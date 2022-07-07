By Michael Quinton

COME LET US WORSHIP THE KING

What is worship? In the Hebrew it is said, proskuneo, which means to encounter God.

It is praising, adoring, expressing reverence both publicly and privately.

In Romans 12:1 Paul describes it as an all-encompassing way of life.

We were created to worship God: Ephesians 1:3-6, Revelation 4:11 & 5:6-14

God is our Creator and Redeemer: 1 Peter 1:3

The angels worship God and deny worship of themselves: Revelation 19:10

God was worshiped for centuries in the temple, but the resurrection of Jesus Christ changed that. He became the meeting place of God and humans. Hebrews 10:19-20

The Biblical concept of worship involves praising God and giving glory with our lips and our lives.

With our words and with our deeds.

With our physical bodies and our spiritual hearts.

Worship that pleases God is authentic, offered with clean hands and a pure heart.

Psalm 24:3-4 and Isaiah 66:2

Okay, that’s what worship entails, but who is the King?

Psalm 24:10 The Lord of Host (God), he is the King of Glory

1 Corinthians 2:8 Jesus is called the King of Glory.

On Palm Sunday when Jesus entered Jerusalem, He was declared by the crowds to be King.

Hebrews 1:3 declares Jesus is the radiance of the glory of God.

Philippians 2:5-11 declares that His name is above every name and that every knee will bow, and every tongue confess He is Lord.

When? Revelation 19:11-15 At the end of the Great Tribulation times. The first time Jesus came riding upon a lowly donkey. The next time He will be on a war horse and He will rid the world of evil, violence, and hatred.

We need to worship with our lips.

With our lives.

With our deeds.

With our spiritual hearts with clean hands and pure hearts.

Come Let Us Worship the King.

Michael Quinton is Pastor of Mesquite Baptist Church, 742 W. Pioneer Blvd., Suite A.

Sunday worship is at 10:30. They can also be found on Facebook and their website: mesquitebaptistchurch.com

(All messages in the Church Directory are the opinion of the writer, who submits them as a columnist)