706043 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:14 Time Dispatched: 17:25 Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:31 Synopsis: 220706044 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 17:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:31 Time Completed : 18:13 Synopsis: 220706045 Welfare Check Incident Address : COLLEEN Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6205 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:59 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:52 Time Arrived : 17:56 Time Completed : 18:38 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 18:22 Time Arrived : 17:59 Time Completed : 18:25 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:52 Time Arrived : 17:56 Time Completed : 18:40 Synopsis: 220706046 Traffic Problem Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & TURTLE Cv Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:25 Time Dispatched: 18:52 Time Arrived : 18:25 Time Completed : 18:25 Synopsis: 220706047 Civil Matter Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:21 Time Dispatched: 18:33 Time Arrived : 18:36 Time Completed : 18:49 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:21 Time Dispatched: 18:25 Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 18:52 Synopsis: 220706048 Citizen Assist Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:33 Time Completed : 18:35 Synopsis: 220706049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & JOSHUA RIDGE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:49 Time Completed : 18:53 Synopsis: 220706050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:06 Synopsis: 220706051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched: 19:57 Time Arrived : 19:11 Time Completed : 19:24 Synopsis: 220706052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:27 Synopsis: 220706053 Agency Assistance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:40 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:40 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: 19:26 Time Arrived : 19:27 Time Completed : 19:57 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: 19:26 Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:36 Synopsis: 220706054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:36 Time Completed : 19:44 Synopsis: 220706055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:50 Time Dispatched: 19:55 Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:19 Synopsis: 220706056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:55 Time Completed : 19:57 Synopsis: 220706057 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched: 20:04 Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:09 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:04 Time Completed : 22:26 Synopsis: Officers located an abandoned vehicle parked on the shoulder of a public street. The vehicle was chalked and tagged for removal. 220706058 Agency Assistance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:13 Time Completed : 20:23 Synopsis: 220706059 Civil Matter Incident Address : Sagebrush St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:45 Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : 21:09 Synopsis: 220706060 Minor Gambling Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 20:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:07 Time Completed : 21:07 Synopsis: 220706061 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:41 Time Dispatched: 20:46 Time Arrived : 20:49 Time Completed : 20:49 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:57 Synopsis: 220706062 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:56 Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:24 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:56 Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:28 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 21:09 Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:24 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:57 Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:24 Synopsis: 220706063 Wanted Person Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 22:26 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: 21:36 Time Arrived : 21:50 Time Completed : 21:50 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for an active bench warrant. 220706064 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 22:07 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:44 Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 22:07 Synopsis: 220706065 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 22:05 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:55 Synopsis: 220706066 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:57 Time Completed : 22:08 Synopsis: 220706067 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:23 Time Completed : 22:29 Synopsis: 220706068 Agency Assistance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:44 Time Arrived : 22:48 Time Completed : 23:02 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:44 Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 23:07 Synopsis: 220706069 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:12 Time Arrived : 23:17 Time Completed : 00:39 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:13 Time Arrived : 23:16 Time Completed : 23:28 Synopsis: Police responded to a casino reference a trespass violator. One adult male was arrested for trespassing. 220706070 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:18 Time Completed : 23:48 Synopsis: 220706071 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:35 Synopsis: 220706072 Traffic Stop Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:48 Time Completed : 23:54 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:38 Time Dispatched: 00:04 Time Arrived : 23:44 Time Completed : 23:54 Synopsis: 220706073 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:53 Time Dispatched: 00:08 Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 23:55 Synopsis: 220707001 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB 118 OFF-RAMP Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 00:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:06 Time Completed : 00:46 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 00:03 Time Dispatched: 00:07 Time Arrived : 00:15 Time Completed : 00:38 Synopsis: 220707002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:46 Time Completed : 03:49 Synopsis: 220707003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 05:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:20 Time Completed : 05:25 Synopsis: 220707004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Aztec Cir # 1A Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:34 Time Completed : 07:14 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:21 Time Completed : 07:22 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:21 Time Arrived : 06:27 Time Completed : 06:20 Synopsis: 220707005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:16 Time Completed : 06:16 Synopsis: 220707006 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707007 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched: 07:37 Time Arrived : 07:43 Time Completed : 07:59 Synopsis: An officer responded to a construction site, in reference to property damage. 220707008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:57 Time Dispatched: 08:05 Time Arrived : 07:57 Time Completed : 08:06 Synopsis: 220707009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:10 Time Completed : 08:11 Synopsis: 220707010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:10 Time Completed : 08:12 Synopsis: 220707011 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: 08:56 Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:08 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: 08:56 Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:15 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: 08:43 Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 09:03 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: 08:44 Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 08:49 Synopsis: 220707012 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 10:34 Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 10:50 Synopsis: 220707013 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707014 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: 10:33 Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 10:43 Synopsis: 220707015 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: 10:20 Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:33 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: 10:20 Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:35 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: 10:20 Time Arrived : 10:26 Time Completed : 10:36 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: 10:21 Time Arrived : 10:25 Time Completed : 10:33 Synopsis: 220707016 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 101 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:53 Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 10:54 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:40 Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 11:32 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:40 Time Arrived : 10:45 Time Completed : 11:37 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: 10:43 Time Arrived : 10:50 Time Completed : 11:02 Synopsis: 220707017 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707018 Reckless Driver Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: 11:52 Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 12:14 Synopsis: 220707019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707020 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707022 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: 12:14 Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:32 Synopsis: 220707023 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707024 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707025 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707027 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:37 Time Completed : 12:44 Synopsis: 220707029 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:44 Time Completed : 12:45 Synopsis: 220707031 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707033 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707034 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220707035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:45 Time Completed : 13:47 Synopsis: 220707036 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd #Office Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:48 Time Dispatched: 14:06 Time Arrived : 14:06 Time Completed : 14:12 Synopsis: 220707037 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 13:59 Synopsis: 220707038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:12 Synopsis: 220707039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 14:39 Synopsis: 220707040 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 14:47 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:45 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 220707041 Reckless Driver Incident Address : GRAYCE DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: 14:54 Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:17 Synopsis: 220707042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:02 Synopsis: 220707043 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:19 Synopsis: 220707044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : GRAYCE DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:17 Time Completed : 15:18 Synopsis: 220707045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:28 Time Completed : 15:29 Synopsis: 220707046 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Jody Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:56 Time Dispatched: 15:56 Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:05 Synopsis: 220707047 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 16:02 Time Arrived : 16:05 Time Completed : 16:05 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:59 Time Arrived : 16:05 Time Completed : 16:10 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:59 Time Arrived : 16:04 Time Completed : 16:06 Synopsis: 220707048 Utility Problem Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 15:59 Synopsis: 220707049 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E HAFEN Ln & E FIRST SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:10 Time Completed : 16:24 Synopsis: 220707050 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: 16:23 Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 16:35 Synopsis: 220707051 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Osprey St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: 17:53 Time Arrived : 18:01 Time Completed : 18:22 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: 17:49 Time Arrived : 17:58 Time Completed : 19:08 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: 17:49 Time Arrived : 17:56 Time Completed : 18:22 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:44 Time Dispatched: 17:49 Time Arrived : 17:56 Time Completed : 18:22 Synopsis: Officers responded to the report of a suspicious situation. A report was taken. 220707052 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:43 Time Dispatched: 18:59 Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 18:40 Synopsis: 220707053 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N LOWER FLAT TOP DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 17:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:05 Time Completed : 18:17 Synopsis: 22ACO2064 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:11 Synopsis: 22ACO2065 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:13 Time Completed : 07:15 Synopsis: 22ACO2066 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:50 Time Completed : 07:54 Synopsis: 22ACO2067 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 22ACO2068 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 22ACO2069 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 22ACO2070 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 14:55 Synopsis: 22ACO2071 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:39 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: 22ACO2072 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 07:25 Synopsis: 22ACO2073 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 07:16 Synopsis: 22ACO2074 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:17 Time Completed : 07:17 Synopsis: 22ACO2075 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:26 Synopsis: 22ACO2076 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: 22ACO2077 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: 22ACO2078 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:28 Synopsis: 22ACO2079 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:28 Time Completed : 07:32 Synopsis: 22ACO2080 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Jody Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:56 Time Dispatched: 15:56 Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:05 Synopsis: 22ACO2081 ACO Bunkerville Assist Incident Address : I15 102MM Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:47 Time Completed : 16:49 Synopsis: 22MCC2235 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Gypsum Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: 06:56 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22MCC2236 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : La Paz Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias, CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: 09:52 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52 Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52 Synopsis: 22MCC2237 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : LAVENDER Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 22MCC2238 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:15 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: 22MCC2239 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched: 13:17 Time Arrived : 13:17 Time Completed : 13:18 Synopsis: 22MCC2240 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Turtleback Rd # 2F Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 15:00 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:00 Synopsis: 22MCC2241 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: 15:03 Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:03 Synopsis: 22MCC2242 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 17:13 Synopsis: 22MCC2243 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 16:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 17:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2244 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : X:-114.064950 Y:36.815657 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 17:45 Time Dispatched: 17:50 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:50 Synopsis: 22MCC2245 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:15 Synopsis: 22MCC2246 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:26 Time Completed : 19:26 Synopsis: 22MCC2247 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 19:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2248 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched: 20:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:55 Synopsis: 22MCC2249 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:16 Time Completed : 21:16 Synopsis: 22MCC2250 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:31 Time Dispatched: 21:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:44 Synopsis: 22MCC2251 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 22:00 Synopsis: 22MCC2252 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:03 Time Dispatched: 22:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:18 Synopsis: 22MCC2253 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:11 Synopsis: 22MCC2254 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: 22:18 Time Arrived : 22:18 Time Completed : 22:20 Synopsis: 22MCC2255 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:18 Time Dispatched: 22:20 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:20 Synopsis: 22MCC2256 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:36 Time Completed : 22:38 Synopsis: 22MCC2257 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:38 Time Completed : 23:51 Synopsis: 22MCC2258 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:51 Time Completed : 00:02 Synopsis: 22MCC2259 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:20 Time Completed : 00:21 Synopsis: 22MCC2260 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 00:55 Synopsis: 22MCC2261 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 00:52 Synopsis: 22MCC2262 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:57 Time Completed : 00:59 Synopsis: 22MCC2263 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 01:09 Synopsis: 22MCC2264 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 01:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:14 Time Completed : 01:14 Synopsis: 22MCC2265 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: 01:16 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:16 Synopsis: 22MCC2266 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 02:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:05 Time Completed : 02:09 Synopsis: 22MCC2267 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 02:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:10 Time Completed : 02:18 Synopsis: 22MCC2268 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 02:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:19 Time Completed : 02:29 Synopsis: 22MCC2269 TAC Duties Non-Entry Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:20 Synopsis: 22MCC2270 TAC Duties Non-Entry Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:35 Time Completed : 09:35 Synopsis: 22MCC2271 TAC Duties Non-Entry Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 22MCC2272 TAC Duties Non-Entry Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:58 Time Completed : 09:58 Synopsis: 22MCC2273 TAC Duties Non-Entry Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 22MCC2274 TAC Duties Non-Entry Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:45 Time Completed : 14:15 Synopsis: 22MCC2275 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 14:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 14:45 Synopsis: 22MCE0926 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Grotto Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: 08:28 Time Arrived : 08:35 Time Completed : 08:41 Synopsis: 22MCE0927 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:48 Time Completed : 08:50 Synopsis: 22MCE0928 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 08:53 Synopsis: 22MCE0929 Vacation Check Incident Address : Conestoga Camp Pt Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 08:57 Synopsis: 22MCE0930 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bison Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 09:02 Synopsis: 22MCE0931 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Cool Springs Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: 09:02 Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 22MCE0932 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prairie Schooner Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: 22MCE0933 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wheelwright Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:22 Synopsis: 22MCE0934 Vacation Check Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:25 Synopsis: 22MCE0935 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:30 Synopsis: 22MCE0936 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Cir Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:35 Synopsis: 22MCE0937 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 22MCE0938 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Gypsum Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 10:13 Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:33 Synopsis: 22MCE0939 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:45 Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:06 Synopsis: 22MCE0940 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCE0941 Vacation Check Incident Address : Babbling Brook Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCE0942 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:53 Synopsis: 22MCE0943 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sunshine Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:02 Synopsis: 22MCE0944 Vacation Check Incident Address : Rainbow Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:11 Synopsis: 22MCE0945 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 22MCE0946 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 22MCE0947 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 10:11 Synopsis: 22MCE0948 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:13 Synopsis: 22MCE0949 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Gypsum Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:34 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: 22MCE0950 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Gypsum Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:37 Synopsis: 22MCE0951 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 11:05 Synopsis: 22MCE0952 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:08 Synopsis: 22MCE0953 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:09 Synopsis: 22MCE0954 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:12 Synopsis: 22MCE0955 Vacation Check Incident Address : Tortoise Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:14 Synopsis: 22MCE0956 Vacation Check Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 22MCE0957 Vacation Check Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:20 Synopsis: 22MCE0958 Vacation Check Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:21 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: 22MCE0959 Vacation Check Incident Address : Timber Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 11:28 Synopsis: 22MCE0960 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:35 Synopsis: 22MCE0961 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:34 Time Completed : 11:36 Synopsis: 22MCE0962 Vacation Check Incident Address : Trickling Brook Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 11:42 Synopsis: 22MCE0963 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:43 Synopsis: 22MCE0964 Vacation Check Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 22MCE0965 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:19 Time Completed : 09:43 Synopsis: 22MCE0966 Parking Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MDC0360 Inmate Rule Violation Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias, D Shumway Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 11:53 Synopsis: Inmate received notice for Jail Rule Violation. 22MDC0361 Court Bailiff Duty Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 11:51 Synopsis: 22MDC0362 Wanted Person Incident Address : S Casino Center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: 12:21 Time Arrived : 13:41 Time Completed : 16:27 Synopsis: Adult female arrested on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 07/06/22` and `18:00:00 07/07/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***