Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Partners with Chase to Offer FREE Financial Health Workshops

While most could benefit from expert advice on their finances, these services aren’t always available to the wider population. A new partnership between the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and Chase seeks to change that through financial health workshops offered at 11 Library District branches throughout the Las Vegas valley. Workshop topics include protecting your identity and building your financial future. They are free to the public.

The “Money Smart Series with Chase Bank” will be led by Malika El Bakkal Lees, Community Manager at Chase in Las Vegas. The goal is to deliver tools and resources that focus on financial health to help address the racial wealth gap. The workshop series is part of JPMorgan Chase’s Racial Equity Commitment to drive inclusive economic growth among Black, Hispanic, and Latino communities, which mirrors the Library District’s commitment to providing programs for diverse audiences.

“Empowering and uplifting our community through education is a core goal of the library and this partnership with Chase brings their expertise directly into our branches,” said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Library District. “Providing these classes to residents, right in their own neighborhoods, will often be the first financial training that some have received in their lives, and a critical first step toward financial security.”

“Whether you’re a young adult, a senior citizen, or in-between, our firm is committed to helping you access tools and resources to address your financial questions and needs,” Malika said. “We want to make this information accessible to the widest possible audience and the Library District is the ideal partner for this.”

Lees is one of 150 Community Managers hired nationwide by JPMorgan Chase, which is an entirely new role at the company. These positions were created to focus on the financial health of underserved populations, working with residents, businesses, and the community to identify programming, resources and collaboration opportunities that address local needs. The goal of the Community Manager is to help move forward the advancement of racial equity by providing Black, Hispanic and Latino communities with tools and resources to improve their financial wellbeing.

“I’m working with the community to listen to their local concerns, identify ways to break down barriers, and help our customers understand how to build their financial and economic power to achieve their goals,” Malika said.

Malika will cover myriad of financial topics, including:

Protecting your identity and other assets

Building your financial future

Credit reports and scores

Making housing decisions

Financial preparation and recovery

Borrowing basics

Managing your debt

Using credit cards

The workshops are being held at 11 library branches, including: Centennial Hills Library, Clark County Library, East Las Vegas Library, Enterprise Library, Laughlin Library, Mesquite Library, Sahara West Library, Summerlin Library, Sunrise Library, West Charleston Library, and Windmill Library.

To find a workshop at a branch near you, view the Library District event calendar. The workshops are free and open to the public. The local Mesquite Library will be holding their workshops on July 7th from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and can be found at this link: https://lvccld.bibliocommons.com/events/62a15133d2263e3000334c95?_ga=2.161732730.731981624.1657122561-1940838196.1656950087

About the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

The award-winning Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is an independent taxing entity that serves a diverse community across 8,000 square miles. Through its 25 branches and website, the Library District offers a collection of 3.2 million items consisting of books, movies, music (including streaming and downloadable), online resources, plus thousands of annual free programs and entertainment for all ages. The Library District is a vibrant and vital member of the community offering limitless learning; business and career advancement; government and social services support; and best of all, a place where customers find a sense of culture and community. For more information, and to support Library District programs, please visit LVCCLD.org.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $4 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

